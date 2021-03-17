Qubool Hai 2.0: Surbhi Jyoti reveals one thing that has changed in Karan Singh Grover in last 8 years, and one that hasn’t

“I was really excited and thrilled when I was told about the comeback of Qubool Hai. It’s one show that is very close to my heart, and so is Zoya. I was so happy to have gotten the chance of playing her again,” said Surbhi Jyoti while talking about Qubool Hai 2.0. The ZEE5 web series is a sequel to the popular 2012 television show, also starring Karan Singh Grover.

However, the actor added that she was actually a little nervous to return as Zoya. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor stated that she feels the pressure given the world has loved the character so much but not in a negative way. “When I give my heart to a character, I become that person. And Zoya will always be my favourite. She is so raw and authentic, and to play it again, I was excited as well as nervous. I am just that glad that everything worked out well, and it was amazing to be back as Zoya,” added Surbhi Jyoti with a smile.

Taking further about the character in the new season, the 32-year-old said, “Well, her core is the same and so are most of her characteristics. She is someone who will continue to follow her heart though she uses her mind wherever needed. She is not a follower and will always ask questions, even if silly. Zoya continues to be inspirational and the credit for the same goes to the makers. And this time, trust me, the story is just amazing, and everyone will be hooked to Zoya and Asad’s journey.”

As she mentioned Asad, who is played by Karan Singh Grover, we asked her to mention one thing that changed in him, and one thing that remains the same from the time they worked together in 2012. With her inimitable loud laugh, Surbhi said, “I really liked that he was very punctual this time. And the thing that hasn’t changed is his habit to tell the most stupid jokes. And he says them with so much conviction that it actually ends up becoming funny.”

The actor did a web series Tanhaiyan in 2017, when the digital medium was in its nascent stage in India. While lauding the growth of the web, Surbhi supported television sharing that there are makers who are still helming good shows. “It’s not that TV doesn’t have good content; however with OTT coming in, with so many platforms, I think it’s become an easier choice for actors to pick good projects. There is a brighter chance that you will end up finding work that you always wanted to do. There are so many opportunities.”

Qubool Hai 2.0 is streaming on ZEE5.