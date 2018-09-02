Home actor Supriya Pilgaonkar: Ekta has done a big favour to the industry by making this show

Home is currently streaming on ALTBalaji. Home is currently streaming on ALTBalaji.

Ekta Kapoor’s latest web series Home is currently streaming on ALTBalaji. Inspired by a real-life incident, Home depicts the hard-hitting tale of a family losing their home overnight. Apart from its bold concept, what has caught everyone’s attention is Supriya Pilgaonkar. The actor, who is known for her exemplary performances on the small screen, has surprised all with her contemporary avatar in Home. Talking about what made her take up the web series, Surpiya in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com shared, “Foremost, it was the script, definitely. Also, the director, producer and the cast were wonderful. I think the entire package was too enticing to let it go (smiles).”

She further shared, “The content of Home is such that it couldn’t have been launched on a General Entertainment Channel. And for a movie, there would have been too many constraints. I think Ekta is doing a big favour to the industry by making a show like this. I can assure you, it would be a game changer in itself. After Home, I am hoping that more people would experiment with content.”

Also read | Supriya Pilgaonkar: Annu Kapoor is a brilliant actor who never takes his work for granted

Supriya believes that the industry today is following the herd mentality in its quest for success. “I don’t want to generalise but that’s how it works mostly. If one show gets popular, similar ones are made. Very few people want to take the risk. Following trends have become the new success mantra. That’s why I believe our show will stand out. It’s a novel project- very simple and real. And I must add that it’s more difficult to portray simple things. It really takes a lot of effort to make something real. I hope that after Home, more people will follow the trend and more innovation takes place,” she said with a smile.

The 51-year old actor will be seen in a very different avatar in the web series. At the launch of Home, she had spoken about learning to ride a scooter. And just a day before the shoot, she fell off the vehicle, leading her to continue working with grave injuries.

Sharing that the incident was one of the best things, Supriya said, “I enjoyed so much while playing this character. She rides a scooter, is a hands-on mom, very independent and just enjoys being herself. Also, I was so happy donning jeans and kurti, dumping the usual saree and bun look. Not that I have anything against it but being an actor, you enjoy doing something new. It was a welcome change for me. For the first time, I did not have to worry about my makeup and it was a refreshing experience.”

Having worked together close to two years, Supriya made some strong bonds on her last show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Recently the team also celebrated her birthday. With web shows offering short period associations, we asked the actor if it gets difficult to build a bond with the co-stars. Giving it a thought, she said, “With a tight schedule you don’t get to spend too much time together. But as actors, you tend to start connecting with your co-stars immediately. You know you have to perform together, so the relationship builds automatically. It’s the part and parcel of the job, I feel. Also, a lot depends on the script. The entire team of Home had a wonderful time shooting. We bonded like a real family.”

Sharing her experience working with Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Habib Faisal, Supriya said, “I was so excited to work with him. While he is known to be a taskmaster, he was a delight to associate with. I am a thorough director’s actor. I like to perform as per their vision rather than bringing my ideas. I feel, creatively it works better that way. I loved working with him completely.”

The Sasural Genda Phool actor further shared that just like her reel family, her real family is also a close-knit one and backs each other always. “We are always there for each other. As a family, we believe in standing up for each other, what may come. I think that’s the beauty of a family, a home,” Supriya signed off with a smile.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd