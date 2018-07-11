Sunny Leone shares a special bond with brother Sundeep, here’s a glimpse

Sunny Leone shared a still from her upcoming web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. Sunny Leone shared a still from her upcoming web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

Sunny Leone’s web series Karenjit Kaur – The untold story of Sunny Leone will start streaming from July 16 on Zee5. While we are keen to know how Karenjit Kaur became Sunny Leone, the actor has shared yet another glimpse of the web series to make her fans impatient. In the photo, Sunny shares the frame with her on-screen brother Karam Vir Lamba. Karan plays Sunny’s brother Sundeep Vohra, who is a chef by profession.

The actor on Instagram captioned the photo as, “My Partner in crime – The master chef edition from the house of Vohra!”

Sunny had earlier shared another photo with Karan and wrote, “With the reel life brother! An amazing and spectacularly talented cast has come together for the show, and I know they have done a fabulous job in sharing my story with the world.”

Talking about how the idea of Sunny Leone’s biopic came out, the actor said in an interview with indianexpress.com earlier that “Zee wanted an amazing story and there are so many crazy things that are happening in my life, that they must be really happy (laughs out loud).”

She had also revealed that her children – Noah, Asher and Nisha – will not be part of the series.

On the work front, apart from the web series, Sunny will soon be seen grooving with Diljit Dosanjh to a dance track in his upcoming film Arjun Patiala.

Sunny Leone is also all set to make her debut as a lead actor down south. She has wrapped up the shoot of her Tamil film Veermahadevi. The VC Vadivudaiyan directorial has been produced by Ponse Stephen under the Steves Corner banner and it will release in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi as well.

