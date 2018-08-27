Karenjit Kaur The Untold Story of Sunny Leone Season 2 trailer: Romance, a fairytale wedding and a closer look at adult film industry

Sunny Leone’s biopic series is returning for another season Sunny Leone’s biopic series is returning for another season

The trailer of Sunny Leone’s biopic series Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone Season 2 is out. The trailer promises to unfold the details of Sunny’s adventures in the adult film industry. The over-two-minute promo sees the adult star-turned-Bollywood actor fighting her way to becoming one of the most popular adult stars in the world.

At the beginning of the video, we hear Sunny’s mother’s voice saying how she had always dreamt Sunny would earn the tag of the ‘best daughter’ and ‘best wife,’ but she hadn’t in her wildest dream thought that her child would one day become one of the most recognisable faces of the adult film industry. By the looks of it, the second season is going to be an emotional roller-coaster ride, which could go either way for the show. The first season had received mixed responses from critics.

On filming the second season of the series, Sunny said, “Shooting the second season of Karenjit Kaur on ZEE5 has been very cathartic for me. It has been an emotional and difficult journey shooting for the same. This series allowed me the opportunity to re-live moments, thus giving me the chance to look at incidents with a new perspective. The support I have received from the audience and my fans is heart-warming. And, of course, ZEE5 has been a champion through all this for believing in and giving me a free hand to tell my story, my way.”

Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone Season 2 will start streaming from September 18, 2018 on ZEE5.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd