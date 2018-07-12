Sunny Leone calls her husband Daniel ‘the real pillar’ of her life

Sunny Leone shared the photo of the actor who would be playing Daniel Weber in the upcoming web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. Sunny Leone shared the photo of the actor who would be playing Daniel Weber in the upcoming web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone is all set to hit our screens. The web series would cover the journey of the actor from being Karenjit Kaur to becoming Sunny Leone. While there is a lot of excitement around what will be shown, we were also keen to know who would be playing Sunny’s husband Daniel Weber in the web series.

Sunny today revealed the man who would play the ‘pillar of her life’ Daniel Weber on screen. Sunny captioned the photo as, “Meet the man who plays the role of the real pillar of my life @dirrty99. Meet @marcbuckner my reel life Husband.”

Earlier, the actor shared the picture of her on-screen brother. She wrote, “With the reel life brother! An amazing and spectacularly talented cast has come together for the show, and I know they have done a fabulous job in sharing my story with the world.”

On being asked why she chose to tell her story through a web series, the actor said, “What we have made is better than a film because it gets into many details that a film will never be able to explain. For a film, the team will pick and choose what they want to show in 100-120 minutes. This (Karenjit Kaur…) is showing two seasons and 20 episodes of my story. It’s only the tip of the iceberg.”

Zee5’s show Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone will start streaming from July 16.

Apart from this, Sunny will appear on Splitsvilla Season 11. She will also make her debut down south as a lead actor with Tamil film Veermahadevi.

