Here’s how Karenjit Kaur took up her screen name Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone’s web series will show her journey from an ordinary girl to an adult star to becoming a Bollywood actor. Sunny Leone’s web series will show her journey from an ordinary girl to an adult star to becoming a Bollywood actor.

While we all know how Karenjit Kaur became Sunny Leone, the secret behind her screen name is yet to be revealed. The Jism 2 actor is all set to give an insight into her life through Zee5’s web series Karenjit Kaur – The untold story of Sunny Leone. While the web series will trace Sunny’s journey from the American adult industry to Bollywood, it will also decode the mystery behind her name.

Before the web series starts streaming, indianexpress.com has learnt the secret behind her name – Sunny Leone. A source exclusively shared with us, “When she was selected as Penthouse’s Pet of the Year in 2001, Karenjit was asked what she would want to be known as in this new world of erotic entertainment. While she was giving it a thought, it was her brother Sundeep Vohra, also known as Sunny, who came to her mind. She instantly decided to use his name. Leone was the title given to her by the magazine editors.”

The web series also touches upon her relationship with her elder brother, who has always been very close to her. In an interview, Sunny had mentioned how he still calls her Gogo, a nickname that she was given as a child. Sundeep was the first one to know about Sunny’s secret career and he was supportive towards her when she broke the news to her parents. After their death, the siblings have been each other’s strength.

Talking about the experience of shooting the web show, Sunny had earlier shared with us, “It was a really interesting offer and I was excited. I thought I would be fine but when we started shooting, I realised I was not emotionally prepared. No person would be fine reacting to some really emotional and traumatic moments that they have pushed away. Going through it once again was really not easy and it was quite a challenging time to pull it off.”

Also read | Rysa Saujani on playing younger Sunny Leone: The role was emotionally very challenging

When asked to share which was the most difficult part for her to shoot, the Ragini MMS 2 actor said, “There was this scene where I tell my parents what I did and I see my father breaking down. I just couldn’t deal with the emotions and broke down myself. Thankfully Daniel (her husband Daniel Weber) was on the set and he handled me. It was really difficult and now that both my parents have passed away, it made it all the more painful.”

Karenjit Kaur – The untold story of Sunny Leone will start streaming from July 16 on Zee5.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd