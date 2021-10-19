Sunny Leone on One Mic Stand 2: ‘Stand-up comedy is scarier than falling on a ramp during a fashion show’

Amazon Prime Video is back with another exciting season of One Mic Stand. And this time, filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Sunny Leone, singer Raftaar, writer Chetan Bhagat and journalist Faye Dsouza will showcase their stand-up comedy skills.

Talking about the opportunity to become a stand-up comedian, Sunny said in a statement, “I have loved stand-up comedy, and I have watched several shows here and abroad as well. Seeing a comedian perform on stage looks so simple and natural. The reality of how difficult it is to actually connect with audiences and make them crack on every joke is something I have learnt very closely now.”

She added, “I am always trying to showcase different sides of myself to my fans and my audience which is why I was attracted to this show in the first place. I thoroughly enjoyed the last season of One Mic Stand. I thought it was hilarious. The sets that the celebrity guests produced were excellent, so the pressure was on to match that level of finesse. I am used to remembering long dialogues and delivering them, but performing live has its own thrill.”

Sunny Leone also mentioned that she was worried at first about attempting stand-up comedy. “Stand-up comedy is scarier than falling on a ramp during a fashion show. Imagine cracking a joke, and nobody laughs. That was my biggest fear. I have gotta say that I learnt to take a joke or two on myself and saw the world around me in a lighter perspective. I am glad to have collaborated with Neeti Palta. She has such a fresh take on everything, and she is a natural. Working with women is always fun because you understand each other’s perspectives and experiences like nobody else. That’s what made my set work so well,” she said.

One Mic Stand will begin streaming from October 22 on Amazon Prime Video.