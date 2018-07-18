Sunny Leone is overwhelmed with ‘positive feedback’ to her web series

Sunny Leone web-series received a positive response so far. Sunny Leone web-series received a positive response so far.

Sunny Leone’s biopic Karenjit Kaur The Untold Story of Sunny Leone started streaming on Zee5 from July 16. The actor recently took to Twitter and expressed how overwhelmed she is with the response to her web series. Giving credit to director Aditya Datt, Sunny Leone wrote, “Season 1 premiered and I can’t thank everyone enough for all the positive feedback. @aditya_datt is the first director to let me act out exactly what I felt and not try and alter me but to make me a better actor and listener everyday on set. He really is the captain of this ship with a great vision!”

Sunny also received support from her contemporaries and friends from the industry.

Lilly Singh had earlier tweeted, “Can’t wait to watch your movie @SunnyLeone. Especially love the cries of the crumbling patriarchy and bigotry I can hear in the background. Nice touch Karenjit Kaur 👑❤️”

Sunny’s Spiltsvilla co-star Rannvijay Singha wrote, “@SunnyLeone #kickinit !! Hey #littlebigsis best of luck for #karenjitkaur ,it looks amazing and I’m sure it’ll be a super hit series! Guys watch it now on #zee5” to which the actor replied, “Thank you #biglittlebro it means a lot. Thank you for helping me get through my funk after shooting #KarenjitKaur in Corbet by just being you!!”

Emraan Hashmi posted on Twitter, “Check this one guys. ⁦@SunnyLeone like never before!! ⁩ ⁦Congrats @adidatt⁩ on helming this awe-inspiring web series about #karenjitkaur,” in response to which Sunny wrote, “Thank you so much! Means so much you writing this! God Bless!”

Helmed by Aditya Datt, web series Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone sheds light on how an ordinary girl Karenjit Kaur became adult star-turned-Bollywood actor Sunny Leone.

