Sunny Leone to return with Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone Season 2

After a successful first season of Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, the makers of the Zee5 web series are all set to return with its second season. Sunny took to Twitter to announce the second innings of the show and wrote, “GUILTY!! Of doing it my way! You all got to know us and now live the journey through our eyes! #karenjitkaur season 2 coming soon! @ZEE5India @freshlimefilms @namahpictures @adidatt Bijay Anand Grusha Kapoor Karam Vir Lamba.”

Karenjit Kaur The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, which tells the story of adult star turned Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, started streaming on Zee5 from July 16. It garnered positive reviews from both critics and the audience. Sunny has also been praised for her performance in the show.

GUILTY!! Of doing it my way! You all got to know us and now live the journey through our eyes! #karenjitkaur season 2 coming soon! @ZEE5India @freshlimefilms @namahpictures @adidatt Bijay Anand Grusha Kapoor Karam Vir Lamba pic.twitter.com/zrzr7OEMai — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 19, 2018

Season 1 premiered&I can’t thank every1 enough4 the positive feedback.@aditya_datt is the 1st director2let me act out what I felt¬ try&alter me but make me a better actor&listener everyday.He’s the captain of this ship w/a great vision @ZEE5India @namahpictures @freshlimefilms pic.twitter.com/QCGz0JbLKF — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) July 16, 2018

Overwhelmed with the success of the show, Sunny Leone earlier took to Twitter to thank her fans and wrote, “Season 1 premiered and I can’t thank everyone enough for all the positive feedback. @aditya_datt is the first director to let me act out exactly what I felt and not try and alter me but to make me a better actor and listener everyday on set. He really is the captain of this ship with a great vision!”

Helmed by Aditya Datt, Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone narrates the roller coaster journey of Karenjit Kaur from being a girl next door to becoming a popular adult star turned Bollywood actor Sunny Leone.

