Akali Dal on Sunny Leone series Karenjit Kaur The Untold Story: Remove ‘Kaur’ or face consequences

Canadian-born Indian actress Sunny Leone’s biopic web series Karenjit Kaur: the Untold Story title has made the Sikh Community unhappy.

The Akali Dal on Monday warned makers of the web series to remove ‘Kaur’ from the title or face the consequences. Speaking to ANI, Manjinder Sirsa, a member of the Akali Dal, said “We have no objection with her profession, it’s her personal life. Our only objection is simply that we want them to remove the surname ‘Kaur’ because when she herself had earlier dropped ‘Kaur’ from her name then why it is being used now? We have urged the Chairman of Essel Group, Subash Chandra, to immediately remove it or face the consequences.”

Sirsa further warned that if the title of the biopic is not changed, they will be forced to protest about the same. Sunny’s real name is Karenjit Kaur and her parents were Sikh. She was later enrolled in a Catholic school as it was felt to be unsafe for her to go to a public school.

Despite changing her own name and removing the ‘Kaur’ from her surname, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber last year adopted a girl child from Latur, Maharashtra and named her Nisha Kaur Weber.

Apart from Sunny herself, the series features Raj Arjun, Rysa Saujani, Karamvir Lamba, Bijay Jasjit Anand, Grusha Kapoor, Vansh Pradhan and Marc Buckner. The web series traces the journey of Sunny Leone, who was born as Karenjit Kaur Vohra, to Indian immigrants in Canada. It shows her struggles as a teenager and how the financial crisis in the family led her to become an adult movie star.

The series will consist of two seasons with 10 episodes each. Season 1 premieres on July 16.

