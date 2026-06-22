Sunil Pal hits back at Samay: ‘Why is there filth in your mouth if you brush your teeth?’

Sunil Pal has hit back at Samay Raina after the young stand-up comic doubled down on his “aap brush kyun nahi karte?” (Why don’t you brush your teeth?) on the premiere episode of his popular roast show India’s Got Latent season 2. Sunil has now responded to Samay with a joint Instagram Reel with a young mimic who copied Samay to the T.

Sunil Pal’s response to Samay Raina

In the reel shared by Jay Verma and Sunil Pal, the former is seen mimicking Samay on point. In his signature old-school humour, Sunil says, “I forgive you Samay Raina only because your show drops at night, and your name means it’s nighttime. Samay = Time; Raina = Night.” Jay then continues to mimic Samay before Sunil decides to give it back for the running joke he cracks on his teeth.