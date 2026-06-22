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Sunil Pal hits back at Samay: ‘Why is there filth in your mouth if you brush your teeth?’
Sunil Pal responded to Samay Raina after the young stand-up comedian doubled down on his "aap brush kyun nahi karte?" joke on the premiere episode of his popular roast show India's Got Latent season 2.
Sunil Pal has hit back at Samay Raina after the young stand-up comic doubled down on his “aap brush kyun nahi karte?” (Why don’t you brush your teeth?) on the premiere episode of his popular roast show India’s Got Latent season 2. Sunil has now responded to Samay with a joint Instagram Reel with a young mimic who copied Samay to the T.
Sunil Pal’s response to Samay Raina
In the reel shared by Jay Verma and Sunil Pal, the former is seen mimicking Samay on point. In his signature old-school humour, Sunil says, “I forgive you Samay Raina only because your show drops at night, and your name means it’s nighttime. Samay = Time; Raina = Night.” Jay then continues to mimic Samay before Sunil decides to give it back for the running joke he cracks on his teeth.
“You say I don’t brush my teeth? But you brush your teeth, right? Then why is there so much filth in your mouth? Take all that filth out of your mouth and then brush your teeth,” says Sunil, as Jay signs off in Samay Raina style. “@maisamayhoon mimicry in front of Sunil Pal sir (laughing with tears, shocked, and face with sunglasses emoji),” wrote Jay in the caption.
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What’s the beef between Sunil Pal and Samay Raina?
The beef between Samay and Sunil started last year when the latter slammed the former for the inappropriate language used on season 1 of India’s Got Latent. He even asked Samay to learn clean comedy from Kapil Sharma. Samay gave it back to Sunil on his comeback standup special, Still Alive, earlier this year, where Samay revealed that Kapil himself wanted to appear on India’s Got Latent. He also called Sunil “insecure” and “frustrated”.
The two came face-to-face on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix India last month, when Sunil doubled down on his issues with Samay’s brand of comedy. Samay then asked Sunil, “Ye sab toh theek hai, aap ye batao ki aap brush kyun nahi karte?” (All this is fine, but tell me why you don’t brush your teeth). When Kapil asked Sunil to forgive him, he just said he can just give him advice as a senior.
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However, that didn’t Samay from doubling down on his joke on the premiere episode of India’s Got Latent season 2 this past Saturday, which dropped simultaneously on Netflix India and his YouTube channel. Days after Sunil suggested Samay invites his parents as the guest panelists of his roast show, Samay took a dig at him and asked a contestant which toothpaste she uses. After she mentioned the brand, Samay suggested her to give it to Sunil Pal as well.
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