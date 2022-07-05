scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Suniel Shetty reveals his first look as ‘Thalaiva’ in debut OTT show Dharavi Bank: ‘A new avatar, a new medium, a new journey…’

Web series Dharavi Bank stars Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Sonali Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 5, 2022 6:08:50 pm
Vivek Oberoi, Suniel Shetty, Sonali KulkarniDharavi Bank will stream on MX Player.

Suniel Shetty is all set to make his digital debut with the original MX Player series Dharavi Bank, helmed by Samit Kakkad. Shetty recently took to his social media handles to share the first look of his character ‘Thailava’ in Dharavi Bank.

Sharing the first look on Twitter, the actor wrote, “A new avatar, a new medium, a new journey… Presenting the first look of #Thalaiva, from #DharaviBank, my first step into the world of OTTs. Thank you @mxplayer @vivekoberoi @sonalikul @samitkakkad @zeestudiosofficial #gratitude.”

Dharavi Bank is set in one of the most complex and densely populated areas in Mumbai, Dharavi. The series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Sonali Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

Talking about the upcoming series, Gautam Talwar, Chief Content Officer, MX Player said, “Dharavi Bank is a unique revenge crime drama series that will keep you guessing till the very end. We all have worked really hard to create the authenticity of the milieu in which the story is based and have been lucky to get such a dedicated cast and crew to bring this story to life.”

Vivek Oberoi took to Twitter to share stills from the series in which he plays a police officer. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Ready, set, adventure time! Here’s the first look from #DharaviBank coming on @MXPlayer soon! Are you ready to be a part of this journey with me and @SunielVShetty.” Sonali Kulkarni, meanwhile, called the show a “realistic crime thriller”.

On the work front, Oberoi will be seen next in Malayalam film Kaduva. He is also bankrolling Hindi movie Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder.

