Thursday, May 20, 2021
Sunflower teaser: Sunil Grover, Ranvir Shorey, Ashish Vidyarthi and others are embroiled in a murder investigation

Sunflower is an eight-episode web series, also starring Mukul Chadda, Girish Kulkarni, Shonali Nagrani, Saloni Khanna and others. The murder mystery has been written and co-directed by Vikas Bahl.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 20, 2021 5:55:33 pm
sunflower web series zee5 sunil grover ranvir shorey mukul chadda ashish vidyarthiSunflower will release on on ZEE5 on June 11.

Talented actors Sunil Grover, Ranvir Shorey, Ashish Vidyarthi, Mukul Chadda and Girish Kulkarni have teamed up for ZEE5 Original web series Sunflower. The makers on Thursday gave us a sneak peek into the murder mystery created by filmmaker Vikas Bahl.

Sunflower is a whodunit revolving around a housing society by the same name, and its interesting residents. While Shorey and Kulkarni play cops, other actors play residents of the society. The plot is laced with dark humour, hinting that there’s more to the murder investigation than what meets the eye.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co., the eight-episode series, also starring Shonali Nagrani, Saloni Khanna and Radha Bhatt, has been co-directed by Rahul Sengupta and Vikas Bahl.

Sunflower is slated to premiere on ZEE5 on June 11.

