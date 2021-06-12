Rang De, Sunflower, Loki: What to watch this weekend

Still scrolling, watching trailers, checking IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes for recommendations on what to watch? Or, recycling what you’ve watched already? Stop right there. This weekend, watch something new and interesting from the plethora of content on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Disney Plus Hotstar and other streaming services. Here are the shows and movies you can binge-watch this weekend.

Release Date Title Platform Language June 9 Loki Disney Plus Hotstar English June 9 Fresh, Fried & Crispy Netflix English June 9 Awake Netflix English June 9 Tragic Jungle Netflix English June 10 Indori Ishq MX Player Hindi June 10 Those Who Wish Me Dead BookMyShow Stream English June 10 Locombianos Netflix English June 10 The Personal History of David Copperfield Amazon Prime Video English June 11 Sunflower ZEE5 Hindi June 11 Shiva Baby Mubi English June 11 The Pact Lionsgate Play English June 11 Blood Circus Lionsgate Play English June 11 The Perfect Patient BookMyShow Stream Swedish June 11 True History Of The Kelly Gang BookMyShow Stream English June 11 I Used To Go Here BookMyShow Stream English June 11 Lupin: Part 2 Netflix English June 11 Wish Dragon Netflix English June 11 Trese Netflix English June 11 Skater Girl Netflix English June 11 Zenimation Season 2 Disney Plus Hotstar English June 11 Clarkson’s Farm Season 1 Amazon Prime Video English June 11 True Life Crime UK Voot Select English June 11 Ardha Shathabdham Aha Video Telugu June 11 Shaadisthan Disney Plus Hotstar Hindi June 12 Rang De ZEE5 Telugu June 12 Betty Disney Plus Hotstar English

Tom Hiddleston as Loki in the MCU show Loki. (Photo: Disney) Tom Hiddleston as Loki in the MCU show Loki. (Photo: Disney)

Starring Tom Hiddleston in the lead role, Disney Plus Hotstar series Loki continues the story of perhaps one of MCU’s most popular characters. While the God of Mischief died in Avengers: Infinity War, the character got another lease of life during Avengers: Endgame as the Avengers visited the timeline of Battle of New York where Loki was being held captive. The events of this MCU series kick off from that moment, and the Loki we see here is the one who vanished with the Tesseract. The first episode of the series has received an overwhelming response. If you are a fan of MCU, you must not miss Loki. The show also stars Owen Wilson as Mobius M Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15.

Indori Ishq: MX Player

Ritwik Sahore in a still from Indori Ishq. (Photo: MX Player) Ritwik Sahore in a still from Indori Ishq. (Photo: MX Player)

The nine-episode drama stars Ritvik Sahore and Vedika Bhandari in the lead roles. It is a story of heartbreak but with a twist. The series aims to raise the question: Why are rules of love different for girls and boys? It is the story of a young boy who moves to Mumbai from Indore and suffers heartbreak after he is cheated on by his girlfriend.

Angelina Jolie in Those Who Wish Me Dead. (Photo: Warner Bros)

The action-thriller, starring Angelina Jolie in the lead role, is directed by Taylor Sheridan. According to indianexpress.com’s Kshitij Rawat, “Those Who Wish Me Dead is a capable action-thriller that is entertaining and well-acted but is also admittedly a bit garden-variety. If you are looking for something fresh or profound, there are other options. But if you just want to have a good time, you can’t go wrong with this one.”

Sunflower is streaming on ZEE5. Sunflower is streaming on ZEE5.

The residents of the housing society Sunflower are in a fix after a resident is murdered. Everyone living in the society, including Sonu Singh (Sunil Grover) and Dr Ahuja (Mukul Chadda), is a suspect. Now, it is on inspectors Tambe (Girish Kulkarni) and Digendra (Ranvir Shorey) to find out who has committed the crime. Don’t enter the series expecting a great mystery thriller, but if you are willing to meet some well-carved characters, do watch the series.

Lupin: Part 2: Netflix

Netflix’s hit French series Lupin has returned with the remaining episodes. The mystery thriller had a cliffhanger ending to the first part. Assane Diop is expected to complete his revenge mission in Part 2. Created by George Kay and François Uzan, the series stars Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella and Soufiane Guerrab.

Shaadisthan: Disney Plus Hotstar

Starring Kirti Kulhari, Kay Kay Menon, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Rajan Modi, Raj Singh Chaudhary directorial Shaadisthan is a light-hearted drama. It follows four young free-spirited musicians, a small-town couple and their young daughter travelling from Mumbai to a small town in Rajasthan.

Skater Girl: Netflix

Skater Girl is the story of a teenage girl Prerna living in a small village of Rajasthan. She is bound by tradition and duty towards her parents but develops a fondness for skating. How she fights against all odds to follow her dreams of becoming a skater and competing in the national championship forms the premise of the film. Touted to be India’s first movie on skateboarding, the film is directed by late actor Mac Mohan’s daughter Manjari Makijany.

Rang De is streaming on ZEE5. (Photo: PR Handout) Rang De is streaming on ZEE5. (Photo: PR Handout)

Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh-starrer is a refreshing romantic drama which released in the theatres to a mixed response. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote in his review, “One of the primary duties of cinema is to provide comfort, especially in times we feel the world is folding in on itself. Rang De is one such film filled with happy and feel-good moments. The familiarity of the characters and story actually works in the favour of the film. It sort of feels like a comforting blanket, which gives you much-needed warmth and allows you to delight in a sense of nostalgia.”