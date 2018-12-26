Sumeet Vyas on Tripling 2: Maanvi, Amol and I behaved like real siblings even off-screen

It wouldn’t be wrong to call Sumeet Vyas the king of the digital medium. After kickstarting the trend of web shows with Permanent Roommates, the actor has had multiple successful releases, the latest being It’s Not That Simple 2. While fans laud his never-seen-before grey shaded role in the show, they are also eagerly looking forward to catching up with the new season of Tripling.

Tripling, the TVF series also starring Amol Parashar and Maanvi Gagroo, is about three siblings who end up on a road trip together. And on their adventurous journey they find more about themselves and each other.

Indianexpress.com recently caught up with Sumeet for an exclusive chat about the much anticipated Tripling 2. Sharing that it should launch early next year, the actor said, “We have almost finished shoot for the series. This time we traveled to Sikkim and it was a fantastic journey. This year Sameer Saxena is directing it. I call him Dhoni of TVF as he is so calm. All this while, I thought I am a very calm person but after meeting him, I have changed my opinion. I am sure the audience will love the second season.”

Apart from playing the lead, Sumeet is also the writer for Tripling. Sharing his thoughts on penning the web show, he said, “It has been a great experience writing for the second season. The best part is that we did not hurry with it. We are not making it for the sake of it or only because the first season got popular. We spent a good amount of time figuring out what the story would be. We really tried a lot of different versions. I wouldn’t say this would be epic but we did try many options.”

Time and again, the actor has shared how much he enjoys writing. But being busy with his acting assignments this year, we asked Sumeet if it affected his writing process. “Oh yes, it did. I really did not have time to sit in solitude and write. I was traveling and shooting. I remember I wrote a draft and after a few days, I realised it’s shit. I scrapped it all off and rewrote it again. The pleasure of writing remains the same but yes, there are a lot of constraints now.”

The sibling bond between him, Maanvi and Amol in Tripling is something to reckon with. And for Sumeet, it was much better this time. He shared, “We instantly started off from where we left. I think this season we behaved more like real siblings, even off-screen. I was quite impatient the last time and so did not get to relish the time we spent together. This time with Sameer at the helm, I was relaxed. And that has come out beautifully on screen.”

The Veere Di Wedding actor got married to Ekta Kaul in September. Ask him how is married life treating him, and he shared with a smile, “It’s been going great. Strangely after the wedding, I have been caught up too much to even spend time with Ekta. It has been quite hectic. I was so happy when she agreed to join me for our Sikkim schedule. It helped us spend some time together.”