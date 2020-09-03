Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh join hands again for Wakaalat From Home

Nidhi Singh and Sumeet Vyas play a couple seeking a divorce in Wakaalat From Home.

Permanent Roommates couple Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh are all set to star in Amazon Prime Video web series Wakaalat From Home. The comedy-drama also features Kubbra Sait, Gopal Datt, Anuvab Pal, Rit Bahadur Bayalkoti, Dipesh Bhujal and Akarsh Khurana.

The makers unveiled the first poster of the show on Thursday. In the poster, Wakaalat From Home is described as a ‘Digital Divorce Diaries’ in which a couple Radhika and Sujin, played by Singh and Vyas, is seeking divorce. Sait and Datt play their lawyers. From the look of it, the web series seems to be a fun watch.

The official description of the 10-episode-web series reads, “Wakaalat From Home is the story of Sujin and Radhika’s divorce. It is not amicable with claims and counterclaims. The judge decides, this not being a critical case, to move their court hearing to Zoom. Over 10 court sessions, while the lockdown ensues, their divorce case will be heard, while their lawyers have designs of their own.”

Save the date and join sujin and radhika virtually as they embark on their divorce hearings over video calls this sep 10 👩🏻‍⚖️ #WakaalatFromHomeOnPrime@Nnidhisin @vyas_sumeet #gopaldatt @KubbraSait pic.twitter.com/K4T7GRJiDH — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 3, 2020

Wakaalat From Home seems to be another addition to the list of films and web series that have been shot entirely at home during the lockdown. Directed by Rohan Sippy, it has been written by Anuvab Pal.

Wakaalat From Home will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 10.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd