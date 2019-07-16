Typewriter director Sujoy Ghosh: Only benchmark in digital world is the discussion about your content

Netflix’s upcoming series Typewriter is what horror shows are made of – a haunted house, a few kids who think they are Ghostbusters and a mystery that has an otherworldly appeal. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the trailer of the series sets up an interesting premise.

The idea of haunted houses in horror films goes back decades. Be it Hollywood or Bollywood, the idea of an old mansion being haunted has always struck a chord with the audience and the formula still seems to work. “There are certain rules of the ghost world which we follow. For example, if it’s a vampire, you will not let them go out in the sunlight. I don’t know who has made these rules but it’s easier for the audience to understand because those rules are established,” Ghosh told indianexpress.com.

Sujoy Ghosh is a storyteller who knows how to shock his audience. Kahaani, Badla and many of his other works have always had the element of surprise and Ghosh feels that the shock value finds roots in the writing stage. “I’ve realised it’s all about how you write the content. Irrespective of what I’m making, it could be a mystery, it could be a love story, it could be anything, doesn’t matter what story I’m saying, I need the audience to be invested and that’s the challenge.”

Ghosh shared some tricks and said, “When writing the content, you create the lull before the storm. That’s how I try to write. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.”

Typewriter marks Sujoy Ghosh’s first project with Netflix but this isn’t his digital debut. Much before streaming services gained massive popularity in India, the Badla director released his short film Ahalya on YouTube in 2015. He shared that it took him about 3-4 years to decide to do Ahalya as even back then the internet was “chock-a-block with content.”

“The reason I was scared to make Ahalya was that I didn’t know how to break out of this clutter. I didn’t know how to make a short film which will make the audience think ‘There are 50,000 short films, but today I will watch Ahalya,’ How do I do that? And I realised the only way I can do it, is if I create content which people will talk about. So today if you talk about my content, I have made good content but if you don’t discuss, I haven’t. For me, that’s the only benchmark in this digital world,” Ghosh shared.

But in this crowded space of web series, Sujoy Ghosh believes that many are doing a hurried job. By expediting the process, the quality suffers and hence, the audience doesn’t get the product that they expect. “I feel there are some out there, who are not giving enough time to create a series. As a result, the quality suffers.” By Ghosh’s own admission, writing a series is a hard task, “Films are a cakewalk compared to a series.”

Ghosh acknowledges that the Indian web content does not exist in its own bubble but in fact, is competing with the web series produced by the rest of the world. “Whoever is watching digital content, their expectation is very high. All of us started watching digital series from the West first before we started watching Indian content. We want the series to look a certain way. We want it to sound a certain way. We want the writing to be a certain way because subconsciously you are actually comparing it to other series.”

Typewriter, upon its release, will be available on the same platform as The Haunting of Hill House and Stranger Things. So, does that affect his style of filmmaking? To this, Sujoy said, “Technically it does, content-wise it doesn’t. The audience has to see my effort. You have to see that I have not taken it for granted.”

Typewriter premieres on Netflix on July 19.