Sufi Motiwala recalls being abused by his roommate: ‘Locked myself in bathroom for 12 hours’

Social media influencer Sufi Motiwala recently got evicted from Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. While on the show, Sufi often discussed the traumas he has faced in the past, and even broke down several times. One particular incident that affected Sufi the most was when Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra banged on his bathroom door after an argument. Recalling that incident when he got evicted, Sufi revealed the trauma associated with that and shared how his roommate and PG owner tried to sexually abuse him when he was in college.

Following a task where Harshad challenged Sufi to get back in the game, the fashion influencer got evicted. As he bid farewell, he got emotional and said, “I know all of you think that I didn’t try, and I am a very sensitive person in life. I am not the bi*ch that I am online; I still tried my best to make friends, but most of you didn’t register it. I genuinely enjoyed my time with each one of you.” Sufi also revealed all his secrets before he exited the show.

Also Read: ‘I felt so trapped’: Content creator Sufi Motiwala on living with Dream-Reality Confusion

Sufi Motiwala reveals his 3 secrets on Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa

As Sufi left the show, he owned his truth and revealed, “My first truth is that all my life I always craved love, stability, and security. The first two times I was able to make a male friend who made me feel secure and stable, I fell in love with them and lost them. Which is why I have such emptiness of love in my heart.”

“My second secret is that the biggest regret in my life is when I was in Delhi studying in college; my grandmother died. Two days before she passed away, she called me, and I didn’t answer; she died. My family didn’t let me attend her funeral. Besides that, she left me Rs 50000, from which I bought a new phone and started my content creation journey; because of that, I am here today,” Sufi revealed.

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Sharing his third secret, the influencer said, “When I was in college, my roommate used to sit in front of my bed and watch me. One day he forced himself onto me; he kissed me, and I pushed him away. I ran down to my PG owner and reported it to him. When I complained, he said, ‘Why sleep with him when you can sleep with me instead?’ which is why I had to lock myself in the bathroom that day. I was locked up there for 12 hours straight, and it traumatized me.”

Sufi Motiwala’s eviction

Soon after his eviction, Sufi returned to social media talking about his journey on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. He wrote, “I HAVE OFFICIALLY COME OUT OF IMAGINARY JAIL THAT IS LOCK UP ON NETFLIX. All views, remarks, and opinions given on this show were by me, but I would love it if you were to believe and pretend that what you saw was a hallucination, a dream, because, not going to lie, I was stressed, nerved, and distraught, also hungry, but girl it was all me. Jokes aside, I had such an iconic time. Thank you, Netflix and Balaji, for giving me this opportunity. I’m eternally grateful to be a part of something so magnanimous and iconic. My heartfelt apology to anyone I might’ve unintentionally disappointed, hurt, or upset. Unless I did mean to hurt you, in which case I’m not sorry. It was a core memory for sure. Guinness World Record for crying in every episode on a reality show secured.”

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Sufi also caught up with Riyaz Aly, Sunita Ahuja, and Sreshta Iyer soon after his eviction.

DISCLAIMER: This article discusses sensitive personal experiences, including emotional distress, trauma, and unverified allegations of harassment/abuse shared in an entertainment context. The views and claims mentioned have not been independently verified and are presented solely for informational purposes. If you or someone you know is struggling with distress or past trauma, please reach out to a qualified mental health professional or a support helpline.