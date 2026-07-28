Sufi Motiwala recalls being abused by his roommate: ‘Locked myself in bathroom for 12 hours’

Social media influencer Sufi Motiwala recently got evicted from Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. While on the show, Sufi often discussed the traumas he has faced in the past, and even broke down several times. One particular incident that affected Sufi the most was when Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra banged on his bathroom door after an argument. Recalling that incident when he got evicted, Sufi revealed the trauma associated with that and shared how his roommate and PG owner tried to sexually abuse him when he was in college.
Following a task where Harshad challenged Sufi to get back in the game, the fashion influencer got evicted. As he bid farewell, he got emotional and said, “I know all of you think that I didn’t try, and I am a very sensitive person in life. I am not the bi*ch that I am online; I still tried my best to make friends, but most of you didn’t register it. I genuinely enjoyed my time with each one of you.” Sufi also revealed all his secrets before he exited the show.
Sufi Motiwala reveals his 3 secrets on Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa
As Sufi left the show, he owned his truth and revealed, “My first truth is that all my life I always craved love, stability, and security. The first two times I was able to make a male friend who made me feel secure and stable, I fell in love with them and lost them. Which is why I have such emptiness of love in my heart.”
“My second secret is that the biggest regret in my life is when I was in Delhi studying in college; my grandmother died. Two days before she passed away, she called me, and I didn’t answer; she died. My family didn’t let me attend her funeral. Besides that, she left me Rs 50000, from which I bought a new phone and started my content creation journey; because of that, I am here today,” Sufi revealed.
Sharing his third secret, the influencer said, “When I was in college, my roommate used to sit in front of my bed and watch me. One day he forced himself onto me; he kissed me, and I pushed him away. I ran down to my PG owner and reported it to him. When I complained, he said, ‘Why sleep with him when you can sleep with me instead?’ which is why I had to lock myself in the bathroom that day. I was locked up there for 12 hours straight, and it traumatized me.”
Soon after his eviction, Sufi returned to social media talking about his journey on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. He wrote, “I HAVE OFFICIALLY COME OUT OF IMAGINARY JAIL THAT IS LOCK UP ON NETFLIX. All views, remarks, and opinions given on this show were by me, but I would love it if you were to believe and pretend that what you saw was a hallucination, a dream, because, not going to lie, I was stressed, nerved, and distraught, also hungry, but girl it was all me. Jokes aside, I had such an iconic time. Thank you, Netflix and Balaji, for giving me this opportunity. I’m eternally grateful to be a part of something so magnanimous and iconic. My heartfelt apology to anyone I might’ve unintentionally disappointed, hurt, or upset. Unless I did mean to hurt you, in which case I’m not sorry. It was a core memory for sure. Guinness World Record for crying in every episode on a reality show secured.”
Sufi also caught up with Riyaz Aly, Sunita Ahuja, and Sreshta Iyer soon after his eviction.
DISCLAIMER: This article discusses sensitive personal experiences, including emotional distress, trauma, and unverified allegations of harassment/abuse shared in an entertainment context. The views and claims mentioned have not been independently verified and are presented solely for informational purposes. If you or someone you know is struggling with distress or past trauma, please reach out to a qualified mental health professional or a support helpline.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
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Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
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With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More