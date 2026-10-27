Shanaya Kapoor’s Student Of The Year After Dark trailer is the antithesis of SOTY’s candy floss

Student Of The Year After Dark trailer: The Student of the Year franchise is back, but this time, the candy floss rom-com style has been exchanged for a dark thriller, and instead of a film, the franchise is returning as a web series, led by Shanaya Kapoor. The trailer of Student Of The Year – After Dark was released on Tuesday and it offered a glimpse into the world of St Teresa’s Heritage School, the school that has previously featured in the first two instalments of the franchise.

Here, we are introduced to Shanaya’s Aayesha Malik, who died under mysterious circumstances, and now, her twin sister Aditi (also played by Shanaya) is investigating the events leading up to her death. The trailer introduces the usual suspects who possibly had a role to play in Aayesha’s death.

We are told that Aayesha was the ‘it girl’ of the school when she was killed. As Aditi enters the school, she is a woman with a mission as she starts interrogating Aayesha’s friends, boyfriend and those who were in close contact with her. “These people are hiding something,” she says in the trailer as she is warned by one of the characters to leave the premises as soon as possible.

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The viewers are then introduced to the ‘Student of the Year’ competition, which is unlike the competition that was seen in the films. Here, everyone is dressed in red clothing with black bulletproof jackets and masks. Aditi also learns that whenever there is an accident in the competition, it is covered up by the authorities, implying that Aayesha was a victim of the same. Sheeba Chadha plays Aayesha and Aditi’s mother on the show.

Talking about the show, Shanaya said in a statement, “Ayesha’s mysterious death sets the story in motion, while Aditi’s search for the truth unravels a world where appearances can be deceptive and even the closest relationships hold secrets. What appealed to me the most about Student of the Year: After Dark is how it takes a much-loved franchise into an unexpected and new territory, where the stakes go far beyond competition and winning a title. It’s this fresh and intriguing take on a familiar world that made the experience so exciting for me.” This is Shanaya’s first web series. She made her debut in the movies with 2025’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and then appeared in Bejoy Nambiar’s film Tu Yaa Main.

The show has been directed by Reema Maya, who has previously directed the much-acclaimed short film Nocturnal Burger. She shared in a statement, “I wanted to explore the relentless competition that our youth find themselves grappling with. What happens when the need to succeed becomes all-consuming – destroying friendships, and even oneself.”

About Student of the Year franchise

The first Student of the Year film, directed by Karan Johar released in 2012 and marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The second film, directed by Punit Malhotra, released in 2019, and marked the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. It also starred Tiger Shroff in the lead role.

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The web series Student Of The Year – After Dark starts streaming on November 13 on JioHotstar.