Student of the Year 2 begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Punit Malhotra directorial Student of the Year 2 has started streaming on Amazon’s on-demand video service Prime Video.

Advertising

The film, starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey, released in May earlier this year. The follow-up to 2012’s Student of the Year opened to lukewarm reviews.

Shubhra Gupta of The Indian Express rated the film one-and-a-half stars.

“The running time is too long for what is, essentially, yet-another-buffed-up-version of ‘o Jeeta Wohi Sikander crossed with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Despite its problems, the 2012 flick had a certain goofiness to it. This class of 2019 is awash with predictable beats, which is to be expected from an underdog story, but that it is so clichéd and stilted, is disappointing: from KJo I expect much more swish and sparkle,” Gupta wrote.

Student of the Year 2 is the latest Bollywood summer blockbuster to be added to Amazon Prime Video’s ever-expanding catalogue.