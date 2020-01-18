Streaming this week: Bala, The Outsider, Venky Mama, Bulbul Can Sing and others

Venky Mama, Bala, Sex Education season 2 and others are streaming online. Venky Mama, Bala, Sex Education season 2 and others are streaming online.

Confused about what to stream this weekend? Here’s the list of all the new titles available across several streaming platforms.

Bollywood movies

Bala

Streaming on: Hotstar

Bala is the story of a young man Balmukund Shukla (Ayushmann Khurrana) with a receding hairline. After failing to regain his hair, he decides to wear a wig. His new look finds the favour of TikTok star Pari (Yami Gautam). Bhumi Pednekar essays the role of a dark-skinned girl whose mother is always on the lookout for a groom.

Pagalpanti

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Backed by an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla, Pagalpanti features every element of Anees Bazmee brand of films. It is a mass entertainer packed with humour, big star cast and colourful dance and song sequences.

Motichoor Chaknachoor

Streaming On: Netflix

The romantic comedy features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty. Athiya plays an NRI husband seeking girl Annie. Nawaz’s character Pushpinder marries Annie without telling her that he lost his job in Dubai. What will happen when Annie discovers the truth?

Brahmachari

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

A 1968 film, starring Shammi Kapoor, Mumtaz and Pran. Brahmachari (Kapoor) gives shelter to orphans and takes care of them. To earn some extra penny, Brahamchari helps Sheetal (Mumtaz) in winning over Ravi Khanna (Pran) who she loves dearly. While doing so, Sheetal and Brahmachari fall for each other but now Ravi also loves Sheetal and wants to marry her. The film has some hit songs like “Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche” and “Chakke Men Chakka Chakke Pe Gaadi” among others.

Village Rockstars

Streaming on: Netflix

Village Rockstars (2017) is a film about hope. It bagged the Best Feature Film award at the 65th National Film Awards. Shubhra Gupta gave the film a four-star rating and in her review, she wrote, “Rima Das’ Village Rockstars is so marvelously life-like that you feel you are right there alongside 10-year-old Dhunu and her pals, as they go about their lives in a remote outpost of rural Assam. You are submerged, along with the young leads, in muddy water, clearly a favourite activity; you are looking up at that same sky as they are; you jump in the puddles they do. And you feel, every growing pain and twinge that Dhunu does.”

Bulbul Can Sing

Streaming on: Netflix

Bulbul Can Sing is a coming-of-age drama about a teenage girl, Bulbul, living in a village in Assam, fighting her way through love and loss as she figures out who she really is.”Bulbul Can Sing, which won the Best Assamese film at the 2019 National Awards, and which can be seen both as a companion piece and as its own film, is more ‘performed’. But the naturalness of the actors wins you over. Equally winning is what it leaves you with: growing up is not all fun and games, but there can be rainbows if we go looking,” wrote Shubhra Gupta in her review of the film.

Web Series

Sex Education 2

Streaming on: Netflix

In her review of Sex Education season two, Ektaa Malik wrote, “There are some standout moments in this season, without a doubt, like when Otis realises that he is turning into his dad, or when Jean has an epiphany that she actually might just like being in a relationship. And when Maeve has her coming-of-age moment and shines with confidence. Gillian Anderson as Jean, is her usual brilliant self, as she deals with her teenage son and overtly hormonal friends.”

The Outsider

Streaming on: Hotstar

Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, The Outsider is a mini-series that follows the investigation around the murder of a young boy whose mutilated body is discovered by a cop and the suspect is the town’s little league coach. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has a rating of 7.4 out of 10.

Damaged 2

Streaming on: MX Player, Hungama Play

The official description of the psychological crime drama starring Hina Khan and Adhyayan Suman reads, “In this sinister world of Damaged 2, nothing is what it seems, and no one is what they appear to be.”

The Healing Powers of Dude

Streaming On: Netflix

The American web series follows the story of an 11-year-old boy Noah Ferris who suffers from social anxiety disorder and is helped by a dog in dealing with it.

Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts

Streaming On: Netflix

The animated television series is an adaptation of 2015 webcomic Kipo. It is a post-apocalyptic show where a girl who has lived underground throughout her life to escape a mutant outbreak is forced out on the ground after a drain pipe bursts. On the ground, everything is a discovery for her as she sees animals she has never seen before.

Manifest Season 2

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

The family drama which centres around the mystery surrounding a missing plane that re-emerges suddenly after being missing for over five years has returned with its second season.

God Friended Me Season 2

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

What will you do if God sends you a friend request? God Friended Me, a romantic drama, is a story of an atheist boy who receives a friend request from God and eventually the account starts suggesting new friends to him who might need his help. He starts helping people but meanwhile also try to find out who is the person behind the God account.

Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez

Streaming on: Netflix

The three-part documentary Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez tells the story of former NFL star who was convicted for three murders, through interviews with friends, insiders, players, some archival footage, security camera surveillance and court proceedings.

Grace And Frankie Season 6

Streaming on: Netflix

Starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie is a story of two women whose husbands declare their love for each other and decide to leave their wives. The two women, Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) who are poles apart become friends and move in together. In season 6, the dynamics of their relationship are changed after Grace’s sudden marriage to Nick.

Code M

Streaming on: AltBalaji, ZEE5

Jennifer Winget’s digital debut, Code M is a military drama where she plays the role of a military lawyer Monica. In the show, Monica reveals an ugly and explosive truth related to a military encounter. Tanuj Virwani, Rajat Kapoor and Seema Biswas also star in pivotal roles in the show.

Piya Naam Ka Diya (Pakistani series)

Streaming on: Viu

If you are a fan of Pakistani TV shows, Piya Naam Ka Diya is a show for you. The romantic drama is a story of a girl named Naila who lives with her brother and sister-in-law. She falls in love with the brother of her sister-in-law but is married off to a well educated and well-settled boy Waqas by her family. After her marriage, Naila struggles to win her husband’s love and deals with other challenges life throws at her every day.

Dil-E-Gumshuda (Pakistani series)

Streaming on: Viu

Another Pakistani romantic TV soap Dil-e-Gumshuda is streaming on Viu. It follows the story of two cousin sisters, Zara and Alizay. While Zara is the innocent one, Alizay is jealous of her and makes Zara’s life difficult after her parents demise. With her tricks and tactics, she even rifts her apart from her lover.

Adheen (Short Film)

Streaming on: YouTube

Adheen is a story of a dysfunctional household, wherein a father gets his children, Vir and Meera, who are busy with their own lives to visit their bed-ridden mother. He informs them he is tired of taking care of her alone for years. The official description of the short film on YouTube reads, “Selfish or selfless, what is the definition of love in a family?” It stars Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Purohit and Anupriya Goenka in lead roles.

Russel Peter’s Deported

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Indo-Canadian comedian Russel Peter’s took a Deported World Tour which continues for 18 months as the comedian visited 30 countries and did 300 shows. His latest comedy special has him performing live at NSCI Stadium, Mumbai. In the special, he gives a funny take on fatherhood and dealing with the problems of middle-age.

Rob Delaney’s Jackie

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

A one-hour stand-up comedy by Rob Delaney, Jackie has him talking about modern life, existential crises, fatherhood and the merits and demerits of living in London.

Foreign language movies

It Had To Be You

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

The 2015 romantic comedy It Had To Be You directed by Sasha Gordon, is a story of a 30-year-old woman played by Cristin Milioti who refuses her boyfriend’s marriage proposal to live her fantasies.

Zoo

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

If you wish to spend the weekend with your kids at home, streaming Zoo might be a good idea. The film portrays kids as heroes who save a baby elephant from an air raid on Belfast during World War 2. It focuses on what happened to animals who were trapped in forest during the war.

Shoplifters

Streaming on: Netflix

Shoplifters is a tale about hardships of a non-biological family that shoplifts to deal with their poverty. Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote about the film, “With Shoplifters, which won a top prize at the Cannes festival in 2018, director Hirokazu Kore-eda digs in deep to ask seminal if uncomfortable questions: is it blood that binds us, or something else? The result is a devastatingly good film that leaves you shaken and stirred and fulfilled.”

Eye For An Eye

Streaming on: Netflix



The 1996 psychological thriller Eye For An Eye is now streaming on Netflix. It is a screen adaptation of Erika Holzer’s novel of the same name. It narrates the tale of a mother who sets out to punish the man who raped and murdered her daughter after court fails to keep him behind the bars.

28 Days

Streaming on: Netflix

Sandra Bullock and Dominic West star in this comedy. Bullock plays a newspaper columnist who is made to choose between going to the jail or a rehab centre for 28 days after a car accident. She chooses rehab and there she works towards making her life better.

Once Upon A Time in Mexico

Streaming on: Netflix

The action drama is the third film in Robert Rodriguez’s Mexico Trilogy. It is a sequel to 1993’s El Mariachi and 1995’s Desperado and stars Johnny Depp, Salma Hayek, and Antonio Banderas among others. El Mariachi (Antonio) is hired by a CIA agent (Johnny) to kill a Mexican drug lord who has plans against the President. Meanwhile, El Mariachi is also out to seek revenge from a corrupt general responsible for his wife’s death.

Dumbo

Streaming on: Hotstar

Starring Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, and Alan Arkin, Dumbo is a remake of Disney’s iconic animated movie of the same name that released in 1941. It is based on this super-adorable pachyderm who is mocked for his long, floppy ears until it is discovered that he can fly using them as wings.

Avatar

Streaming on: Hotstar

James Cameron’s epic sci-fi film Avatar is now available on Hotstar. It is set in the mid 22nd century. Humans have colonised Pandora, a habitable moon to mine unobtanium, a precious superconductor. The local race of people, blue-skinned Na’vi, are threatened by humans and their ambitions. Humans are sent as Na’vi ‘avatars’ (basically their consciousness is transferred to a genetically engineered Na’vi bodies) to interact with the Na’vi population to let humans mine the precious substance.

Home Alone (1990), Home Alone 2 (1992), Home Alone 3 (1997)

Streaming on: Hotstar

The hit comedy franchise Home Alone is now streaming on Hotstar. It is considered one of the best Christmas family comedies. Written by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus, the film featured Macaulay Culkin as Kevin, the 8-year-old boy who, after being left behind by his family, has to defend his home against two blundering burglars (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern).

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader

Streaming on: Hotstar

The third film in the Chronicles of Narnia film franchise, The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader is a 2010 fantasy-adventure drama based on C. S. Lewis’ novel The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

South Indian Movies

Venky Mama

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya, the KS Ravindra directorial is a story centred around the relationship between an uncle and his nephew. The film is an interesting watch for those who are interested to see the on-screen camaraderie between the real-life uncle and nephew, Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya. The film also stars Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput.

Bhagya Nagara Veedhullo Gammathu

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

The Telugu comedy-drama, Bhagya Nagara Veedhullo Gammathu is a story of three friends, Srinu (Srinivasa Reddy), Jojo (Satya) and Peter (Shakalaka Shankar), who aspire to be filmmakers but end up being stuck into a drug mafia.

Software Sudheer

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

The rom-com Software Sudheer directed by P Rajasekhar Reddy stars Sudigali Sudheer, Dhanya Balakrishna, Nassar, Sayaji Shinde, Indraja and others. It is a love story of two software engineers but with a twist.

Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha

Streaming on; Amazon Prime Video

The Malayalam film Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha is by debut director Nissam Basheer. The film has actor Asif Ali as a farmer who marries only because he wants someone to be around his ageing mother all the time. But he eventually falls in love with his wife after marriage. It is a simple story which has been portrayed well.

90 ML

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Bigg Boss fame Oviya stars in the lead role in the comedy-drama 90 ML. Directed by Anita Udeep, the film is being touted as an STR musical which tells the story of five different middle-class women.

Karinkannan

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Directed K Satish Babu, Karinkannan is a Malayalam comedy film about a man who is born in a village where men are believed to be a bad omen. The villagers think his evil eye will bring destruction. Now, how he survives in such a village forms the narrative of Karinkannan.

Thumbaa

Streaming on: ZEE5

Starring Keerthi Pandian, Darshan, Dheena, Thumba is a children’s film which can be watched if you wish to have a break from all the content-heavy films.

