Follow Us:
Monday, June 01, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Streaming Guide: Web series, movies and shows to watch on June 1

Here are the shows and movies you can stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Apple TV+ and Voot among more.

Written by Antara Chakraborthy | New Delhi | Updated: June 1, 2020 12:52:54 pm
streaming guide The Grudge is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing)

The streaming business is booming across the world. Millions of people are still having to stay at home and cheer themselves up by watching TV, films and other content online.

In India, whether it be giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, or homegrown streaming services like ZEE5 or AltBalaji, the OTT platforms are gaining new subscribers every day.

Streaming Guide | May 28, 31 | May 22, 23 | May 19, 20, 21 | May 18, 17, 16 | May 15, 14, 13 | May 12, 11 | May 10, 9, 8 | May 7, 6, 5 | May 4, 3 | May 2 

Here are our recommendations on what to stream for June 1.

Live Blog

Here's what you can watch on OTT platforms today.

12:52 (IST)01 Jun 2020
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God: Netflix

Among Netflix’s new offerings for June is a mega-hit from Korea. Titled Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, also known as Goblin, the K-drama went on to become a cultural phenomenon upon its TV release.  With 16 episodes, the show will make you feel many emotions and keep you invested. If you are new to the world of K-dramas, this is arguably the best place to start. 

Read more | Why you should watch Guardian: The Lonely and Great God on Netflix

This week's big OTT releases are films Choked and Chintu Ka Birthday, and web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 3 and 13 Reasons Why Season 4.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd