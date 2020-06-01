Streaming Guide: Web series, movies and shows to watch on June 1

The streaming business is booming across the world. Millions of people are still having to stay at home and cheer themselves up by watching TV, films and other content online.
In India, whether it be giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, or homegrown streaming services like ZEE5 or AltBalaji, the OTT platforms are gaining new subscribers every day.
Here are our recommendations on what to stream for June 1.
Among Netflix’s new offerings for June is a mega-hit from Korea. Titled Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, also known as Goblin, the K-drama went on to become a cultural phenomenon upon its TV release. With 16 episodes, the show will make you feel many emotions and keep you invested. If you are new to the world of K-dramas, this is arguably the best place to start.
Read more | Why you should watch Guardian: The Lonely and Great God on Netflix