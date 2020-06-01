Streaming Guide: Web series, movies and shows to watch on June 1

The Grudge is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing) The Grudge is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing)

The streaming business is booming across the world. Millions of people are still having to stay at home and cheer themselves up by watching TV, films and other content online.

In India, whether it be giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, or homegrown streaming services like ZEE5 or AltBalaji, the OTT platforms are gaining new subscribers every day.

Streaming Guide | May 28, 31 | May 22, 23 | May 19, 20, 21 | May 18, 17, 16 | May 15, 14, 13 | May 12, 11 | May 10, 9, 8 | May 7, 6, 5 | May 4, 3 | May 2

Here are our recommendations on what to stream for June 1.