Streaming in October: Upstarts, My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh, Fixerr and more

Like the previous month, there’s a lot to stream on digital platforms in October as well. And, to make it easier for you, here’s a guide to everything that is new on Netflix, ZEE5, ALTBalaji and TVF this month.

Netflix

1. Upstarts

Streaming on: October 18

A Netflix original, Upstarts is the story of three friends hailing from a small town of India. They are impressed with the start-up culture of the country and the world where they can translate their dreams into money. They start their company together but soon the difficulties of running a successful business ruin their friendship. Directed by debutant Udai Singh Pawar, Upstarts stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandrachoor Rai, Shadab Kamal, Rajeev Siddhartha, Sheetal Thakur, Ninad Kamat, Swati Semwal and Eijaz Khan.

2. Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali

Streaming on: October 18

The non-verbal kids animated comedy series Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali will have the innocent toddler celebrating the festival of lights in full fervour. It’s a perfect web series to watch with your little ones this Diwali.

3. My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan

Streaming in October

The next episode of David Letterman-hosted talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction features Shah Rukh Khan. The most-awaited episode titled ‘My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan’ is expected to stream on Netflix in October. The announcement of the stand-alone episode was made in May when SRK went to New York for its shoot. Excited to share his story with Letterman, Shah Rukh said in a statement, “I’ve watched David Letterman’s late-night talk show for years and I’m a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I’m thrilled, and honoured to share my story with him.”

4. The Big Bang Theory

Streaming on: October 1

You can now watch all the twelve seasons of the American sitcom on Netflix. Earlier, the show was available on Hotstar. It is one of those shows which you can re-watch and still not be bored. The nerdy gang of youngsters grows into married and well-settled individuals and watching their growth is a perfect delight.

5. The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises

Streaming on: October 1

With Joker in theaters this October, Netflix has planned to make its viewers revisit Christopher Nolan’s masterpieces The Dark Knight and its sequel The Dark Knight Rises. Based on the DC comic character Batman, the two films changed superhero movies forever.

6. Dabangg

Streaming on: October 1

While Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Dabangg 3, his fans can catch up on the first film in the franchise on Netflix. Dabangg has Khan in the role of a corrupt but daredevil police inspector Chulbul Pandey, while Sonakshi Sinha essays the role of his wife Rajjo. The film also stars Vinod Khanna, Arbaaz Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sonu Sood and others in pivotal roles. During its release in 2010, the film was loved by fans of Salman and film critics alike.

Alt Balaji

1. Fixerr

Streaming on: October 7

Kumkum Bhagya fame Shabir Ahluwalia is all set to play ATS officer Jayveer Maalik in ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s upcoming web series Fixerr. The web series has the actor turning into a fixer who helps criminals in fixing their problems after his seniors in the force fail him. The web series boasts of a stellar star cast including actors like Mahie Gill, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Karishma Sharma, Varun Badola, Isha Koppikar and Anshuman Malhotra.

2. Fitrat

Streaming on: October 18

Starring Krystle D’Souza, romantic drama Fitrat is the story of a young girl Tarini Bisht who comes from a humble background. Her aim in life is to get rich even if that involves marrying the richest man. The makers have described Tarini as a combination of beauty and brain. She has a rich best friend in Amrita Sareen (Anushka Ranjan), and the one person who matters the most to her is her father for whom she can go to any extent. Also starring Aditya Seal, Fitrat will stream on ZEE5 as well.

ZEE5

1. Jabariya Jodi

Streaming on: October 4

Based on the practice of groom-kidnapping in Bihar, Jabariya Jodi stars Siddharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. The film was not received well by critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film one-star rating and in her review, she wrote, “From start to finish, there’s isn’t a single shred of conviction on display. The result is a confused, unpleasing, long-drawn mess, which the viewers will ‘jabariya’ have to sit through. Malhotra is too polished for his rustic Bihari role. And Chopra togged out in the most outlandish clothes Patna may have been witness too, seems to have got stuck in a rut of familiarity.”

2 Judgementall Hai Kya

Streaming on: October 16

Penned by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Judgementall Hai Kya was set to have its digital premiere on September 26. But it seems ZEE5 changed the release date and now it will be available to stream online from October 16. The film is the story of Bobby (Kangana) who is a voice-over artiste and gives her house on rent to cunning Keshav (Rajkummar Rao).

3. Bhram

Streaming On: October 24

Earlier scheduled for September 18 release, psychological thriller Bhram revolves around a novelist Alisha, played by Kalki Koechlin, with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and how she goes through a range of emotions while pursuing a story. Directed by Sangeeth Sivan, the web series also stars Bhumika Chawla, Sanjay Suri, Eijaz Khan and Omkar Kapoor, among others.

4. Sindhubaad

Streaming on: October 1

Romantic actioner Sindhubaad, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, failed to match up to the expectations of the audience. Indianexpress.com’s film critic S Subhakeerthana found only the first twenty minutes of Sindhubaad engaging and for the rest she wrote, “You don’t understand why certain absurd things happen in the film that somewhat starts on a promising and realistic note.”

TVF

1. Flames 2

Streaming in October

The first season of Flames showcased the love story of teenagers Rajat and Ishita and their friends Pandey and Anusha. During the season, their relationship evolved from friendship to romance. Now, in the second season, we will get to see them experience a gamut of emotions that comes along with a relationship. Flames 2 features Ritwik Sahore, Sunakshi Grover, Tanya Manaktala, and Shivam Kakkar.

2. Fathers 2

Streaming in October

TVF original Fathers had three fathers trying everything millennial to match up to the ever-changing current generation. They go for parties, understand Facebook and also try to establish a start-up just to be like their sons. Now in the second season, we will see them playing PUBG, binge-watching on Netflix and chilling on the weekend while their kids try and wrap their heads around it.