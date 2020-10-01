Streaming in October 2020: Mirzapur 2, Khaali Peeli, Serious Men and others

Scam 1992, Serious Men and Taish will start streaming in October.

If you are looking for some new streaming options, we have you covered. Here is a list of all the upcoming movies and web series which will release in October on ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Apple TV Plus and Voot Select.

ZEEPlex

Khaali Peeli

Streaming on: October 2

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli. (Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram) Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli. (Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram)

The Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli is a typical Bollywood entertainer. Directed by Maqbool Khan and written by Yash Keswani and Sima Aggarwal, the film revolves around a young boy (Khatter) and a girl (Panday) who are on the run. They are being chased by the police and a local goon, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. This chase promises humour, action and romance. The official description of Khaali Peeli reads, “PUBLIC… Aa gaya hai full dhamaal trailer! Toh abb, no place to run… Nowhere to hide. Ready rehneka for a mad ride! 🚖💥”.

ZEE5

Poison 2

Streaming on: October 16

The second season of Aftab Shivdasani starrer Poison will pick up from where the first season concluded. The official description of the web series reads, “Old players Nandu, Rani, and Pawan are back with their old story of deceit. Find out what their new game plan is in Poison 2”.

It also features Raai Laxmi, Pooja Chopra, Rahul Dev, Vin Rana, Zain Imam, Asmita Sood, Joy Sengupta and Pawan Chopra among others.

Comedy Couple

Streaming on: October 21

In Comedy Couple, Saqib Saleem (Deep) and Shweta Basu Prasad (Zoya) will be seen as a couple who are stand up comedians by profession. They take inspiration for their acts from their personal life and their own relationship. But before they could realise, their on-stage jokes start to affect their off-stage life and they start facing troubles in their relationship. Directed by Nachiket Samant, Comedy Couple also stars Rajesh Tailang and Pooja Bedi.

Ek Jhoothi Love Story

Streaming on: October 30

A poster of ZEE5’s upcoming show Ek Jhoothi Love Story. A poster of ZEE5’s upcoming show Ek Jhoothi Love Story.

After Churails, ZEE5 is all set to present another Zindagi original titled Ek Jhoothi Love Story. Directed by Mehreen Jabbar, the show is a family drama that explores the life of Salma and Sohail who are in a quest to find an ideal partner. Starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Madiha Imam, it has been written by Umera Ahmed, who wrote the popular show Zindagi Gulzar Hai. Talking about the show, Jabbar said, “Ek Jhoothi Love Story is a beautiful narration of an imperfect family chasing perfections in this imperfect world. Written by Umera Ahmed, we hope the series takes viewers on a delightful journey making them reflect and introspect along the way. It’s a story that explores the bittersweet relationship that exists between family members which will be highly relatable to our viewers.”

Taish

Streaming on: October 29

Jim Sarbh and Kriti Kharbanda in Taish. Jim Sarbh and Kriti Kharbanda in Taish.

Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish, featuring Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh and Harshvardhan Rane, is a revenge drama. The director said the film is a test of human emotions and perseverance to fight all odds. “It is a revenge drama that surrounds two families and an incident that ignites a storm. With love and revenge as a strong motif, the story will take you through an emotional wild ride. This has been a passion project from the word go and I really hope the audience will acknowledge our labour of hard work,” Nambiar said in a statement to PTI.

Netflix

Serious Men

Streaming on: October 2

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the lead role in Serious Men. (Photo: PR Handout) Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the lead role in Serious Men. (Photo: PR Handout)

An adaptation of Manu Joseph’s 2010 novel of the same name, Serious Men stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. It follows the story of Ayyan Mani, an ambitious Dalit man from Tamil Nadu whose dreams of lifting himself out of poverty cause him to run a risky scam involving his young son, played by Aakshath Das. Written by Bhavesh Mandalia and helmed by Sudhir Mishra, Serious Men also features Shweta Basu Prasad, Nasser and Indira Tiwari.

Ginny Weds Sunny

Streaming on: October 9

Ginny Weds Sunny will see Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey pairing up for the first time. Ginny Weds Sunny will see Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey pairing up for the first time.

Directed by Puneet Khanna, romantic comedy Ginny Weds Sunny and stars Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam in the titular roles. Both Ginny and Sunny are looking for a suitable match for marriage, but Ginny turns down the offer to marry Sunny. This is when Sunny swears to woo Ginny and make her marry him. The trailer of the movie promises a slice-of-life comedy and some colourful dance and song sequences. The official description of the film reads, “A little bit of drama, a little bit of romance and a LOT of siyappa; welcome to the headache of the year!”

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Streaming on: October 16

Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of Chicago 7 is a courtroom drama based on the trial of the titular group of people who protested against the Vietnam War. The film follows Chicago Seven’s trial after they were charged with inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic convention in Chicago. The film holds a 91 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes after 32 reviews. It stars Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Strong, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Alex Sharp, Thomas Middleditch, Frank Langella, William Hurt, Michael Keaton and Mark Rylance.

Rebecca

Streaming on: October 21

Directed by Ben Wheatley, Rebecca is a modern adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s 1938 gothic novel of the same name. Lily James, Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas, Tom Goodman-Hill, Keeley Hawes, Sam Riley, and Ann Dowd star in the film. It is the story of a newlywed woman who is haunted by the shadow of her husband’s dead wife Rebecca.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Streaming on: October 9

Mike Flanagan’s follow-up to Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House is based on the famous literary work of horror: Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw. It features Henry Thomas, Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Kate Siegel. The official synopsis reads, “From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.”

Hubie Halloween

Streaming on: October 7

Hubie Halloween begins streaming on Netflix from October 7. (Photo: Netflix) Hubie Halloween begins streaming on Netflix from October 7. (Photo: Netflix)

In horror-comedy Hubie Halloween, Adam Sandler’s character does his best to make sure the people of Salem stay safe on Halloween night. The movie, written by the 52-year-old actor in collaboration with Tim Herlihy, is directed by Steve Brill. The official synopsis reads, “Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them. Hubie Halloween is a hilarious family film about an unlikely hero with an all-star cast including Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph, produced by Happy Madison.”

Amazon Prime Video

Nishabdham

Streaming on: October 2

Nishabdham is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad. Nishabdham is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad.

Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, Nishabdham is a suspense thriller that narrates the story of a deaf-mute artist Sakshi, her celebrity-musician husband, and the strange disappearance of her best friend. The film stars Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan and Anjali in the lead roles. Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala essay pivotal roles in the movie.

The Lie

Streaming on: October 6

Written and directed by Veena Sud, The Lie has Mireille Enos and Peter Sarsgaard playing parents to Joey King’s Kayla, a kid who confesses to killing her best friend on an impulse. They try their best to protect her, and this leads them to cover lies with yet more lies. But Kayla appears to be a psychopath who is pretty happy despite her horrific crime.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond S1

Streaming on: October 2

The spin-off of The Walking Dead, The World Beyond is a post-apocalyptic horror series created by Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete. It focuses on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse. The cast of the show includes Nico Tortorella, Aliyah Royale, Annet Mahendru, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Natalie Gold, Al Calderon, Scott Adsit, and Ted Sutherland.

Evil Eye

Streaming on: October 13

Evil Eye will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 13. (Photo: PrimeVideo) Evil Eye will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 13. (Photo: PrimeVideo)

Starring Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani and Omar Maskati, Evil Eye is directed by Elan and Rajeev Dassani. It is the story of a girl called Pallavi who falls for a man and their love story is all beautiful until the girl’s mother tells her that her boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past. Amazon Prime Video had released the trailer with a caption that read, “Evil Eye reinforces the lesson that you should always listen to your mother. Watch it, October 13.” The film has been co-produced by Blumhouse Productions and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ banner Purple Pebble Pictures.

Nocturne

Streaming on: October 13

Nocturne releases on October 13. Nocturne releases on October 13.

Starring Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman, Jacques Colimon and Ivan Shaw, Nocturne is written and directed by Zu Quirke. Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student (Sweeney) begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate.

Mirzapur 2

Streaming on: October 23

MIrzapur Season 2 premieres on October 23. (Photo: MIrzapurAmazon/Twitter) MIrzapur Season 2 premieres on October 23. (Photo: MIrzapurAmazon/Twitter)

The much-awaited second season of Amazon Prime Video original web series Mirzapur will come out on October 23. The makers will take the story forward from where the first season concluded. The crime thriller revolves around corruption, crime, governance failure, rule of mafia dons and gang wars in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

ALTBalaji

Bebaakee (Remaining episodes)

Streaming on: October 12

Kushal Tandon in a still from Bebaakee.

The remaining ten episodes of the romantic drama Bebaakee will stream on AltBalaji and ZEE5 from October 12. The web series revolves around Kainaat Sahni (Shivjyoti Rajput) and Sufiyaan Abdullah (Kushal Tandon). While Kainaat is a simple and happy-go-lucky girl, Sufiyaan hails from a rich family. Their profession leads them to each other, and it gets difficult for them to figure out if they love or hate each other.

Gandii Baat S5

Streaming on: October 8

Gandii Baat season five will depict stories focusing on the youth. Over the last four seasons, the show has explored stories from rural parts of India. Each episode told a different story about relationships and taboos of society.

SonyLIV

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Streaming on: October 9

Hansal Mehta directorial Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story is based on the book The Scam by Debashish Basu and Sucheta Dalal. The web series stars Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satish Kaushik, Nikhil Dwivedi, Ananth Mahadevan, Rajat Kapoor, Lalit Parimoo, KK Raina and Sharib Hashmi among others. It follows “the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights & his catastrophic downfall.”

Surgical Operations Teams

Streaming on: October 30

The Surgical Operations Teams is an edgy action drama which showcases the partnership of two ideologically and ethnically different individuals, who get together to safeguard the nation. The web series stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Yudhishtir Singh, Pooja Gor, Mantra and Ashmita Jaggi among others.

Apple TV Plus

On The Rocks

Streaming on: October 23

Bill Murray and Rashida Jones in On The Rocks. (Photo: Apple TV+) Bill Murray and Rashida Jones in On The Rocks. (Photo: Apple TV+)

On The Rocks is a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots. It is the story of a young New York mother (Rashida Jones) who faces sudden doubts about her marriage and teams up with her father (Bill Murray), to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city – drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another.

Voot Select

The Good Lord Bird

Streaming on: October 5

Created by and starring Ethan Hawke as John Brown, the 19th-century abolitionist, The Good Lord Bird is based on James McBride’s s award-winning novel of the same name. The eight-episode series follows Onion (Joshua Caleb Johnson), a teenager living in slavery in Kansas who eventually joins Brown’s group of activists. It also covers the events leading up to the Harpers Ferry raid, an 1859 effort to control a military arsenal that leads to a nationwide revolt against slavery as an institution.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Bahut Hua Sammaan

Streaming on: October 2

Starring Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Chauhan, Sanjay Mishra, Ram Kapoor and Nidhi Singh among others, Bahut Hua Sammaan is a quirky comedy directed by Ashish Shukla. While announcing the film last year, Shukla had said in a statement, “My endeavour is to create something that can dent the prevalent pop culture that surrounds us, with a sense of sharp wit and irony, in a racy comedy of errors.”

