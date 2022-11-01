Streaming in November 2022: The Crown 5, Brahmastra, Monica O My Darling and others

November is a power-packed month for digital streaming services. And we don’t mean only in terms of fresh releases, but some of the old favourites return with new seasons. However, nothing will be able to top the expectation around the digital release of theatre-first films Brahmastra and Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Brahamastra, after weeks of rumours over its release date, will become available on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 4. To provide good competition, Ponniyin Selvan 1 will also become available on the same day on Amazon Prime Video.

As far as new OTT releases go, Monica O My Darling (Netflix) and Tanaav (SonyLiv) look appealing. Both thrillers have a strong set of actors and a good background score – essential to the genre. Now if the makers nail the story and dialogues, they could become unmissable.

Elsewhere, The Crown (Netflix) returns for its fifth season and Enola Holmes (Netflix) for its second.

Brahmastra: Disney Plus Hotstar

Streaming on: November 4

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-led Ayan Mukerji film Brahmastra will start streaming on Dinsey Plus Hotstar on November 4. The film received a mediocre response from the audience upon its release in the theaters. It also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. Made in almost eight years and on a budget of around Rs 410 crore, the film collected more than Rs 425 crore globally.

Ponniyin Selvan 1: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming on: November 4

After ruling the ticket counters across the country, Mani Ratnam’s historical drama Ponniyin Selvan 1 is all set for its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The film is based on the Chola kingdom in the 10th century. It tells the story of Arulmozhi Varman aka Raja Raja Chola 1. Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, and Aishwarya Lekshmi are part of the film’s star cast. AR Rahman composed the music for the film. PS 2 is expected to be released seven months from now in 2023.

Enola Holmes 2: Netflix

Streaming on: November 4

Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Homes, famous detective Sherlock Holmes’ sister, is coming back to investigate a new case. Henry Cavill is back playing the older brother Sherlock who tries and mostly fails to keep Enola’s antics in check. The first part of Enola Holmes had received mostly positive reviews and was loved by the viewers for its interesting narration.

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me: Apple TV Plus

Streaming on: November 4

Directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me is a documentary on the life of the singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur and activist. The official description of the documentary reads, “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

Breathe Into the Shadows 2: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming on: November 9

The Amazon Prime Video series Breathe Into the Shadows is returning for a new season. Abhishek Bachchan will reprise his role of Avinash Sabharwal who was revealed as a psycho killer by the end of the first season. The official logline of the series goes, “The chase is on again. Only this time, it’s not just a battle. It’s psychological warfare.” The series also features Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Sayami Kher and Naveen Kasturia among others. Written by Mayank Sharma, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande, the series is directed by Mayank Sharma.

The Crown Season 5: Netflix

Streaming on: November 9

Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana on The Crown Season 5. Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana on The Crown Season 5.

Set in the 1990s, the fifth season of The Crown focuses on the time when the royals were insistent on projecting the image of a united family while Princess Diana and Prince (now King) Charles’ marriage was falling apart. It stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as The Duke of Edinburgh, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

Monica O My Darling: Netflix

Streaming on: November 11

Vasan Bala directorial dark-comedy drama Monica O My Darling stars Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sukant Goel. The makers haven’t revealed much about the film that is scheduled to start streaming on Netflix on November 11.

Tanaav: SonyLIV

Streaming on: November 11

Helmed by filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, Tanaav is the Indian adaptation of Israeli series Fauda. The series is set in Kashmir and focuses on the politics of the region. The synopsis of the show reads, “Set against the idyllic backdrop of Kashmir in the year 2017, Tanaav is a fictional thriller revolving around a Special Unit, their bravery, and courage. Delving into the human drama behind the ideologies, dealing with complex emotions and flawed characters, all of whom share the same feelings of love, loss, betrayal and revenge, the show is a socio-political action drama with family at its core.” It is led by an ensemble cast including actors Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana, Sahiba Bali, Amit Gaur, Arslan Goni, Rockey Raina, M.K. Raina, Sheen Dass, Aryaman Seth among others.

1899: Netflix

Streaming on: November 17

Netflix is set to release the first episode of its multi-lingual series 1899, created by Dark duo Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. The show is a period horror about European migrants on a fright-filled journey to the US aboard a ship. It follows the lives of the passengers, a mixed bag of European origins who are united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. The ensemble cast of the series includes Andreas Pietschmann, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Miguel Bernardeau, Miguel Bernardeau, Mathilde Ollivier, Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Isabella Wei, and Clara Rosager.

Spirited: Apple TV Plus

Streaming on: November 18

The musical-comedy Spirited is an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story ‘A Christmas Carol’, starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. It is directed by Sean Anders and written by Anders and John Morris. The film also stars Patrick Page, Sunita Mani, Loren Woods, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley and Jen Tullock.

Mukhbir – Story of a Spy: ZEE5

Streaming In: November

Directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai, Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy is the story of India’s secret agent in Pakistan who rose to the occasion to save the nation and turn the tide of the war in his country’s favour. The spy thriller is set to premiere on ZEE5 this month. It stars Zain Khan Durrani, Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain, Barkha Bisht, Harsh Chhaya, Satyadeep Mishra and Zoya Afroz in prominent roles.