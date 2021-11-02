Streaming in November 2021: Dhamaka, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Special Ops 1.5 and others

This festive season, the cinema halls bring back the big screen movie viewing experience for the audience. It begins with some of the most awaited films including superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Marvel Cinematic Universe film Eternals. As you plan your weekends and book your tickets for these, we also list all the films and web series you can enjoy on the streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Jai Bhim

Streaming on: November 2

Actor Suriya’s Jai Bhim is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Suriya_offl/Twitter) Actor Suriya’s Jai Bhim is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Suriya_offl/Twitter)

The Suriya starrer Tamil drama is inspired by real-life events that took place in the 90s. Written and directed by journalist-turned-filmmaker TJ Gnanavel, Jai Bhim has been receiving rave reviews from critics. In his review of the film, indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R has written, “Jai Bhim is a detailed procedural drama but with less despondency.” Appreciating Suriya’s performance in the movie, he added, “Suriya feels natural and very comfortable in the role of a firebrand advocate. It is as if he’s not just performing the lines written by the director, but he really believes in every word and gesture he delivers in this film.”

Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar

Streaming on: November 3

A poster of Raj Kaushal directorial Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar. (Photo: PrimeVideoIN) A poster of Raj Kaushal directorial Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar. (Photo: PrimeVideoIN)

The crime drama series, starring Vicky Arora, Anuj Rampal, Swati Semwal, Mohan Agashe, Shishir Sharma, and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles, marks the last project of filmmaker Raj Kaushal. According to the streamer, the series features Arora as Bhargav Sharma, who, along with his friends, hatches a plan to open India’s first ‘fake bank’ and gets people to deposit money with the intention to flee with it.

The Wheel of Time

Streaming on: November 19

The Wheel of Time will stream on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Amazon Studios) The Wheel of Time will stream on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Amazon Studios)

The long-in-the-works show is based on Robert Jordan’s bestselling novels Wheel of Time, which is set in a world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to wield it. From its trailers, the series, starring Rosamund Pike in the lead role, looks like a strong competition to HBO’s Game of Thrones. The basic premise of the series is about the eternal conflict between forces of good vs evil. An ancient hero called Dragon Reborn ultimately fights the Satan equivalent called Shai’tan in the final battle. The Wheel of Time arrives on November 19, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

Netflix

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Streaming on: November 5

Meenakshi Sundareshwar is set to premiere on November 5. Meenakshi Sundareshwar is set to premiere on November 5.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar is about a couple from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, who is forced to make a long distance relationship work. The boy is an introvert but is confident of being a good husband, as engineers never give up, and the girl is superstar Rajinikanth’s fan who wants to make a difference but is left being the supportive wife. Starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani, the film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.

Red Notice

Streaming on: November 12

Red Notice is an action heist thriller. (Photo: Netflix) Red Notice is an action heist thriller. (Photo: Netflix)

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds starrer Red Notice is an action heist thriller, written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. The official synopsis of the film reads, “An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.”

Last Christmas

Streaming on: November 12

Emilia Clarke in Last Christmas. Emilia Clarke in Last Christmas.

Emma Thompson is the writer, screenwriter, co-producer, plus one of the main cast members of Last Christmas, that hit the theaters in 2019. Now, the film is coming to Netflix. Emilia Clarke plays a woman who works at a Christmas shop and in her family’s words, she has ‘thrown her life away.’ The film has a feel-good vibe. Alongside Clarke and Thompson, the film also stars Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh in significant roles.

Dhamaka

Streaming on: November 19

The Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka is directed by Aarya fame Ram Madhvani. The film features Kartik in the role of a news anchor who is mad about the TRP of his channel. But his life goes for a toss when a terrorist gets on a call with him during a live show. He asks him to call a minister and tell him apologise otherwise he will blow up the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, in Mumbai. Mrunal Thakur plays Kartik’s wife in the film. Kartik Aaryan had earlier said that he shot for Dhamaka in just nine days.

True Story

Streaming on: November 24

The limited series True Story stars actors Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes. The drama is written and executive produced by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman. The story revolves around a comedian named Kid (Hart), who reconnects with his wayward older brother Carlton (Snipes) during a tour stop in Philadelphia. The eight-episode show examines the fall-out of a lost evening the two share that threatens to destroy Kid’s career.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Streaming on: November 12

Tony Leung plays the father of Shang-Chi and the head of Ten Rings organization. (Photo: Marvel) Tony Leung plays the father of Shang-Chi and the head of Ten Rings organization. (Photo: Marvel)

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had its theatrical release in India on September 3. Now, the film will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for those who missed it in the theaters. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has Simu Liu essaying the role of titular China-born superhero. The character is the first Asian superhero in MCU. Upon its release, the film got a good response from the critics and audience.

Special Ops 1.5

Streaming on: November 12

Special Ops 1.5 examines the back story of Kay Kay Menon’s Himmat Singh. Special Ops 1.5 examines the back story of Kay Kay Menon’s Himmat Singh.

The Kay Kay Menon starrer explores the origin story of Menon’s Himmat Singh and how he came up in the intelligence agency RAW. The Neeraj Pandey series dropped its first season in 2020 and became one of the most popular Indian web series. It also stars Aftab Shivdasani, Aadil Khan, Gautami Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Parmeet Sethi and KP Mukherjee.

Hawkeye

Streaming on: November 24

Hawkeye will premiere its first two episodes on Disney+ on November 24. (Photo: Marvel) Hawkeye will premiere its first two episodes on Disney+ on November 24. (Photo: Marvel)

The Disney+ MCU series centres around Clint Barton’s titular archer superhero Clint Barton or Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and his mentee Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). It is where Renner’s Clint Barton passes on the Hawkeye mantle to his young protégé Kate Bishop. Created and written by Jonathan Igla, Hawkeye will also feature Vera Farmiga as Kate’s mother Eleanor Bishop as well as Florence Pugh, who is reprising her character Yelena Belova from the MCU film Black Widow. The show’s cast also include Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon.

ZEE5

Squad

Streaming on: November 4

Rinzing Denzongpa in a still from the Squad trailer. Rinzing Denzongpa in a still from the Squad trailer.

Squad marks the debut of Danny Denzongpa’s son Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika Raaj, who is best known for playing the younger version of Kareena Kapoor’s Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The official synopsis of the film reads, “Bhim Rana, an STF commando, is tasked with the responsibility of protecting the granddaughter of a renowned scientist who holds the blueprint of a lethal cyborg programme. Premieres 12th November 2021.” The film also features Pooja Batra, Mohan Kapur, Amit Gaur, Tanisha Dhillon and Dishita Jain among others. It is written and directed by Nilesh Sahay.

SonyLIV

Tryst with Destiny

Streaming on: November 5

The anthology captures the socio-economic inequalities that exist in society. Each chapter tells the story of an individual in contemporary India and his or her struggle to be ‘what destiny intended them to be.’ Tryst with Destiny was the only Indian film at the Tribeca Film Festival 2020 where it won the Best Screenplay Award. Directed by Prashant Nair, it features Vineet Kumar Singh, Palomi Ghosh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kani Kusruti, Ashish Vidyarthi, Amit Sial, Ishwak Singh, Lilette Dubey, Victor Banerjee, Geetanjali Thapa, and Suhasini Maniratnam in prominent roles.

BookMyShow

The Many Saints of Newark

Streaming on: November 5

Michael Gandolfini, left, and Alessandro Nivola in The Many Saints of Newark. (Photo: Warner Bros) Michael Gandolfini, left, and Alessandro Nivola in The Many Saints of Newark. (Photo: Warner Bros)

The Many Saints of Newark is the prequel to the hit HBO series The Soprano. The film’s official synopsis reads, “Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.” It stars James Gandolfini’s son Michael as young Tony.

Promising Young Woman

Streaming on: November 3

Carey Mulligan in a still from Promising Young Woman. (Photo: Focus Features) Carey Mulligan in a still from Promising Young Woman. (Photo: Focus Features)

Starring Carey Mulligan in the lead role, Promising Young Woman marks the directorial debut of Emerald Fennell. In her review of the movie, The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer wrote, “Promising Young Woman aspires to address some of the nightmares of being a woman, bluntly, funnily, but often, unevenly. Where it succeeds is in showing how the world looks so different from the perspective of the two genders: men who genuinely believe they are “gentlemen”, and women too easily dismissed as “easy”. But in its omission of the many layers in between, it feels unsatisfactory, shallow.”