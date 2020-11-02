Streaming in November 2020: Laxmii, Chhalaang, Bicchoo Ka Khel and others

Laxmii, Chalaang and Bichoo Ka Khel will stream in November.

Cinema halls are still waiting for movie buffs to return. Since the footfall in the theatres is low, filmmakers are unsure about releasing their films on the big screen. So, no new releases are being screened right now. But, fret not. Streaming platforms like ZEE3, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, AltBalaji, SonyLIV, MX Player and others have an exciting lineup of films and shows for November.

ZEE5

Khaali Peeli

Streaming on: November 6

The Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli is a typical Bollywood entertainer. Directed by Maqbool Khan and written by Yash Keswani and Sima Aggarwal, the film revolves around a young boy (Khatter) and a girl (Panday) who are on the run. They are being chased by the police and a local goon, played by Jaideep Ahlawat.

Raat Baaki Hai

Streaming on: November 20

The ZEE5 Original is based on Atul Satya’s popular play Ballygunje-1990. It stars Paoli Dam, Anup Soni and Rahul Dev in the lead roles. The Avinash Das directorial has been described as a tale of “love, deceit and revenge.” As per its official synopsis, Raat Baaki Hai revolves around one night where two estranged lovers end up meeting each other after 12 years under strange circumstances. One of them is on the run for being a murder suspect. The audience can expect some interesting twists and turns in the film.

Naxalbari

Streaming on: November 28

The action-thriller web series, directed by Kunal Kohli, is backed by a strong ensemble cast including Rajeev Khandelwal, Tina Datta, Sreejita Dey, Satyadeep Mishra, Shakti Anand and Aamir Ali. The narrative of the eight-episode series alternates between the dense jungles of Maharashtra and metropolitan cities which are increasingly becoming hotbeds for Naxal ideology. Khandelwal’s Raghav is a tough cop who is ready to go up against all odds to save the country and fight back against a red uprising.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Chhalaang

Streaming on: November 13

A poster of Chhalaang. (Photo: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram) A poster of Chhalaang. (Photo: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram)

Hansal Mehta directorial Chhalaang stars Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles. It is a family entertainer centred around a school PT teacher Montu (Rao), for whom teaching students is just a job. He falls in love with his fellow teacher Neelu (Bharuchha), but soon the villain of his love story Mr Singh (Ayyub) creates troubles for him. Singh also poses a threat to Montu’s job. Now, how Montu will fight for his love, and his job makes for Chhalaang’s narrative. The film also stars Satish Kaushik, Ila Arun and Saurabh Shukla.

Soorarai Pottru

Streaming on: November 12

Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Suriya’s most-awaited movie Soorarai Pottru is based on Captain G R Gopinath’s autobiography Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. In the book, Gopinath wrote about the struggles that he faced in his pursuit to launch a low-cost airline service. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film also stars Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Apart from starring in the movie, Suriya has also bankrolled the film along with Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment.

Young Sheldon Season 4

Streaming on: November 6

Young Sheldon is a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory. Young Sheldon is a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory.

The Big Bang Theory prequel series Young Sheldon captures Sheldon Cooper’s life which revolves around his father, mother, brother, sister and grandmother (‘meemaw’). The fourth season will pick up from where the third season concluded, and the audience will see Sheldon graduate from high school.

Uncle Frank

Streaming on: November 25

Alan Ball’s LGBTQ drama Uncle Frank stars Paul Bettany, Sophia Lillis, Stephen Root, Margo Martindale, Steve Zahn, Judy Greer and Lois Smith. The official description of the film reads, “In 1973, teenaged Beth Bledsoe (Lillis) leaves her rural Southern hometown to study at New York University where her beloved Uncle Frank (Paul Bettany) is a revered literature professor. She soon discovers that Frank is gay, and living with his longtime partner Walid “Wally” Nadeem (Peter Macdissi) — an arrangement that he has kept secret for years. After the sudden death of Frank’s father — Beth’s grandfather — Frank is forced to reluctantly return home for the funeral with Beth in tow, and to finally face a long-buried trauma that he has spent his entire adult life running away from.”

ALTBALAJI

Mum Bhai

Streaming on: November 6

Crime drama Mum Bhai chronicles the friendship between encounter specialist Bhaskar Shetty (Angad Bedi) and underworld don (Sikander Kher). It is set in Mumbai’s underbelly between the late 90s and early 2000. Also starring Sandeepa Dhar, Mum Bhai begins streaming on AltBalaji and ZEE5 from November 6.

Bicchoo Ka Khel

Streaming on: November 18

The Divyenndu Sharmaa-starrer is a crime thriller set in Banaras, Uttar Pradesh. It revolves around Akhil, a budding writer and a fan of pulp fiction novels. His life is nothing less than a roller-coaster ride after his father is killed in police custody. The trailer of the web series made Sharmaa’s character look quite similar to his popular role of Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur. This story of revenge also stars Anshul Chauhan, Zeishan Quadri, Mukul Chadda, Rajesh Sharma, Satyajit Sharma and Gagan Anand.

Dark7White

Streaming on: November 24

Dark7White is a youth-oriented political murder mystery. It is the story of seven friends who are in high profile jobs, but their situation wasn’t the same back in their college days. What adds to the intrigue is the story of one of these seven characters who uses the other six to his advantage. The web series, starring Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh and Jatin Sarna in the lead roles, will also stream on ZEE5.

DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

Laxmii

Streaming on: November 9

Helmed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmii stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The horror-comedy is the remake of Tamil hit Kanchana. The film’s trailer hinted at it being a laughter riot with Kumar’s character being possessed by the spirit of a woman. Talking about his role in the film, Akshay had earlier shared, “In my entire 30-year-long career, this has been my most intensive role mentally. I’ve never experienced such a character before, with this kind of action, reaction and body language.”

His Dark Materials Season 2

Streaming on: November 17

Based on author Philip Pullman’s novel series of the same name, His Dark Materials follows the story of Lyra, a brave young woman from another world. Lyra’s quest to find her kidnapped friend leads her to uncover a sinister plot of a secret organisation. She also encounters extraordinary beings. Season 2 dives into the second book in Pullman’s trilogy, Subtle Knife. It stars Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Joining the cast this season are Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka and Simone Kirby.

MX PLAYER

Aashram Chapter 2

Streaming on: November 11

Prakash Jha’s web series Aashram, featuring actor Bobby Deol, is set to return with its next chapter titled Aashram: Chapter 2 – The Dark Side. Aashram’s first part showed Baba Nirala’s journey of becoming a conman in the garb of a self-styled guru. He enjoyed supreme power and committed crimes, taking advantage of the blind faith of his disciples. The story ended on a cliffhanger, as the makers announced Baba Nirala’s return. Now, in the second part, the viewers will see his greed for power, money and lust grow manifold. The web series also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.

NETFLIX

Miss India

Streaming on: November 4

Telugu drama Miss India features Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. Helmed by Y Narendranath, the film revolves around a determined young woman Samyuktha who believes she is born to be a business tycoon. Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadhiya play significant roles in the movie.

Ludo

Streaming on: November 12

Abhishek Bachchan in a still from Ludo. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

Anurag Basu’s Netflix anthology stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf and Asha Negi. The official synopsis of the film reads, “They say you don’t meet people by accident, they are meant to cross your path for a reason. Following the journey of four different people who meet at a crossroads, Ludo is much more than just a mere coincidence.” While Rao plays a conman, Bachchan essays the role of a naive kidnapper. Tripathi is once again seen wielding guns.

The Crown Season 4

Streaming on: November 15

In the fourth season of British royalty drama The Crown, we will see Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) clashing with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson. Meanwhile, Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) will enter a tumultuous marriage with Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin). From the trailer, The Crown 4, written by Peter Morgan, promises to be the most eventful season of the series.

Hillbilly Elegy

Streaming on: November 24

Hillbilly Elegy will premiere on November 24 on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix) Hillbilly Elegy will premiere on November 24 on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

The upcoming Netflix film is an adaptation of the best-seller Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by JD Vance. The official synopsis reads, “J.D. Vance (Gabriel Basso), a former Marine from southern Ohio and current Yale Law student, is on the verge of landing his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return to the home he’s tried to forget. J.D. must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family, including his volatile relationship with his mother Bev (Amy Adams), who’s struggling with addiction. Fueled by memories of his grandmother Mamaw (Glenn Close), the resilient and whip-smart woman who raised him, J.D. comes to embrace his family’s indelible imprint on his own personal journey.” From its trailer, the film looks quite promising and stars Glenn Close, Amy Adams, Gabriel Basso, Haley Bennett, Freida Pinto, Bo Hopkins, and Owen Asztalos.

Andhaghaaram

Streaming on: November 24

Andhaghaaram will stream on Netflix from November 24. (Photo: Netflix) Andhaghaaram will stream on Netflix from November 24. (Photo: Netflix)

According to the makers, “Andhaghaaram is a blind conjurer’s struggle for survival, a washed-up cricketer’s fight for deliverance and a desolate psychiatrist’s quest for reclamation, which lead them all to a labyrinth of obscurity as their lives are intertwined in a web of deceit, dismay and darkness.” Featuring Vinoth Kishan, Arjun Das, Pooja Ramachandran, Kumar Natarajan and Meesha Ghoshal, the film is bankrolled by director Atlee. Andhaghaaram will also be available in Telugu as Andhakaaram.

EROS NOW

Modi Season 2 – CM to PM

Streaming on: November 12

Modi Season 2 – CM to PM will premiere on Eros Now on November 12. (Photo: Screengrab/Eros Now) Modi Season 2 – CM to PM will premiere on Eros Now on November 12. (Photo: Screengrab/Eros Now)

After telling the story of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his growing up years to him becoming the chief minister of Gujarat in the first season, the makers of Modi: Journey Of A Common Man are now coming with the second season of the show. In the series, Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh will showcase the challenges Modi faced while serving three consecutive terms as Gujarat’s CM and then becoming the Prime Minister of India. While Mahesh Thakur stars in the titular role, Modi Season 2 – CM to PM also features Ashish Sharma, Faizal Khan, Darshan Jariwala, Prachee Shah Paandya, Makrand Deshpande and Anang Desai.

SONYLIV

Simple Murder

Streaming on: November 20

Simple Murder is a dark comedy in which greed becomes the factor that drives the characters to get entangled in a chain of events. While some of them are fed up with their mundane life, some are trying to achieve more. There are those who are trying to secure their future too. Featuring Priya Anand and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub among others, Simple Murder premieres on SonyLIV on November 20.

APPLE TV+

Becoming You

Streaming on: November 13

The upcoming docuseries Becoming You is narrated by Academy Award-winning actor Olivia Colman. Told through the eyes of over 100 children around the world, the series explores how the first 2000 days on earth shape the rest of our lives. Each episode offers a look at how children learn to think, speak and move from birth to the age of 5.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd