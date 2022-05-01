Streaming in May 2022: Thar, Stranger Things S4, Modern Love Mumbai and more

New month means salary in the bank account which thereby means automatic payment for your OTT platforms. And this month, there’s a decent bit of offering on streaming – with our top picks being Stranger Things Season 4, Thar, Modern Love Mumbai but that is not it. Without further ado, let’s dwell on what is streaming in May:

Thar: Netflix

Streaming on: May 6

A poster of Thar. A poster of Thar.

The upcoming Netflix film features Anil Kapoor and his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in the lead roles. It has senior Kapoor playing the role of an investigation officer who is out to investigate a series of murders. During his investigation, he meets Harsh’s character who deals in antiques. Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, Thar also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Akshay Oberoi and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Home Shanti: Disney Plus Hotstar

Streaming on: May 6

Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa starrer Home Shanti will stream on Disney+Hotstar. Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa starrer Home Shanti will stream on Disney+Hotstar.

The Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa led series tells the story of a middle-class family which is on a mission of building a house for themselves. But soon they realise it is not as easy as it seems to be in the first place. Pahwa called Home Shanti a “heartfelt and endearing drama”. Pathak, in a statement, said Home Shanti will make viewers take note of the “little intimacies shared in a family”. The series, which also stars Chakori Dwivedi and Poojan Chhabra, is directed by Aakanksha Dua. It will start streaming on May 6.

Tehran: Apple TV Plus

Streaming on: May 6

A still from Tehran 2. A still from Tehran 2.

The international Emmy Award-winning global espionage thriller Tehran returns for season two on May 6. As per the official logline, “Tehran tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.” The series stars Glenn Close, Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub and Shervin Alenabi.

Marry Me: BookMyShow

Streaming on: May 11

Jennifer Lopez in Marry Me. (Photo: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram) Jennifer Lopez in Marry Me. (Photo: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez returned to the genre of romantic comedy after a few years with Marry Me. The film was released in the theaters in February this year and will now start streaming on BookMyShow. Directed by Kat Coiro, it is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media. The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer in her review of the film wrote, “One can’t help but feel that this is the entirety of Jennifer Lopez’s life that you are seeing on screen, as undoubtedly director Kat Coiro wants you to.”

Modern Love: Mumbai: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming on: May 13

Modern Love Mumbai will premiere this May. (Photo: Amazon Prime) Modern Love Mumbai will premiere this May. (Photo: Amazon Prime)

The anthology drama will have six stories by filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana. It is an Indian version of the widely-acclaimed international series. The official synopsis of Modern Love Mumbai reads, “Exploring six diverse stories of different shades of love, Amazon Original Modern Love Mumbai is one of those unique stories that come out very rarely. The series is going to take the audience on an amazing journey of love stories, exploring their different moods.”

Escaype Live: Disney Plus Hotstar

Streaming on: May 20

Escaype Live explores the different journeys of six people, as they struggle to win, fame and fortune on a social media app called Escaype Live. It showcases how far a person can go to get rich and achieve their dreams on social media. The show is backed by a strong ensemble cast, including actors, Siddharth, Jaaved Jafferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and Aadyaa Sharma.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Disney+ Hotstar

Streaming on: May 25

Obi-Wan Kenobi arrives on May 27. Obi-Wan Kenobi arrives on May 27.

Star Wars web series Obi-Wan Kenobi has Scottish actor Ewan McGregor reprising the role of the titular Jedi Master. The series is set 10 years after the events of the Revenge of the Sith. The official synopsis of the show reads, “The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 1: Netflix

Streaming on: May 27

David Harbour as Chief Hopper in Stranger Things season 4. (Photo: Netflix) David Harbour as Chief Hopper in Stranger Things season 4. (Photo: Netflix)

Stranger Things Season 4 stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Joe Kreery and Sadie Sink. The first part of the series will drop on Netflix on May 27 and Vol. 2 of the fourth season will release on July 1. Stranger Things Season 3 ended with the kids battling the Mind Flayer, following which the group had to part ways. Eleven left Hawkins with the Byers on an emotional note. Season 4 is set six months after the horrifying incident at the Starcourt Mall.

Puzhu: SonyLIV

Streaming in: May

Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s upcoming film Puzhu will have its world premiere on SonyLIV in May. The movie’s story is written by Harshad who is the writer of Mammootty’s critically acclaimed movie ‘Unda’. Puzhu is jointly scripted by Harshad, Suhas and Sharaf. Athmeeya, late actor Nedumudi Venu, Indrans and Malavika Menon play important characters in the movie. Touted to be an intense family drama, the film promises to be a gripping thriller around a father and son and the underlying family dynamics and trust issues that follow. The film will also star Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead.