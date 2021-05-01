Streaming in May 2021: Radhe, Sardar Ka Grandson, Maharani and others

You might have watched many titles available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, ZEE5 and Voot Select in April. Still, there is no dearth of content on streaming platforms. And, there are some new films and web series which will start streaming in May. So, stay home and mark your calendar as we list the shows and movies releasing this month.

ZeePlex

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Streaming Guide: May 13

Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Salman Khan’s much-awaited release Radhe will hit theatres and ZEE5’s pay per view platform ZeePlex simultaneously. The film features Salman as a police officer who has his own style of working. Helmed by Prabhudheva, Radhe also has Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash in pivotal roles. The trailer of the movie, which released a few days back, promised a masala entertainer with some over the top action sequences and dialogues for fans of Salman Khan. The film will also be available to watch on DTH services, including Dish TV, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

Netflix

Lava Ka Dhaava

Streaming on: May 5

Lava Ka Dhaava comes to Netflix on May 5. (Photo: Netflix)

Lava Ka Dhaava is an adaptation of Netflix’s Floor Is Lava, created by Megan McGrath and Irad Eyal. Jaaved Jafferi has given the voiceover in the show, and for those who have been fans of the popular Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle and were missing it, Lava Ka Dhaava is for you. The official synopsis of the show reads, “An obstacle game show, a room filled with literal lava and Jaaved Jaaferi’s commentary. #LavaKaDhaava is a dubbed adaptation of The Floor Is Lava, where teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with literal lava. Leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains, swinging from chandeliers, climbing the walls – it only gets MORE intense. Catch the action unfold with Jaaved Jaaferi in Lava Ka Dhaava on 5th May, only on Netflix.”

Milestone

Streaming on: May 7

A still from the movie Milestome. A still from the movie Milestome.

Ivan Ayr, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed movie Soni, has directed Milestone that explores the life of a middle-aged truck driver Ghalib who is coping with a personal tragedy and is also scared of losing his job to a young recruit. The film stars Suvinder Vicky and Lakshvir Saran in the lead roles.

Alma Matters: Inside the IIT

Streaming on: May 14

A poster of Netflix’s docuseries, Alma Matters: Inside the IIT dream. (Photo: Riti Mohapatra/Instagram) A poster of Netflix’s docuseries, Alma Matters: Inside the IIT dream. (Photo: Riti Mohapatra/Instagram)

Alma Matters: Inside the IIT Dream, which is a three-part series, is directed by Pratik Patra and Prashant Raj. It features comedian and IIT alumnus Biswa Kalyan Rath who shares what it takes to be an IITian. The docuseries delves deep into the world of IIT Kharagpur and the challenges its students face there every day.

Sardar Ka Grandson

Streaming on: May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson will premiere on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix) Sardar Ka Grandson will premiere on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

Featuring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta in the lead roles, Sardar Ka Grandson is a family entertainer. Directed by Kaashvie Nair, the film is about a grandson (Kapoor) trying to fulfil his grandmother’s (Gupta) wish to visit her home in Lahore. As he cannot take her to Lahore, he plans to move the entire house from Lahore to Amritsar. The film also stars Rakulpreet Singh, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles.

Amazon Prime Video

Toofan

Streaming on: May 21

Farhan Akhtar in Toofan. Farhan Akhtar in Toofan.

Actor-director duo Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who gave cinephiles the National Award-winning sports biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, are all set to present another sports drama, Toofan. It also stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal. According to the makers, the film, “presents the story of a goon from the streets of Dongri set against the backdrop of boxing, his fall and triumphant comeback against all odds in life.”

Wonder Woman 84 (Dubs – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu)

Streaming on: May 15

Wonder Woman 1984 is helmed by Patty Jenkins. Wonder Woman 1984 is helmed by Patty Jenkins.

Wonder Woman 1984 is a sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman. It brought back Gal Gadot in the role of Princess Diana of Themyscira or Wonder Woman and is the ninth film in the DC Extended Universe. The Patty Jenkins directorial impressed critics and the audience alike.

Also read | Wonder Woman 1984 review

Disney Plus Hotstar

Sulthan

Streaming on: May 2

Sulthan is helemed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. Sulthan is helemed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan.

In his review of Sulthan, Manoj Kumar R of indianexpress.com wrote, “From Remo to Sulthan, it is a giant leap for Bakkiyaraj. The director has rid his writing of any and all attempts to rationalize every action of his protagonist. Instead, he puts his hero in a difficult situation, forcing him to make a choice. This builds up a lot of dramatic tension and helps us warm up to the hero who goes through a lot of trouble to do the right thing, which will allow him to sleep at night peacefully.”

AHA Video

Thank You Brother

Streaming on: May 7

Thank You Brother! stars Anasuya Bharadwaj and Viraj Ashwin. (Photo: Screengrab- Telugu Filmnagar/Youtube) Thank You Brother! stars Anasuya Bharadwaj and Viraj Ashwin. (Photo: Screengrab- Telugu Filmnagar/Youtube)

Starring Anasuya Bharadwaj and Viraj Ashwin, Thank You Brother! is a thriller, written and directed by Ramesh Raparthi. In the film, Bharadwaj plays a pregnant woman Priya, stuck in an elevator with millionaire playboy Abhi (Ashwin). The film also features Mounika Reddy, Anish Kuruvilla, Archana Ananth, Viva Harsha, Annapurnamma and Adarsh Balakrishna in important roles.

MX Player

Ramyug

Streaming on: May 6

Ramyug will begin streaming on MX Player from May 6. Ramyug will begin streaming on MX Player from May 6.

The mythological web series, directed by Kunal Kohli, is a visual interpretation of the epic Ramayana. It is a tale of love, devotion, sacrifice and revenge. The series celebrates the life and journey of Ram, prince of Ayodhya, and his righteous rule that inaugurated a golden age for all mankind. Ramyug has an ensemble cast including actors like Diganth Manchale, Akkshay Dogra, Aishwarya Ojha, Kabir Duhan Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Navdeep Pallapolu and Anish John Kokken.

SonyLIV

Maharani

Streaming in: May

Maharani starring Huma Qureshi will stream on SonyLIV. Maharani starring Huma Qureshi will stream on SonyLIV.

The political drama features Huma Qureshi in the lead role. The official description of Maharani reads, “A political drama set in Bihar of 90’s. With its caste arithmetic, traditional satraps and the emerging voice…will an illiterate woman survive this?” Created by Subhash Kapoor and directed by Karan Sharma, the show also stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial and Pramod Pathak.