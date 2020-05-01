Streaming in May 2020: Mrs Serial Killer, Baarish 2, Paatal Lok and others

New shows, web series and movies are releasing on several OTT platforms in May 2020. New shows, web series and movies are releasing on several OTT platforms in May 2020.

With so much time in hand, you might have binged-watch almost everything that was released on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, ZEE5 and Voot Select in April. Don’t stress yourself thinking about what to watch next. Every month OTT platforms update their content library with new web series, movies and TV shows. So, we provide you with a list of all the shows and movies which will start streaming in May.

Amazon Prime Video

Thappad

Streaming on: May 1

A still from Thappad. A still from Thappad.

Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ram Kapoor and Dia Mirza, chronicles the story of a homemaker Amrita, who decides to divorce her husband Vikram after he slaps her at a party. Instead of supporting her, her family members advise her to let it go as ‘it was just one slap’.

In her review of Thappad, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “There is not a shred of doubt that Sinha has made an important, crucial film, which shows up centuries of male entitlement and damaging sexism for what it is.”

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Streaming on: May 1

Matthew Rhys and Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Matthew Rhys and Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

The feel-good biographical drama A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood features Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film is based on the interaction that takes place between an Esquire magazine journalist and beloved American television personality Fred Rogers. The movie’s narrative is based on their encounters and how their meetings change the scribe’s life for the better.

The Goldfinch

Streaming on: May 8

A still from The Goldfinch. A still from The Goldfinch.

John Crowley directorial The Goldfinch is a screen adaptation of Donna Tartt’s 2013 novel of the same name. It stars Ansel Elgort, Oakes Fegley, Nicole Kidman, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Wilson, Sarah Paulson and Finn Wolfhard.

Jumanji: The Next Level

Streaming on: May 10

Jumanji: The Next Level is the third film in the Jumanji franchise. Jumanji: The Next Level is the third film in the Jumanji franchise.

Jumanji The Next Level is the third installment in the Jumanji franchise. It is a direct sequel to 2017’s Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle. The franchise is based on a game (a board game in the original and a video-game in the followup) that has real-world consequences. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, and Madison Iseman reprise their roles from the previous film, while Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito join the franchise with this one. The film holds a rating of 68 per cent at Rotten Tomatoes.

Paatal Lok

Streaming on: May 15

Anushka Sharma is stepping into the digital space with Paatal Lok, starring Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee. The actor has bankrolled the Amazon Prime Video web series under her production banner Clean Slate Films. Created by Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma, the official description of Paatal Lok reads, “Filled with mystique, thrill and drama, Amazon Prime Video’s latest Original explores the dark bylanes of immorality. Inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld), the neo-noir series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy.”

Homecoming: Season Two

Streaming on: May 22

Julia Roberts made her digital debut with Amazon Prime Video’s Homecoming. The show, based on the podcast of the same name by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, was one of the best web series of 2018. In the second season, singer-actor Janelle Monae will take on the central role. She will play “a tenacious woman who finds herself floating in a canoe, with no memory of how she got there or even who she is.” Stephen James will reprise his role of Walter Cruz and Hong Chau, who portrayed Audrey Temple in the first season, is also returning.

Apart from these, here is a list of international titles that will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video in May.

Lana Woodley: Fly (May 1)

Tom Walker: Very Very (May 1)

Upload (May 1)

Anne Edmonds: What’s Wrong With You? May 8

Tom Gleeson: Joy (May 8)

Jimmy O’Yang – Good Deal (May 8)

The Last Narc (May 15)

AltBalaji

Baarish Season Two

Streaming on: May 6

The second season of ALTBalaji’s romantic drama Baarish has gotten messier and bolder. The lead characters, Gauravi (Asha Negi) and Anuj (Sharman Joshi) are not as naive and innocent as they were in the first season. They have become bold when it comes to making decisions about their lives. Now, if the two will finally end up together or once again Anuj’s siblings will create troubles in their paradise will be known on May 6 when the show starts streaming on AltBalaji and ZEE5. Veteran actor Jeetendra will make a cameo in the show.

ZEE5

RejctX 2

Streaming on: May 14

Goldie Behl’s RejectX is a fast-paced thriller that revolves around the members of a music band. The second season of the show starts streaming on May 14. It stars Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait, Anisha Victor, Ahmed Masi Wali and Ridhi Khakhar.

Kaali 2

Streaming on: May 29

Starring Paoli Dam, Rahul Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Vidya Malvade and Chandan Roy Sanyal, the second season of ZEE5’s crime thriller Kaali promises to be an engaging and intriguing affair.

Netflix

Mrs Serial Killer

Streaming on: May 1

The official synopsis of Shirish Kunder directorial Mrs Serial Killer, starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina, reads, “When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent.”

Psycho

Streaming on: May 1

Psycho starred Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead role. Psycho starred Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead role.

Psycho, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen and Aditi Rao Hydari, is a Tamil psychological thriller. “Psycho is every bit dark and disturbing. As a psychological thriller, the film is full of twists, turns and suspense. Also, it gives you a sense of discomfort,” read indianexpress.com’s review of Mysskin directorial Psycho.

Mission: Impossible 2 and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Streaming on: May 1

Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol. Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol.

While Mission: Impossible 2 is the weakest film in Mission: Impossible series, Ghost Protocol features the best and most famous action scene in any Mission: Impossible movie. In a franchise that is famous for death-defying stunts, Tom Cruise scaling the tallest skyscraper in the world is a sight to behold.

Becoming

Streaming on: May 6

Michelle Obama took a 34-city book tour in 2018-2019. (Photo: AP) Michelle Obama took a 34-city book tour in 2018-2019. (Photo: AP)

The documentary Becoming chronicles Michelle Obama’s 34-city book tour in 2018-2019 for her best-selling memoir Becoming. It is described as “an intimate look into the life of former first lady Michelle Obama”.

Working Moms: Season 4

Streaming on: May 6

Created by Catherine Reitman, who also stars in this Canadian comedy-drama, Working Moms explores the lives of some urban women who juggle family life and careers, while also remembering to foster healthy friendships, growing and learning along the way. In the fourth season of the show, expect some big changes as the moms stand up for their children, partners, businesses and themselves.

Schitt’s Creek: Season 6

Streaming on: May 14

Schitt’s Creek is co-created by Dan and Eugene Levy, who also star in the show. Schitt’s Creek is co-created by Dan and Eugene Levy, who also star in the show.

The final season of critically acclaimed comedy show Schitt’s Creek will begin streaming on Netflix in May. The show received its first Emmy nominations last year.

Malang

Streaming on: May 7

If you are looking for a dose of Bollywood drama, then be prepared for Malang coming your way on May 7. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. It is helmed by Mohit Suri.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Streaming on: May 4

Daisy Ridley in a still from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Daisy Ridley in a still from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The film, directed by JJ Abrams, rounded off the recent trilogy of Star Wars movies, following The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. Starring Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Issac and Keri Russell among others, the movie largely received a positive response when it released in theaters in December last year. Along with it, the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, will also premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 4.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Streaming on: May 4

A docu-series based on Disney Plus’ hit show The Mandalorian, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will be hosted by Jon Favreau. Each episode will explore a different facet of the first live-action show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations. A spin-off series from the Star Wars franchise, The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.

Ad Astra

Streaming on: May 5

Brad Pitt in Ad Astra. Brad Pitt in Ad Astra.

In Ad Astra, Brad Pitt plays Roy McBride, an astronaut who chooses the profession to be like his father. The last space mission that his father went on had a lot of secrets, and there is a possibility of him either being dead or alive. It’s now Roy’s job to get to the truth. Directed by James Gray, the film also stars Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler and Donald Sutherland.

I Know This Much Is True (Mini Series)

Streaming on: May 11

Mark Ruffalo’s limited series is based on the bestselling novel by Wally Lamb. It follows the story of Dominick Birdsey who struggles to take care of his twin brother Thomas while discovering the truth about his family. Written and directed by Derek Cianfrance, The mini-series also stars Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell and Archie Panjabi.

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

Streaming on: May 15

The 10-episode series will have Bill Farmer, the iconic voice behind Goofy and Pluto for over 30 years, meeting his favourite characters, dogs.

Lucy in the Sky

Streaming on: May 19

Featuring Oscar winner Natalie Portman in the lead, Noah Hawley directorial Lucy in the Sky is inspired by the real-life story of astronaut Lisa Novak, who made headlines in 2007 for the attempted kidnapping of her ex-lover’s new girlfriend. The movie explores the theory that astronauts who spend a long time in space begin to lose their sense of reality when they return home.

Voot Select

Illegal

Streaming on: May 12

A poster of Voot Select’s new web series Illegal. A poster of Voot Select’s new web series Illegal.

The legal drama questions whether all lawyers are mercenaries or can some resist the lure of greed, ambition and power. Helmed by Sahir Raza, it is supported by an able cast including Piyush Mishra, Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi, Satyadeep Mishra and Kubbra Sait.

