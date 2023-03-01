Streaming in March 2023: Gulmohar, Rana Naidu and Ted Lasso Season 3

March offers a variety of options on the small screen. You’ve got a dramatic Hindi film meant for a family watch (Gulmohar), a documentary on one of the biggest mysteries of our times (MH370: The Plane that Disappeared) and a show on the struggles of football coach Ted Lasso and the newly-promoted AFC Richmond (Ted Lasso Season 3). If one of these three doesn’t catch your fancy (if it were possible), there is more in March.

The Mandalorian Season 3: Disney+ Hotstar

Streaming on: March 1

The Mandalorian returns with Season 3. The Mandalorian returns with Season 3.

Disney Plus show The Mandalorian is back with its third season. The show is set eight years after Return of the Jedi and will see Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and his ward Grogu heading to the planet Mandalore as Din seeks redemption. Featuring eight episodes, it will also star Katee Sackhoff, Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito. For those who are curious, the finale episode of the season will stream on April 19.

Taj: Divided by Blood: ZEE5

Streaming on: March 3

Starring an ensemble cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Dharmendra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aashim Gulati, Taha Shah Badussha, and Shubham Kumar Mehra, the ZEE5 series Taj: Divided by Blood follows the story of the Mughal king Akbar and his quest to find a worthy successor from among his three sons. The ten-part drama series will stream on ZEE5 from March 3.

Gulmohar: Disney+ Hotstar

Streaming on: March 3

Gulmohar starts streaming on March 3. Gulmohar starts streaming on March 3.

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore is making a comeback to acting after 12 years with Rahul Chitella’s family drama Gulmohar. The series also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Amol Palekar, Simran, Suraj Sharma, Kaveri Seth, and Utsavi Jha. Gulmohar revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who is set to move out of their 34-year-old family home. “This moving out triggers a re-discovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family, while grappling with personal secrets and insecurities,” the synopsis read.

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage: Netflix

Streaming on: March 5

Chris Rock’s comedy special titled Selective Outrage will be live-streamed on Netflix. According to Netflix, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will have a pre-show titled The Show Before the Show and a post-show called The Show After the Show. The Show Before The Show will be hosted by Ronny Chieng. It will feature messages from Rock’s colleagues and friends including Amy Schumer, Cedric the Entertainer, Ice-T, Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Paul McCartney, Sarah Silverman, and Wanda Sykes.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared: Netflix

Streaming on: March 8

In 2014, a Malaysian Airlines plane carrying 239 people vanished into the Indian ocean while it was on its way to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur. Netflix’s MH370: The Plane That Disappeared is a docuseries which delves into the mystery of the disappearance of Flight MH370. Several conspiracy theories will be addressed in the Netflix series.

Rana Naidu: Netflix

Streaming on: March 10

Rana Daggubati-Venkatesh’s Rana Naidu will stream on Netflix. Rana Daggubati-Venkatesh’s Rana Naidu will stream on Netflix.

Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S Varma, Rana Naidu, featuring Rana Daggubati in the titular role, is an Indian adaptation of the American drama Ray Donovan. It has Venkatesh playing Rana’s father Naga. Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Rajesh Jais also star in Rana Naidu. The trailer hinted at the premise of the show revolving around the character Rana Naidu, a problem solver for all Bollywood celebrities, but can’t seem to solve his own problems after his father re-enters his life.

Advertisement

Ted Lasso 3: Apple TV Plus

Streaming on: March 15

A still from Ted Lasso Season 3 teaser. A still from Ted Lasso Season 3 teaser.

The third season of Apple TV Plus hit show Ted Lasso brings back the Lasso brand of positivity and belief. The show’s official description reads, “In the 12-episode third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the ‘wonder kid,’ has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”

Black Adam: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming on: March 15

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Dwayne Johnson in a scene from Black Adam. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Dwayne Johnson in a scene from Black Adam. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Warner Bros′ Black Adam received a mixed response from critics across the world upon its release last year in October. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film starred Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero, who is originally the arch-nemesis of the superhero Shazam. While the action and The Rock’s screen presence were appreciated, the screenplay drew criticism. However, the audience lapped up the film and it became a hit at the box office. Now, those who missed the movie in theatres, can watch it on Prime Video as it starts streaming on March 15.

Extrapolations: Apple TV Plus

Streaming on: March 17

Apple TV Plus show Extrapolations showcases a world where the human race is struggling to survive amid extreme climate change. The show’s description reads, “Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?” It is led by some great actors like Adarsh Gourav, Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Edward Norton, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer and Marion Cotillard.

Advertisement

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga: Netflix

Streaming on: March 24

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga will stream on Netflix. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga will stream on Netflix.

Heist thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal in the lead roles, is directed by Ajay Singh and produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. It revolves around an air hostess and her businessman boyfriend who plan to steal some diamonds to repay a loan shark. However, they get themselves in bigger trouble as the plane carrying the diamonds is taken hostage.

Rocket Boys 2: SonyLIV

Streaming in March

After a successful season one, the makers of Rocket Boys are coming out with a new season of the series based on the life and works of Dr Homi J Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai. The teaser showcased India going against all odds, with its team of scientists–Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Dr Homi Sethna and Dr Raja Ramanna–and the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, to conduct a nuclear test. The series is written and directed by Abhay Pannu.