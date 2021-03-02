Streaming in March 2021: Bombay Begums, The Married Woman, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Married Woman, Bombay Begums and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will stream in March.

With the pandemic still going on, OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, AltBalaji, Disney Plus Hotstar and SonyLIV are making sure to keep entertaining their viewers. Cinema halls might have reopened but many are still apprehensive about stepping inside. For those planning to stay indoors, there is a lot to choose from the streaming roster.

The Married Woman on ZEE5 and AltBalaji explores a same-sex love story, Bombay Begums on Netflix centres on the struggle of five women and Marvel’s Assembled gives a sneak peek into what goes into the making of MCU films and web series. Here’s the list of films and web series releasing this month. Mark your calendars.

Amazon Prime Video

Coming 2 America (Movie)

Streaming on: March 5

Coming 2 America is the sequel of the 1988 movie Coming to America. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video) Coming 2 America is the sequel of the 1988 movie Coming to America. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

The sequel to 1988’s Coming to America, Coming 2 America brings back Eddie Murphy’s Akeem Joffer, the crown prince of the fictional African nation of Zamunda. If the trailer of the movie is anything to go by, the sequel might be even funnier than the original. The film is scheduled to release on March 5, 2021.

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage

Streaming on: March 15

xXx: Return of Xander Cage marked xXx: Return of Xander Cage marked Deepika Padukone ’s Hollywood debut.

The film which marked Deepika Padukone’s debut in Hollywood will soon start streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It stars Vin Diesel as the eponymous Xander Cage, and Deepika plays the role of Serena Unger, a girl who looks as deadly as the punches she delivers. The best thing about the movie is Deepika who maintained her Indian accent and aced the action sequences. Directed by DJ Caruso, the film is the third instalment of the XXX franchise and also stars Samuel L Jackson in a pivotal role.

Baywatch

Streaming on: March 15

Priyanka Chopra in a still from Baywatch.

Baywatch revolves around the leader of an elite group of lifeguards (Dwayne Johnson), who is forced to team up with a young, hotshot former Olympian (Zac Efron) to save their beloved bay. Priyanka plays the villainous Victoria Deeds in the movie.

ZEE5

Qubool Hai 2.0

Streaming on: March 12

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti are back as their popular characters Asad Ahmed Khan and Zoya in ZEE’s Qubool Hai 2.0. The 10 episode series is a spin-off to the popular TV show Qubool Hai. Though the makers didn’t reveal much about the web show, Surbhi had earlier promised, “more romance, more drama and more action” in Qubool Hai 2.0. The romantic drama aims at challenging the stereotypes of society. Directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto, it also stars Mandira Bedi, Arif Zakaria, Kavita Ghai and Gulfam Khan.

Silence… Can You Hear It?

Streaming on: March 26

Silence… Can You Hear It? stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai, Arjun Mathur and others. (Photo: PR Handout) Silence… Can You Hear It? stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai, Arjun Mathur and others. (Photo: PR Handout)

Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the murder mystery is about a woman’s mysterious disappearance. Manoj Bajpayee plays an investigating cop and Prachi Desai makes her digital debut with the movie. It also features actors Arjun Mathur, Sahil Vaid, Vaquar, Barkha Singh, Shirish Sharma, Sohaila Kapoor, Amit Thakkar and Garima Yagnik.

AltBalaji

The Married Woman

Streaming on: March 8

Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra play a couple in Sahir Raza directorial The Married Woman. It is based on the novel of the same name penned by Manju Kapur. Ridhi plays the role of a married woman Astha, a good wife, decent mother and dutiful daughter whose life is upended after crossing path with Peeplika (Monica Dogra), an unconventional artist. The Married Woman will also stream on ZEE5.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Marvel Studios Assembled

Streaming on: March 12

Assembled is a comprehensive documentary series that chronicles the creation of Marvel Studios’ thrilling shows and movies. The series will offer a sneak-peek into the making of WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Black Widow and Loki via exclusive on-set footage. It will also feature interviews with the cast and crew members of the shows and films. The official description of the docu-series reads, “Assembled is an immersive, and in-depth examination of the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Season 1

Streaming on: March 19

The Falcon and the Winter is scheduled to premiere on March 19, 2021. (Photo: Disney+) The Falcon and the Winter is scheduled to premiere on March 19, 2021. (Photo: Disney+)

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland and created by Malcolm Spellman.

Netflix

Bombay Begums

Streaming on: March 8

Bombay Begums Bombay Begums

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and Bornila Chatterjee, Bombay Begums stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Manish Choudhary, Plabita Borthakur, Rituraj Singh and Ivanka Das. It revolves around five women from Mumbai, who are connected by “ambition, desire, struggle for power and vulnerability”. It traces their journey as they fight obstacles in their careers and relationships while challenging societal norms. Talking about the series, Alankrita had said, “It’s the story of glass ceilings shattered, and also of the hearts broken in the process.”

SonyLIV

Love J Action

Streaming in: March

Anuj Singh Dhaka, Kangan Baruah Nangia, Puru Chibber, Rohit Choudhary, Priyank Tiwari play the lead roles in Love J Action. Nothing much has been revealed about the thriller web series but its short teaser looks intriguing. In it, we see a young man, covered in mud, walking on the road before fainting at the police check post. Soon the cops announce that he is the same man the UP police has been searching for.