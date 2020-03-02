Streaming in March 2020: Guilty, Mentalhood and Special Ops and more

Digital platforms have announced the list of upcoming web series and movies releasing in March 2020. Digital platforms have announced the list of upcoming web series and movies releasing in March 2020.

After a series of romantic shows and movies across streaming platforms in February, the month of March has some thrilling content in the offing. While Netflix will be releasing its thriller Guilty, ZEE5 will present State of Siege: 26/11. AltBalaji will also release its much-awaited web series Mentalhood.

Netflix

Guilty

Streaming on: March 6

Starring Kiara Advani, Taher Shabbir and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in the lead roles, Netflix original film Guilty explores the story of a small-town girl who accuses the college heartthrob Vijay aka VJ of rape. But his feisty musician girlfriend Nanki (Advani) comes to his defence. Now, who is guilty of the crime will be revealed when the film, bankrolled by Karan Johar, releases on March 6.

Maska

Streaming on: March 2020

Manisha Koirala, Shirley Setia, Nikita Dutta and Prit Kamani will come together for Netflix original Maska. “An amateur actor with the ambition of becoming a big movie star discovers the fine line between dreams and delusions when he meets a clear-headed girl one summer and discovers his purpose in life,” reads the synopsis the film.

Amazon Prime Video

Pushpavalli (Season 2)

Streaming on: March 13

After entertaining the audience with the first season of her show Pushpavalli, comedian Sumukhi Suresh will soon be seen in the second season of the show. The first season followed the story of a young girl whose only ambition is to date the object of her affection. She moves from Bhopal to Bengaluru just to be closer to the man she likes. It also starred Manish Anand, Preetika Chawla and Naveen Richard in pivotal roles.

Hotstar

Special Ops

Streaming on: March 11

Hotstar series Special Ops, helmed by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, is based on the hunt for the mastermind behind the Parliament attack of 2001, and the terror attacks in Mumbai in 2006 and 2008. The eight-episode spy thriller features an ensemble cast including Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Divya Dutta and Vinay Pathak among others.

AltBalaji

Mentalhood

Streaming on: March 11

A poster of Mentalhood featuring Karisma Kapoor. A poster of Mentalhood featuring Karisma Kapoor.

Mentalhood showcases the topsy-turvy ride of mothers, and how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations and eccentricities to raise their children. It features Karisma Kapoor as Meira Sharma who hails from a small town, Dino Morea as a stay-at-home dad named Aakash Fernandes, Sandhya Mridul as ‘Momzilla’ Anuja Joshi, Shilpa Shukla as a workaholic mom Namrata, Shruti Seth in the role of a boho mom named Diksha and Tillotama Shome as the pushover mom Preity. Directed Karishma Kohli, Mentalhood will stream on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji on March 11.

ZEE5

Operation Parindey

Streaming on: March 7

Helmed by Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi, Operation Parindey stars Rahul Dev and Amit Sadh among others. It is a fictional account of one of the most controversial jailbreaks in India. The makers promise Operation Parindey will be a pleasant departure from the regular cop vs criminal drama.

State of Siege: 26/11

Streaming on: March 20

ZEE5’s upcoming web series revisits the deadly 26/11 attacks in Mumbai which led to the death of over 170 people. Adapted from Sandeep Unnithan’s book Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11, it brings to the fore the role of National Security Guard commandos in taking down the terrorists. According to a press release, the show “showcases different aspects and reveals the many facts about the unfortunate 26/11 attacks and the untold stories of the brave NSG commandos.” The cast of the web series includes Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Mukul Dev and Sid Makkar.

Kaali season 2

Streaming on: March 27

The official description of the nail-biting thriller reads, “A helpless mother races against time to save her son’s life and is forced to face the dark side of Kolkata’s underbelly.” It starts streaming from March 27.

