Streaming in July 2021: Haseen Dillruba, Toofaan, State of Seige Temple Attack, and others

We are already six months into 2021 and despite the shutdown of cinema halls, streaming platforms have taken care of our daily dose of entertainment. After offering many intriguing titles in the first half of the year, OTT platforms are all set to brighten up your screens in the second half of the year as well. In July, you have a variety of genres to choose from.

To help you narrow down your decision-making about what to watch, we list every movie and web show coming to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, MX Player, SonyLIV, and BookMyShow Stream this month.

Netflix

Haseen Dillruba

Streaming on: July 2

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey feature in Haseen Dillruba song 'Mila Yun.'

The Taapsee Pannu, Harshvardhan Rane, and Vikrant Massey starrer has a love triangle at the centre of its plot. It deals with the themes of love, lust, deceit and murder. Rani’s (Pannu) marriage with Rishabh (Massey) starts unravelling once she realises there is no love in the relationship. She then falls in love with Neel (Rane). Rishabh is murdered and Rani is the prime suspect. During the investigation, her extra-marital affair is revealed, complicating matters further. Directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, nothing is as it seems in Haseen Dillruba.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

Streaming on: July 8

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness follows the lives of Leon S Kennedy and Claire Redfield, two years after the events of the Resident Evil 4 game, which was first released in 2005. The two heroes fight against the zombies in two different corners of the world. The anime series will start streaming on July 8.

Never Have I Ever Season 2

Streaming on: July 15

Created and executive produced by Mindy Kaling, the second season of this coming-of-age dramedy will soon start streaming on Netflix. It follows the story of the Indian American teenager Devi Vishwakumar, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. While in the first season, she dealt with the sudden death of her father and the pressure of attending a new high school, in the second season, we will see her dealing with the highs and lows of teenage life, which also includes new romantic relationships and her fractitious relationship with her mother.

Feels Like Ishq

Streaming on: July 23

Feels Like Ishq will stream on Netflix.

The six-part anthology drama has stories directed by filmmakers Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar, and Sachin Kundalkar. The six short films explore how people find love in the most unexpected situations and in the most unexpected manner. It stars an ensemble cast including actors Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala, and Skand Thakur.

The Last Letter From Your Lover

Streaming on: July 23

Directed by Augustine Frizzell and adapted from Jojo Moyes’ best-selling romantic novel of the same name, The Last Letter From Your Lover stars Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, Felicity Jones, Joe Alwyn, and Nabhaan Rizwan in prominent roles. The official description of the film reads, “The forbidden love affair between a 1960s couple (Shailene Woodley and Callum Turner) is uncovered by an ambitious present-day journalist (Felicity Jones) after she finds a trove of secret love letters.”

Disney Plus Hotstar

Collar Bomb

Streaming on: July 9

Collar Bomb will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The thriller has Jimmy Sheirgill playing a police officer who is pitted against a suicide bomber. From the trailer, the film appears to be an edge-of-the-seat affair with many twists and turns. Directed by Dnyanesh Zoting, the film also stars Asha Negi, Rajshri Deshpande, and Sparsh Shrivastav in the lead roles.

Stuntman

Streaming on: July 23

Executive produced by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, Stuntman chronicles the highs and lows of veteran Hollywood stuntman, Eddie Braun as he attempts what many argue is the most dangerous stunt in cinematic history. In his mid-50s and contemplating retirement, Braun decides to cap off an extraordinary career by recreating Evel Knievel’s infamous Snake River Canyon rocket jump. The film had its premiere at the LA Film Festival in 2018 and it took home the award for Best Documentary Feature.

SonyLIV

Chutzpah

Streaming in: July

The SonyLIV original is about five individuals who connect through the internet. The Dinesh Vijan production showcases the power of social media and highlights the digital influence on today’s youth. Created by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and directed by Simarpreet Singh, it stars Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Kshitij Chauhan among others.

Amazon Prime Video

The Tomorrow War

Streaming on: July 2

Chris Pratt in The Tomorrow War.

The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt (also his debut as executive producer), is the story of a high school teacher and family man Dan Forester being recruited to fight deadly alien species in 2051. He joins up with soldiers and civilians in this “war” for the sake of his daughter. It comes on Amazon Prime Video on July 2.

Toofaan

Streaming on: July 16

Farhaan Akhtar's Toofaan wil stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 21.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s sports drama revolves around Farhan Akhtar’s Ajju Bhai who goes from being a fighter on the streets Dongri, Mumbai, to a national level boxing champion. It is his ladylove, played by Mrunal Thakur, who motivates him to put his talent to good use and Paresh Rawal trains him in the sport. But Ajju’s world comes crashing down when he gets involved in a scandal and gets banned for five years. Now, how he will make a successful comeback makes for the film’s central narrative.

ZEE5

State of Seige: Temple Attack

Streaming on: July 9

Directed by Ken Ghosh, Stage of Siege: Temple Attack is based on the 2002 terrorist attacks in Gujarat’s Akshardham temple. It marks the digital debut of Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna. He essays the role of an NSG officer charged with eliminating the terrorists and securing the area. The film is a follow-up to the State of Siege: 26/11, a miniseries that revolved around the 2008 Mumbai attacks and also stars Vivek Dahiya and Gautam Rode.

BookMyShow Stream

Radioactive

Streaming on: July 2

Radioactive is based on the life of scientist Marie Curie living in 19th century Paris. She joins forces with fellow scientists and future husband Pierre Curie to explore radioactivity and discover two new elements (Radium and Polonium). But after the death of her husband, Marie is confronted with the challenge of the modern world where her discoveries can save thousands of lives. But, if used in warfare, it could destroy as many if not more.

Capone (Fonzo)

Streaming on: July 2

Alfonse Capone, or more popularly known as Al Capone, was a ruthless businessman and bootlegger in Chicago. After a long prison sentence, Capone (played by Tom Hardy) is struggling with dementia and his past catches up with him. With the FBI waiting to swoop in for further charges, the patriarch struggles to recall the locations of millions of stashes away on his property.

MX Player

Samantar 2

Streaming on: July 1

The first season of the Marathi thriller followed the story of a man name Kumar Mahajan (Swwapnil Joshi) who is searching for Sudarshan Chakrapani (Nitish Bharadwaj), a man who had already lived the same life as Kumar and could tell him what’s to happen in the time to come. The show ended on a cliffhanger with Kumar having found Chakrapani and his diaries of the past, which reveal what Kumar’s future will look like. Now, in the second season, Kumar will try to alter his destiny as he knows his future. Samantar 2 will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apple TV+

Ted Lasso 2

Streaming on: July 23

Ted Lasso season 2 premieres on July 23 on Apple TV+.

Perhaps the most endearing show of 2020, Ted Lasso’s golden-hearted coach returns with his homely wisdom this July. The official synopsis for Ted Lasso Season 2 reads, “Golden Globe® winner Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team—despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination…and biscuits.” It stars Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, among others.