Streaming in July 2020: Breathe 2, Dil Bechara, Greyhound and more

The coronavirus cases are showing no signs of slowing down in the country. People are anxious to move out of their homes, while the government has issued advisory urging people to stay indoors. In such a scenario, the streaming platforms are making sure to provide entertainment to everyone by padding their catalogue.

Check out our list of recommendations for the month of July.

Amazon Prime Video

Breathe: Into The Shadows

Streaming on: July 10

Breathe: Into the Shadows marks the digital debut of Breathe: Into the Shadows marks the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan . (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Twitter)

The second season of Amazon Prime Video’s original series Breathe will release on July 10. Titled Breathe: Into The Shadows, the web series stars Abhishek Bachchan as a psychiatrist who is searching for his missing daughter Siya. Nithya Menen plays his wife and Amit Sadh reprises his role of senior inspector Kabir Sawant. Written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma, the psychological crime thriller also stars Saiyami Kher in a pivotal role.

Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam)

Streaming on: July 3

Starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya, the Malayalam romantic musical Sufiyum Sujatayum is the story of Sujata, a girl from the upper caste who falls in love with a Sufi. Their love story faces condemnation from society and Sujata’s parents marry her off to a man of their choice. Jayasurya plays Sujata’s husband, but the actor says his character is not that of a typical husband. He knows about his wife’s love for another man, but he still tries to find ways to keep the family together.

Hanna Season 2

Streaming on: July 3

The coming-of-age drama Hanna has been renewed for the second season. The series follows the journey of an extraordinary young woman as she evades the relentless pursuit of a sinister government agency, and tries to unearth the truth behind who she really is.

Law (Kannada)

Streaming on: July 17

Helmed by Raghu Samarth, the women-centric drama marks the debut of actor Ragini Chandran. It also stars Siri Prahlad and veteran actor Mukhyamantri Chandru. Puneeth Rajkumar’s home production banner PRK productions has bankrolled the movie.

AltBalaji

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 (remaining episodes)

Streaming on: July 1

The makers of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 had earlier released 10 out of 18 episodes of the romantic drama. The remaining episodes released on July 1. The AltBalaji and ZEE5 web series portrays the complexities that plague marriages and how in a relationship not only one person is responsible if it goes downhill. It stars Mona Singh, Gurdeep Kohli and Ronit Roy in the lead roles.

Bebaakee

Streaming in: July

A simple girl Kainaat Sahni (Shiv Jyoti Rajput) and a rich boy Sufiyaan Abdullah (Kushal Tandon) meet each other while pursuing their passion for journalism. They build a strong connection, but their world gets turned upside down when Sufiyaan’s family witnesses a rough patch and their business collapses. The web series also stars Karan Jotwani in an important role.

SonyLIV

Undekhi

Streaming on: July 10

The edgy crime thriller is set in Sundarbans. The teaser of the web series showcases a murder and leaves you wondering if there is something more than what meets the eye. Helmed by Ashish R. Shukla, Undekhi stars Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankur Rathee, Surya Sharma, Anchal Singh, Abhishek Chauhan, Ayn Zoya, Apeksha Porwal and Sayandeep Sen. The dialogues have been penned by Varun Badola, who was last seen in SonyLIV’s drama series Your Honor.

Avrodh

Streaming in: July

Inspired by the Uri surgical strike of 2016, Avrodh is based on a chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s book India’s Most Fearless. The web series features Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumar, Vikram Gokhale, Anant Mahadevan and Madhurima Tuli.

Ram Singh Charlie

Streaming in: July

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Ram Singh Charlie is a tragi-comedy. It has Divya Dutta and Kumud Mishra in the lead roles. The film follows Ramsingh, a Charlie Chaplin impersonator who works in a travelling circus. But one day, the circus shuts down due to financial crisis, and Singh has to work hard to make ends meet. To help his family, he starts working as a rickshaw puller. But his wife Kajri (Divya Dutta) tries to rebuild his confidence in his craft and become Charlie Chaplin again.

1917

Streaming in: July

A poster of Sam Mendes-directed 1917 A poster of Sam Mendes-directed 1917

Sam Mendes’ Oscar-nominated World War I drama 1917 revolves around two British soldiers, played by George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman. They are commanded by Colin Firth’s officer to deliver a piece of information deep into the enemy territory to save 1,600 men, including the brother of Chapman’s character.

Voot Select

Outcry

Streaming on: July 5

A five-part documentary series, Outcry examines the gripping story of high school football star Greg Kelley and a quest for truth and justice. The official synopsis of the series reads, “Few people experience the momentum that Kelley had going into his senior year in Leander, Texas. That all changed when he was convicted of sexual assault of a four-year-old boy, and sentenced to 25 years in prison with no possibility for parole. But a groundswell of support emerged for Kelley, calling into question the investigation, the prosecution’s tactics, and ultimately, the validity of the conviction.”

Love Island

Streaming on: July 17

The dating reality series has a group of singles who come together and live in a stunning villa. They are on the lookout for romance but have to win the hearts of the audience as well. Their ultimate goal is to win the cash prize while forming deep connections with each other.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Dil Bechara

Streaming on: July 24

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in Dil Bechara.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s romantic drama is based on John Green’s bestseller The Fault In Our Stars, which was also adapted into a Hollywood film of the same name. The movie marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

ZEE5

Mafia

Streaming on: July 10

Mafia is a psychological thriller which narrates the story of five friends whose college reunion ends up in a murder. The official description of the series reads, “Six college friends reunite after 5 years for a bachelorette party in the jungles of Madhupur, where their horrifying past comes back to haunt them.” Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, the series features Namit Das Tanmay Dhanania, Isha M Saha, Anindita Bose and Madhurima Roy in pivotal roles.

Netflix

The Old Guard

Streaming on: July 10

Based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez, The Old Guard is an action film starring Charlize Theron as an immortal warrior named Andy. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film revolves around Theron’s Andy and her group of mercenaries who are immortal. The group is recruited for an emergency mission, but their special powers are exposed. Now, they have to protect themselves while training their newest recruit Nile (KiKi Layne).

Cursed

Streaming on: July 17

“Armed with mysterious powers and a legendary sword, young rebel Nimue joins forces with charming mercenary Arthur on a mission to save her people,” reads the official description of Cursed. Based on the bestselling novel by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller, the series stars Katherine Langford in the lead role.

Apple TV Plus

Greyhound

Streaming on: July 10

Tom Hanks’ naval war drama Greyhound is set during World War II, and is based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd by C S Forester. Directed by Aaron Schneider, the film also stars Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue.

