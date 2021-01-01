Streaming in January 2021: The White Tiger, WandaVision, Kaagaz and more

2020 saw gems like Scam 1992, Mirzapur 2, Special Ops, Paatal Lok, Panchayat and Bandish Bandits among others in the OTT space. Come 2021, streaming giants such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, ALTBalaji, MX Player and SonyLIV are ready with an interesting mix of movies and web series.

Here is a list of all the series and movies which will be streaming in January.

ZEE5

Nail Polish

Streaming on: January 1

Nail Polish will stream on ZEE5 on January 1. Nail Polish will stream on ZEE5 on January 1.

Nail Polish is an intense courtroom drama starring Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul in the lead roles. Sid Jaisingh (Rampal), a high profile defence lawyer is promised a Rajya Sabha seat if he wins Veer Singh’s case. Veer (Kaul) is accused of killing migrant children. Nail Polish seems to revolve around a simple murder trial, but there is more to it than meets the eye. Directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, it also stars Rajit Kapur, Madhoo and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles.

Kaagaz

Streaming on: January 7

A poster of Pankaj Tripathi starrer Kaagaz. A poster of Pankaj Tripathi starrer Kaagaz.

Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Kaagaz is directed by Satish Kaushik. It is based on the real-life story of a man from Uttar Pradesh named Lal Bihari Mritak who fought a long battle against corrupt bureaucracy to prove he is alive. The film also stars Monal Gajjar, Mita Vashisht and Amar Upadhyay in pivotal roles.

Also read | OTT must duck formula trap: Pankaj Tripathi

Jeet Ki Zid

Streaming on: January 22

In Jeet Ki Zid, Amit Sadh essays the role of a Kargil war hero who battles disability, and with his conviction overcomes all the hurdles that come between him and his duty of serving the nation. Helmed by Vishal Mangalorkar, the web series is based on the life of Major Deependra Singh Sengar.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Maara

Streaming on: January 8

Maara is directed by Dhilip Kumar. Maara is directed by Dhilip Kumar.

The upcoming Tamil slice-of-life film is directed by Dhilip Kumar. Starring Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles, Maara is the Tamil remake of critically-acclaimed Malayalam film Charlie, starring Duqluer Salmaan and Parvathy in the lead roles. Produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films, Maara also stars Sshivada Nair, Alexander Babu and Mouli.

American Gods Season 3

Streaming on: January 10

American Gods stars Ricky Whittle, Danny Trejo, Iwan Rheon and Marilyn Manson. American Gods stars Ricky Whittle, Danny Trejo, Iwan Rheon and Marilyn Manson.

American Gods is based on the award-winning fantasy novel by Neil Gaiman. The official synopsis of season 3 of the show reads, “Shadow Moon assumes a new identity and moves to Wisconsin to hide from the new Gods, but with Wednesday determined to bring him back into the fold, will Shadow be able to live a normal life?”

Tandav

Streaming on: January 15

Ali Abbas Zafar’s political drama Tandav stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The web series also stars Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Amyra Dastur, Kumud Mishra and Sunil Grover among others. According to Zafar, Tandav will take “viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as the dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in the pursuit of power.”

Also read | Who plays who in Amazon Prime Video series Tandav

One Night in Miami

Streaming on: January 15

One Night in Miami marks the directorial debut of Oscar winner Regina King. The film is an adaptation of Kemp Powers’ 2013 stage play which finds iconic historical figures — young boxer Cassius Clay, activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke and football star Jim Brown — hanging out together and baring their true selves at a Miami motel. It features Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X, Eli Goree as Cassius Clay, Aldis Hodge as Jim Brown, and Leslie Odom Jr as Sam Cooke.

Also read | Regina King’s One Night In Miami is a powerful film

NETFLIX

Cobra Kai

Streaming on: January 8

All the fans of The Karate Kid universe, rejoice. The third season of the web series Cobra Kai, which picks up three decades after the events of The Karate Kid movie series, will be releasing on Netflix. The third season will pick up from where the second season concluded and will show Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Danny Larusso (Ralph Macchio) unite to take down the real villain of the story, John Kreese (Martin Kove).

The White Tiger

Streaming on: January 22

The White Tiger is based on the bestselling novel by Aravind Adiga. The White Tiger is based on the bestselling novel by Aravind Adiga.

The White Tiger, directed by Ramin Bahrani, is an adaptation of the 2008 Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name. Starring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and newcomer Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles, the film is a social satire that explores themes of poverty, corruption, survival and class struggle in India. The White Tiger is the story of an ordinary man Balram Halwai (Adarsh), who takes up the job of a driver for a US returned couple – Ashok (Rajkummar) and Pinky (Priyanka). Soon he becomes indispensable to his masters, but tables turn when one night, the couple try to trap him to save themselves. How Balram ensures not just his freedom, but also a rebellion against the class system in India, forms the crux of the film.

SONYLIV

Gullak season 2

Streaming on: January 15

Narrated from the perspective of a Gullak (piggy bank), Gullak season 2 explores the imperfect relationships and aspirations of the Mishra family. It narrates anecdotes from their lives in an unconventional manner. The show features Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Sunita Rajwar Harsh Mayar and Vaibhav Raj Gupta in lead roles.

MX PLAYER

Aapke Kamre Mein Koi Rehta Hai

Streaming in: January

Named after the iconic RD Burman song “Aapke Kamre Mein Koi Rehta Hai” from the movie Yaadon Ki Baraat, the horror comedy stars Sumeet Vyas, Amol Parashar, Naveen Kasturia and Swara Bhasker. The story revolves around four friends who find an apartment in Mumbai for a measly rent. Little did they know that they would be sharing their new house with the ghost of Swara’s character.

Virkar

Streaming on: January 22

Starring an ensemble cast of Prateik Babbar, Simran Kaur Mundi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shiv Pandit, Gopal Datt, Asif Basra and Ruhii Singh, Virkar is a crime thriller. Directed by Sajit Warrior, the show will see Babbar play a police officer. More details about the show are yet to be revealed.

DISNEY PLUS HOTSTAR

Marvel Studio: Legends S01

Streaming on: January 8

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

Marvel Studios: Legends will showcase individual Marvel comic characters and revisit some of their most iconic moments. The first two episodes of the show will be centred around Wanda Maximoff and Vision, the two stars of WandaVision. The later episodes will be about Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier, and Sam Wilson aka Falcon.

WandaVision Season 1

Streaming on: January 15

WandaVision comes out on January 15. WandaVision comes out on January 15.

The Disney+ MCU series is about Wanda Maximoff or Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they find themselves in an idyllic suburban life, with all the domestic bliss a married couple would require. The six-hour series, directed by Matt Shakman, has been described as “half classic sitcom, half MCU spectacular.”

Pixar Popcorn Season 1

Streaming on: January 22

Pixar Popcorn are “mini-shorts” featuring “your favorite Disney characters in all-new, bite-size stories.”

ALTBalaji

Bang Baang

Streaming on: January 20

Bang Baang – Sound of Crimes is said to be a visual spectacle for those who love watching action. The AltBalaji original, starring Faisal Sheikh (Mr. Faisu) and Ruhii Singh, involves mystery, suspense, action, and drama amidst deep-lying secrets that unravel one by one. It will also stream in ZEE5.