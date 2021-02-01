Streaming in February 2021: The Family Man, The Girl on the Train and more

The OTT space is all set to present an exciting lineup of films, web series and documentaries in February 2021. The most awaited second season of Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man will finally reach its audience, and Netflix film To All the Boys: Always and Forever will set the mood right for Valentine’s Day. The fans of small-screen stars Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma also have a reason to rejoice as the second season of Jamai 2.0 will be out on ZEE5 this month. So, mark your calendars as we list all the series and movies which will be streaming in February.

ZEE5

Lahore Confidential

Streaming on: February 4

Starring Richa Chadha and Arunoday Singh in the lead roles along with Karishma Tanna and Khalid Siddiqui, Lahore Confidential is the second installment in ZEE5’s Confidential franchise which started with London Confidential. It revolves around an Indian spy Ananya (Chadha) and an ISI agent Rauf (Singh). The two, unaware of each other’s identity, fall in love, and their love story flourishes amid growing cross-border tension. But what happens when Ananya and Rauf come across the truth about each other, makes for the film’s narrative. Created by S Hussain Zaidi and directed by Kunal Kohli, the film is produced by Jar Pictures.

LSD

Streaming on: February 5

Starring Rahul Dev, Siddharth Menon, Punit Pathak, Ayush Shrivastav and Shruthy Menon among others, LSD – Love Scandal and Doctors is a medical thriller which revolves around a murder and its five suspects who are interns at a hospital. The web series will also stream on AltBalaji.

Crashh

Streaming on: February 14

A poster of Crashh. (Photo: AltBalaji/Instagram) A poster of Crashh. (Photo: AltBalaji/Instagram)

Crashh is the story of four siblings Kabir, Rahim, Kajol, and Alia played by Kunj Anand, Rohan Mehra, Aditi Sharma, and Anushka Sen, respectively. They are torn apart by a deadly accident in early 2000. Now what happens when they meet again forms the narrative of the show. “One crash, four siblings and a story of destiny. It’s true when they say, what’s meant to be will always find a way. A story of brother and sister, love and emotions,” reads the official description of the show. It will also stream on AltBalaji.

Dev DD season 2

Streaming on: February 20

This modern-day version of Devdas is a saga of love, lust and betrayal. Starring Asheema Vardaan, Sanjay Suri and Nauheed Cyrusi, the show is full of drama, heartbreak and romantic twists in the life of the protagonist Devika.

Jamai 2.0

Streaming on: February 26

Jamai 2.0 season 2 will stream on ZEE5. (Photo: ZEE5 Premium/Twitter) Jamai 2.0 season 2 will stream on ZEE5. (Photo: ZEE5 Premium/Twitter)

The second season of Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma’s web series Jamai 2.0 promises to be a thrilling ride. This story of love, passion and revenge looks more bold in comparison to its first season. It also stars Achint Kaur in a pivotal role.

Amazon Prime Video

The Family Man

Streaming on: February 12

Manoj Bajpayee in a still from The Family Man Season 2. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video) Manoj Bajpayee in a still from The Family Man Season 2. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

The much-awaited second season of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man will soon start streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the web series follows the story of a middle-class man Srikant (Bajpayee) secretly working for the National Investigation Agency. The first season, which featured Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Pawan Chopra, Kishore Kumar and Gul Panag, received an overwhelming response from the audience. The second season of the show will mark the digital debut of south Indian star Samantha Akkineni.

Netflix

Malcolm & Marie

Streaming on: February 5

Malcolm & Marie premieres on Netflix on February 5, 2021. (Photo: Netflix) Malcolm & Marie premieres on Netflix on February 5, 2021. (Photo: Netflix)

Directed by Sam Levinson, Malcolm & Marie features Zendaya and John David Washington as a couple. The official description of the film reads, “When filmmaker Malcolm (John David Washington) and his girlfriend Marie (Zendaya), return home from a movie premiere and await his film’s critical response, the evening takes a turn as revelations about their relationship surface, testing the couple’s love.”

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Streaming on: February 12

The final installment of Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky’s (Noah Centineo) love story will release on Netflix on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. It will also introduce a new love interest, John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher). The teen romantic drama is a follow up to 2020 release To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. “As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation. Directed by Michael Fimognari, the film stars Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur with Sarayu Blue and John Corbett,” reads the official description of the show.

The Girl on the Train

Streaming on: February 26

Parineeti Chopra shared this still from her upcoming Netflix film The Girl On The Train. (Photo: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

The Parineeti Chopra-starrer is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 novel of the same name which was earlier adapted into a Hollywood film, starring Emily Blunt. The story of the movie is centred around an alcoholic divorcee Meera (Chopra) who watches a happy couple from the train she travels in daily. But one day she sees something unusual which changes her life. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, The Girl on the Train also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary and Tota Roy Choudhury.

Pitta Kathalu

Streaming on: February 19

Pitta Kathalu is a four-part anthology film. (Photo: Netflix). Pitta Kathalu is a four-part anthology film. (Photo: Netflix).

Netflix’s first Telugu anthology film Pitta Kathalu brings to the fore the challenges women face while going through the complications of a relationship. Directed by Tharun Bhascker, BV Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy, the four-part anthology film stars Eesha Rebba, Lakshmi Manchu, Amala Paul and Shruti Haasan as ‘bold women’.

Disney Plus Hotstar

1962: The War in The Hills

Streaming on: February 26

Starring Abhay Deol in the lead role, 1962: The War in The Hills, based on the 1962 Indo-China war, is the story of the valour of 115 Indian soldiers who braved a huge Chinese army. Deol described the show as “an untold story of bravery and valour; and yet continues to be relatable to us today. As director, Mahesh Manjrekar has presented a unique view in this war epic.”

Live Telecast

Streaming on: February 12

Kajal Aggarwal plays a director in Live Telecast. (Photo: Disney+ Hotstar VIP/YouTube) Kajal Aggarwal plays a director in Live Telecast. (Photo: Disney+ Hotstar VIP/YouTube)

The Tamil horror series directed by filmmaker Venkat Prabhu features Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role. It also stars Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope and Subbu Panchu Arunachalam. The official description of the seven-episode series reads, “Following a series of negative comments that result in the untimely end of popular TV show DARK TALES, the crew of the show are forced to think of new ideas for their comeback. Jeni, the director, believes that a reality show based on supernatural activities will work and soon becomes fixated with the idea of capturing a ghost on LIVE Television. The crew soon close in on a supposedly haunted house inhabited by a woman and her two children who claim that ever since they moved to this house, only weird things have happened and all their attempts to leave that house have gone in vain. As the crew settles in the house, bizarre events unfold as the evil in the house is unleashed. With the cameras constantly rolling, and millions tuning in to watch them – will the crew be able to get out of this house alive?”

Apple TV Plus

For all Mankind

Streaming on: February 19

The official synopsis of the second season of Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones and Shantel VanSanten’s space race drama reads, “Told through the lives of NASA astronauts, engineers and their families, For All Mankind presents an aspirational world where NASA and the space program remained a priority and a focal point of our hopes and dreams.”

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry

Streaming on: February 26

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry documentary will premiere both in theatres and on Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry documentary will premiere both in theatres and on Apple TV Plus. (Photo: Billie Eilish/Instagram)

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. The documentary offers an intimate look into the life of Eilish, who at the age of 17 released her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”