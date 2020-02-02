Streaming in February 2020: Mamangam, It Happened in Calcutta, Good Newwz and more

Good Newwz, It Happened in Calcutta and Darbar will be streaming online in February 2020. Good Newwz, It Happened in Calcutta and Darbar will be streaming online in February 2020.

Just like every month, this month too, you can expect a slew of interesting content releasing across digital platforms. So, if you have missed watching some movies in the last couple of months or if you are looking to catch up on some new shows, check out this list of what is new on Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, AltBalaji and TVF in February 2020.

ALTBalaji

Class of 2020

Streaming on: February 4

A sequel to ALTBalaji’s 2017 web series Class of 2017, Class of 2020 is the story of teenagers and their struggle with many teenage issues. The web series features Rohan Mehra, Chetna Pande, Nibedita Pal, Jatin Suri, Nausheen Ali Sardar, Rushad Rana and others. It will also stream on ZEE5.

X.X.X Uncensored

Streaming on: February 8

The youth erotica show X.X.X Uncensored which starred Rithvik Dhanjani is returning with a special episode. Titled Pyaar or Plastic, it will chronicle the story of a plastic surgeon and his girlfriend. It will stream on February 8.

It Happened in Calcutta

Streaming on: February 29

After winning hearts with three seasons of ALTBalaji’s original series Dil Hi Toh Hai, Karan Kundra returns to the streaming platform with a new show titled It Happened in Calcutta. Set against the backdrop of 1962’s Calcutta, the show narrates the love story of a young girl Kusum (Naghma Rizwan), who aspires to become a doctor. She gets into Calcutta Medical College and falls in love with an arrogant but handsome Ronobir (Karan Kundra). Apart from the love saga, the series will also touch upon the pertinent events of the time – cholera epidemic and World War.

The Viral Fever

Engineering Girls Season 2

Engineering Girls stars Barkha Singh, Sejal Kumar and Kritika Avasthi. Engineering Girls stars Barkha Singh, Sejal Kumar and Kritika Avasthi.

Engineering Girls, which deals with the life of three girls Teja, Maggu, and Sabu studying in an engineering college, is returning with an all-new season of the show. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the show stars Barkha Singh, Sejal Kumar and Kritika Avasthi in the lead roles. While you have often watched the experience of men in engineering colleges in several movies and web series, Engineering Girls can make for a refreshing watch as the story is from the female perspective.

Amazon Prime Video

Mamangam

Streaming on: February 7

Mamangam stars Mamangam stars Mammootty in the lead role.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s period drama Mamangam follows the story of Chaaverukal (suicide warriors) who plan to overthrow the Zamorin rulers during the Mamankam festival. Apart from Mammootty, the film features Unni Mukundan, Kaniha, Anu Sithara, Tarun Raj Arora, Prachi Tehlan, Sudev Nair, Suresh Krishna, Manikuttan and Siddique among others.

Mardaani 2

Streaming on: February 8

The action thriller Mardaani 2 features Rani Mukerji in a fierce avatar of a cop who is determined to nab a rapist. The film makes for a decent watch not only for its relevant subject but also for the performances of Vishal Jethwa and Rani Mukerji.

Pattas

Streaming on: February 14

Pattas had Pattas had Dhanush in the lead role.

Pattas stars Dhanush, Sneha, Mehreen Pirzada, Nassar and Naveen Chandra. Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana in her review wrote, “Pattas is a star vehicle tailor-made for Dhanush. It gets utterly generic, though the laughs (in the first half) are great. You get action sequences, which Dhanush aces. He doesn’t look out-of-place even in a single scene. But there’s nothing more. Durai Senthilkumar simply wants to celebrate Dhanush—a “big” star and his heroism.”

Good Newwz

Streaming on: February 22

After entertaining the audience on the silver screen, Dharma Productions’ Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The entertainer gives a hilarious take on IVF and what happens when it goes wrong. A perfect pick for an easy-breezy weekend.

Darbar

Streaming on: February 23

For all those who missed watching 70-year-old Rajinikanth returning in the role of a fierce police officer after many years in AR Murugadoss directorial Darbar, now is the time to catch all the action in the comfort of your home. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta in her review of Darbar wrote, “Darbar may be Superstar Rajinikanth’s first film with hit director A R Murugadoss, but it remains a Rajini film which bows at each step to the continuing myth of the one and only Thalaivar. He is the fighter, the romancer, the jokester, the dancer, and everything else that you can think of, all rolled into one.”

ZEE5

Operation Parindey

Streaming on: February 28

Sanjay Gadhvi (Dhoom and Dhoom 2 fame) directorial Operation Parindey, starring Rahul Dev in the lead role, is an action thriller. It is inspired by true events and chronicles the story of one of the most sensational jailbreaks of India. Apart from Rahul, the ZEE5 original features Amit Sadh, Ameet Gaurr Kunal Kumar, Aakash Dhaiya and Rucha Inamkar among others.

Satellite Shankar

Streaming on: February 1

Sooraj Pancholi in Satellite Shankar. Sooraj Pancholi in Satellite Shankar.

Sooraj Pancholi starrer Satellite Shankar, which released in theaters in November 2019, is now available to stream online. It is a film that shows how hard a soldier’s life is even when he is off-duty and how difficult is it for him to meet his family. Irfan Kamal has directed the film.

Judgement Day

Streaming on: February 5

The Hindi dubbed version of Bengali revenge drama Judgement Day will start streaming on ZEE5 from February 5. It is the story of two sisters, Hiya and Diya, one of whom is raped and beaten up during her visit to Kolkata. The other sister, who also happens to be a lawyer, pledges to teach a lesson to the culprits and bring justice to her sister.

Shukranu

Streaming on: February 14

Shukranu, helmed by Bishnu Dev Halder, is touted to be a humorous take on sterilisation which was forced on individuals during Emergency in 1976. The film stars Divyenndu Sharma, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sheetal Thakur in lead roles.

Commando 3

Streaming on: February 21

Commando 3 stars Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma in the lead roles. Commando 3 stars Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma in the lead roles.

Vidyut Jammwal’s actioner Commando 3 released in theaters on November 29, 2019, and the film can be watched online on ZEE5 from February 21. Also starring, Adah Sharma, Gulshan Devaiah and Angira Dhar, it is the third instalment in the Commando franchise. The first part which released in 2013 featured Vidyut as the male lead. Post its success, the makers went on to make another movie in the same world.

Dice Media YouTube

Operation MBBS

Streaming on: February 25

Operation MBBS chronicles the lives of three first-year students – Huma, Sakshi and Nishant and how they form a friendship over the years. Their friend KC who fails to pass the exams provides comic relief as they deal with the stressful life of medical professionals and presumptions people have about doctors.

