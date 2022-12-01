Streaming in December 2022: Govinda Naam Mera, Freddy, Faadu and others

It’s almost the end of 2022, but there is no dearth of entertainment as streaming platforms have made sure to make the last month of the year special for their subscribers. Viewers are in for a double dose of thrill as Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy releases on Disney Plus Hotstar and Taapsee Pannu’s Blurr come directly to ZEE5. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s love story Faadu and Shashank Khaitan’s comedy Govinda Naam Mera will also land the same month.

Also of note this month on streaming is the arrival of Will Smith’s Emancipation on Apple TV plus, his first release after the Oscars 2022 slapgate.

Qala: Netflix

Streaming on: December 1

The psychological drama Qala, starring Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan in lead roles, is directed by Anvitaa Dutt. The feature film revolves around an eponymous young playback singer. The film, set in the late 1930 and early 1940s, also stars Amit Sial, Amit Trivedi, Girija Oak, Kausar Munir, Samir Kochhar, Swanand Kirkire, Tasveer Kamil and Varun Grover.

India Lockdown: ZEE5

Streaming on: December 2

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the direct-to-digital movie, is based on the repercussions of the coronavirus-induced lockdown on the people of India.

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the direct-to-digital movie, is based on the repercussions of the coronavirus-induced lockdown on the people of India. Written by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar and Prakash Balewadi in lead roles. It narrates four parallel stories of disparate characters who get stuck into different scenarios due to the lockdown. How they will survive the uncertainty of the moment will make the crux of the story.

Freddy: Disney Plus Hotstar

Streaming on: December 2

Kartik Aaryan is all set to appear on the screen as a psycho dentist in Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy. Alaya F essays the role of his beloved wife Kainaaz. But soon Freddy’s love for Kainaaz grows abusive. From the trailer, it seems the film will be filled with several twists and turns as Freddy transforms from an introvert to a murderer. The film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2.

Vadhandhi: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming on: December 2

Vadhandhi is directed by Andrew Louis. Vadhandhi is directed by Andrew Louis.

Starring SJ Suryah, Sanjana, Laila, Nasser, Vivek Prasanna, Hareesh Peradi, Smruthi Venkat, and Kumaran Thangarajan, Vadhandhi is written and directed by Andrew Loui. The Prime Video series is a mystery thriller that revolves around the investigation of a murder that takes place in the countryside. It also showcases how sensitive cases are exploited by media for TRP, resulting in traumatised kin of the victim. It will premiere on December 2.

Sr.: Netflix

Streaming on: December 2

Sr. is a documentary on the life of the late Hollywood director and Robert Downey Jr’s father, Robert Downey Sr. The countercultural filmmaker passed away in July last year. He was 85. The tagline of the documentary reads, “Like father, like son, like no other.” It has been directed by Chris Smith and the official synopsis of Sr. describes it as “a lovingly irreverent portrait of the life, career, and last days of maverick filmmaker Robert Downey Sr.”

Black Adam: BookMyShow Stream

Streaming on: December 5

The superhero film that released in the theaters in October, is all set to stream on BookMyShow Stream on December 5.

The superhero film that released in the theaters in October, is all set to stream on BookMyShow Stream on December 5. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero, who is originally the arch-nemesis of the superhero Shazam.

Emancipation: Apple TV Plus

Streaming on: December 9

Emancipation marks the first major role of actor Will Smith after he was indulged in controversy as he slapped standup-comedian Cris Rock at the Oscars 2022. The film, directed by Antoinie Fuqua, is focused on a man called Peter, played by Smith, who escapes from the shackles of slavery. Charmaine Bingwa essays the role of his wife Dodienne. The film is inspired by the real story of an escaped slave, who is known as ‘Whipped Peter’ in history.

Blurr: ZEE5

Streaming on: December 9

Poster of Taapsee Pannu from Blurr. (Photo: taapsee/Twitter) Poster of Taapsee Pannu from Blurr. (Photo: taapsee/Twitter)

The psychological thriller Blurr, starring Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles, follows the story of twin sisters, Gautami and Gayatri and their experience with the world as they lose their eyesight. As per the trailer, after Gautami dies mysteriously, Gayatri tries to find out the truth behind her death, but she has little time to figure out the truth as she is losing her eyesight. The film is directed by Ajay Bahl.

Money Heist Korea Part 2: Netflix

Streaming on: December 9

The Korean adaptation of the widely popular Spanish series Money Heist is returning with its second part on December 9. The show follows a group of robbers as they attempt to pull off a grand heist in the fictitious Unified Korea Mint. It stars Park Hae-soo, Jeon Jong-seo, Lee Hyun-woo and others. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kim Hong-sun, the second part of the series will feature six episodes.

Faadu: SonyLIV

Streaming on: December 9

Faadu: A Love Story will stream on SonyLIV. Faadu: A Love Story will stream on SonyLIV.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and written by Saumya Joshi, Faadu is a love story that grows amid the complexities of human desires. While Abhay is an ambitious man who would settle for nothing less than the best, his ladylove Manjiri has a completely different philosophy in life. The official description of the show describes it as, “Faadu answers this very quest of human nature – ‘It does not matter where you are born. Your destiny lies in your hands.’ But what if destiny goes completely wrong and you want to go back to where you started?” Actor Pavail Gulati plays Abhay and Saiyami Kher is seen as Manjiri.

CAT: Netflix

Streaming on: December 9

The crime series CAT has Randeep Hooda in the lead role.

The crime series CAT has Randeep Hooda in the lead role. The series which is mostly shot in Punjabi, has Hooda playing a former informant who is forced to infiltrate a drug empire after his brother is arrested for peddling narcotics. The trailer of the series promised elements of crime, politics and family drama. Created by Balwinder Singh Janjua, best known as the writer of Saand Ki Aankh and Mubarakaan, it also stars Suvinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Aggarwal, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Jaipreet Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, Pramod Pathal, KP Singh, and Kavya Thapar.

Govinda Naam Mera: Disney Plus Hotstar

Streaming on: December 16

Govinda Naam Mera will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

After all the high-octane dramas, the audience will get to watch something lighter with the release of Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the lead role, the film revolves around a background dancer Govind A Waghmare whose life is a mess, his wife is having an affair and he has a girlfriend named Suku. Things worsen for him after he becomes a major suspect in a murder case. The film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

Pitchers Season Two: ZEE5

Streaming on: December 23

The TVF series Pitchers brought about the web revolution in India when it came out with its first season in 2015. With just five episodes, the show became quite popular among the youth. It followed the story of four youngsters who quit their well-paying jobs to start their own company. It starred Arunabh Kumar, Naveen Kasturia, Jitendra Kumar and Abhay Mahajan. Now, the popular show is returning with its second season after seven years.