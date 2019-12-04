Streaming in December 2019: Inside Edge 2, Rangbaaz Phirse, Housefull 4 and others

Amazonj Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, ZEE5 and other OTT platforms have an interesting lineup for December. Amazonj Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, ZEE5 and other OTT platforms have an interesting lineup for December.

While Bollywood is trying to grab eyeballs with the release of films like Dabangg 3, Good Newwz, Mardaani 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh among more, streaming platforms also have a lot to offer in December.

Here’s your binge-watch calendar for December 2019.

Amazon Prime Video

Inside Edge 2

Streaming on: December 6

The first season of sports drama Inside Edge ended on several cliffhangers. Now, it’s time to know if cricket wins over politics or vice versa as the Amazon Prime Video original is returning with its second season on December 6. The cast of the show includes Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Sayani Gupta, Angad Bedi, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sapna Pabbi among others.

Netflix

The Sky Is Pink

Streaming on: December 11

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf starrer The Sky Is Pink is the story of a 14-year-old girl Aisha Chaudhary who dies due to pulmonary fibrosis. Shonali Bose has helmed the film and PeeCee has delivered a phenomenal performance in the movie. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars and felt it was “both constructed and sentimental”

ZEE5

Line Of Descent

Streaming on: December 4

Filmed in English and Hindi, Line of Descent, featuring Brendan Fraser, Abhay Deol, Ronit Roy, Neeraj Kabi, Prem Chopra and Vineet Kumar Singh, is the story of a mafia family based in New Delhi. The family is at war with itself following the death of the patriarch. Helmed by Rohit Karn Batra, the film is releasing in theaters in the US, and in India, it will have its digital premiere on ZEE5 on December 4.

The Chargesheet – Innocent or Guilty

Streaming on: December 10

Starring Arunoday Singh, Tridha Choudhury, Shiv Panditt, Hrishita Bhatt, Ashwini Kalsekar, Kishori Shahane, Shakti Anand and Sikandar Kher, the Shashant Shah directorial is the story of a badminton player who was shot dead in broad daylight. Now was it a “gruesome murder”, “crime of passion”, “government cover-up” or a “political conspiracy” will be known on December 10 when the show starts streaming on ZEE5.

Rangbaaz Phirse

Streaming on: December 20

The first season of Rangbaaz left the audience waiting for the web series to return with a new season. Finally, their wish is granted. Rangbaaz Phirse starts streaming on ZEE5 from December 20. Starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Gul Panag, Sharad Kelkar, Spruha Joshi, Harsh Chhaya and Sushant Singh, it is the story of a young boy who gets trapped in the world of politics and is robbed of his youth.

Saand Ki Aankh

Streaming on: December 27

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh offers an insight into the life of elderly sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

In her review of the movie, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had written, “Both Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar give the roles their all in the just-right costuming — shapeless collared shirts and skirts, veiled faces, heavy accents. So is their spirited, late-to-it but ultimately unwavering defiance of patriarchy, which is, of course, applause worthy, and the central force of the film. But their body language is wrong. Their faces are made old by latex, but their hands and necks are young. Crucially, at no point do they make us suspend disbelief.”

AltBalaji

Hum Tum Aur Them

Streaming on: December 6

Hum Tum Aur Them will stream on AltBalaji and ZEE5. Hum Tum Aur Them will stream on AltBalaji and ZEE5.

Actor Shweta Tiwari is all set to make her digital debut with ALTBalaji’s family drama Hum Tum Aur Them. The show focuses on the story of a talented textile revivalist, who is an emotional idiot, and carefree soul, played by Akshay Oberoi. Both of them get a second chance in love, but they let it go to maintain harmony in their respective families.

Ragini MMS Returns Season 2

Streaming on: December 19

The erotic-horror web series has real-life couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood in the lead roles. It is the story of 20-year-old Ragini Shroff who along with her gang of girls goes on a vacation. What follows is a series of incidents that turn their world upside down. To create buzz around the web series, makers have included a special number featuring Sunny Leone.

Both the web series will also be streaming on ZEE5.

The Viral Fever (TVF)

Cubicles

Cubicles touches upon the reality of every millennial who steps into the corporate world. Through the story of 22-year-old Piyush, who is fresh out of college and is recruited by an IT company, the show highlights the challenges of adulthood. He experiences many firsts of his life like the first salary, first working weekend or first goof up. The show’s cast includes Abhishek Chauhan, Nidhi Bisht, Arnav Bhasin and Shivankit Parihar.

Hotstar

Housefull 4

Streaming on: December 20

Those who were eager to watch Salman Khan on the silver screen in Dabangg 3 and didn’t get any tickets, can catch up some madcap comedy while sitting at home with the digital premiere of Housefull 4. Though critics panned the Akshay Kumar starrer, the audience liked the film and ensured it crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd