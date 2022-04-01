Streaming in April 2022: Dasvi, King Richard, Radhe Shyam, Gullak 3 and others

April brings to you a mixed bag of options on streaming platforms. At long last, King Richard starring Oscar winner Will Smith releases on BookMyShow. The story of Williams sisters and father Richard is a definite watch. Smith won an Academy Award for Best Actor for the film, which was overshadowed by him slapping Chris Rock on Oscar 2022 stage.

In Hindi, there are three drama releases that should be on your radar with the promise of stellar performances. Dasvi starring Abhishek Bachchan has the feel-good factor going for it, Mai has Sakshi Tanvar as a grieving mother demanding answers, and Gullak returns for a third season with a new set of challenges for a middle-class family.

Here is everything that should be on your must-watch list in April:

Bheeshma Paravam: Hotstar

Streaming on: April 1

A poster of Mammootty’s Bheeshma Paravam. A poster of Mammootty’s Bheeshma Paravam.

Mammootty’s gangster drama Bheeshma Paravam starts streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from April 1. The film is largely inspired by Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather where Mammootty plays an ageing gangster, who finds deceit and opposition within his family. The film also stars Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi, Tabu, Farhaan Faasil, Lena among others in the supporting cast.

Kaun Pravin Tambe: Disney Plus Hotstar

Streaming on: April 1

Shreyas Talpade plays the role of cricketer Pravin Tambe in Kaun Pravin Tambe? (Photo: Shreyas Talpade/ Instagram) Shreyas Talpade plays the role of cricketer Pravin Tambe in Kaun Pravin Tambe? (Photo: Shreyas Talpade/ Instagram)

The film, led by actor Shreyas Talpade, showcases the story of an aspiring cricketer, Pravin Tambe. Though he never got a chance to play in the Ranji Trophy or the national cricket team, he never gave up and finally made his debut at the age of 41 in the Indian Premier League. Shreyas, who has earlier played the role of a cricketer in his superhit film Iqbal, plays the titular role of Tambe in the movie. Directed by Jayprad Desai, the film also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chatterjee and Anjali Patil in pivotal roles.

Slow Horses: Apple TV Plus

Streaming on: April 1

Gary Oldman in Slow Horses. (Photo: Gary Oldman in Slow Horses. (Photo: Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV+’s six-episode espionage drama features Gary Oldman in the lead role. It is adapted from Mick Herron’s first novel in the “Slow Horses” series. The series, “follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 – Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes.” The series also stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Jack Lowden, and Olivia Cooke.

Radhe Shyam: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming on: April 1

Pooja Hegde and Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. (Photo: PR Handout) Pooja Hegde and Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. (Photo: PR Handout)

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s romantic drama Radhe Shyam, which released in the theaters on March 11 in multiple Indian languages, is all set to have its digital premiere. Set in the Europe of the 1970s, the film showcases the love story of a palmist named Vikramaditya (Prabhas) and Prerana, a doctor (Pooja). Although the film released amid a lot of fan frenzy, it failed to impress the critics and the audience.

Gullak 3: SonyLIV

Streaming on: April 7

The endearing family drama, Gullak is all set to return to our screens with a new season. The show will once again revolve around the Mishra family and the highs and lows of their small-town life. The canvas may be small here but the stories are not. This time around things seems to have changed for the family as the elder son Anu is employed while the patriarch Santosh Mishra loses his job. Now, how will the Mishras survive this new storm will make for an interesting watch. Directed by Palash Vaswani, Gullak Season 3 stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar and Sunita Rajwar among others.

Dasvi: Netflix

Streaming on: April 7

A poster of Dasvi. A poster of Dasvi.

The Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi revolves around a crooked yet witty politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Bachchan), who decides to attempt his 10th board while serving a jail term. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. Directed by debutante director Tushar Jalota, the film will start streaming on Netflix and Jio Cinema from April 7.

Abhay 3: ZEE5

Streaming on: April 8

Kunal Kemmu’s Abhay 3 will stream on ZEE5. Kunal Kemmu’s Abhay 3 will stream on ZEE5.

Kunal Kemmu is all set to return as ACP Abhay Pratap Singh in the third season of crime-thriller Abhay. In Kunal’s words, the crime thriller is “bigger, bolder and even more ruthless” this time. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the series has actors Tanuj Virwani, Rahul Dev, and Vijay Raaz play criminals and Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Rituraj Singh and Elnaaz Nourozi will be reprising their roles.

Naradan: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming on: April 8

Directed by Aashiq Abu, the film features Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben, Sharafudheen, and Vijayaraghavan in pivotal roles. It is the dramatic journey of Chandraprakash, a journalist, talk show host and television news anchor with a huge audience appeal. He is under pressure for doing stories that increase the channel’s rating from his editors and bosses. When a fellow journalist, Pradeep does a new story and lands a job at News Malayalam, Chandraprakash throws away his own moral principles and focuses on being the number one.

Roar: Apple TV Plus

Streaming on: April 15

The anthology series promises to “offer an insightful, poignant and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today.” It features eight stories that focus on “the dilemmas of ordinary women”. Based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, Roar is created by co-showrunners Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive, and stars Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, and Betty Gilpin among others.

Mai: Netflix

Streaming on: April 15

Sakshi Tanwar in Mai. Sakshi Tanwar in Mai.

Sakshi Tanwar plays a middle-class mother in Atul Mongia’s series. She sees her daughter run over by a truck and realises that nothing about the accident is above board. The official description of the series reads, “When Sheel’s daughter is ruthlessly murdered, she sets out to avenge her death. Filled with white collar crimes and ugly politics, the path she is on is definitely not an easy one!” The series is bankrolled by Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz.

King Richard: BookMyShow

Streaming on: April 15

Will Smith in a scene from King Richard. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) Will Smith in a scene from King Richard. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Reinaldo Marcus Green directorial stars Will Smith in the titular lead role of Richard Williams, American tennis coach, and father of global tennis stars, Venus and Serena Williams. The official synopsis of the film reads, “King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever.”

They Call Me Magic: Apple TV Plus

Streaming on: April 22

They Call Me Magic is the highly anticipated four-part documentary that takes an illuminating, holistic look into the life and career of one of the world’s most iconic figures, Earvin Magic Johnson.