Streaming in April 2021: The Big Bull, Nomadland, The Disciple and more

The pandemic is not over yet. Staying at home is still preferable and in case you are wondering how to spend time, we have you covered. The monthly roster of streaming platforms is filled with an expansive list. To help you, we have listed all the web series and movies which will be releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, AltBalaji, SonyLIV and Apple TV Plus this month.

Netflix

The Big Day: Collection 2

Streaming on: April 7

The Big Day Collection 2 starts streaming from April 7. (Photo: NetflixIndia/YouTube) The Big Day Collection 2 starts streaming from April 7. (Photo: NetflixIndia/YouTube)

The Netflix series The Big Day that showcased what goes into the planning of big fat Indian weddings is back with its second season. Going by its trailer, the three weddings shown in the second season are grander and more lavish than the six weddings which were shown in the first season over the three episodes. So, be prepared to witness the madness that happens behind the scenes in planning these extravagant weddings once again.

Ajeeb Daastans

Streaming on: April 16

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

Netflix’s anthology Ajeeb Daastaans features four stories directed by filmmakers Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. Produced by Karan Johar, it revolves around four female characters played by Shefali Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The four shorts explore the themes of jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity which are often entangled within the heart of relationships. The synopsis of Ajeeb Daastans read, “Ajeeb Daastaans is an anthology of four strangely contrasting stories which delve into fractured relationships and unexplored spaces. Each story also takes you on a journey where one would struggle with the moral dilemma of what’s right and what’s wrong, as the lines between them get blurred.”

The Disciple

Streaming on: April 30

Award-winning Marathi film The Disciple is set to premiere on Netflix. (Photo: PR Handout) Award-winning Marathi film The Disciple is set to premiere on Netflix. (Photo: PR Handout)

Chaitanya Tamhane’s award-winning Marathi film The Disciple has got a Netflix release. Starring actor Aditya Modak in the lead role, the film traces the journey and conflicts of a classical vocalist who follows the traditions and discipline of the old masters, his guru and his father. The film, which includes Alfonso Cuarón as an executive producer, premiered at the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival and won the prestigious FIPRESCI award. It also stars Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat and Kiran Yadnyopavit in pivotal roles.

ZEE5

Raat Baaki Hai

Streaming on: April 16

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annup Sonii (@anupsoni3)

The mystery thriller is based on Atul Satya’s popular play Ballygunge 1990 which was set in Rajasthan. It features actors Paoli Dam, Anup Soni and Rahul Dev in the lead roles, and has been described as a tale of “love, deceit and revenge.” Directed by Avinash Das, Raat Baaki Hai revolves around one night where two estranged lovers end up meeting each other after 12 years under strange circumstances. But it turns out one of them is on a run for being a murder suspect.

Amazon Prime Video

Joji

Streaming on: April 7

Joji is helmed by Dileesh Pothan (Photo: Amazon Prime Video) Joji is helmed by Dileesh Pothan (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Crime drama Joji promises to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Inspired by William Shakespeare’s tragedy Macbeth, the film has actor Fahadh Faasil as the protagonist Joji who is an engineering dropout with an ambition of becoming a rich NRI. But his father thinks of him as a failure. How Joji executes his plans forms the narrative of Dileesh Pothan directorial. Besides Fahadh Faasil, Joji also stars Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistar Alex, Unnimaya Prasad, Basil Joseph and Sunny PN.

Hello Charlie

Streaming on: April 9

Adventire comedy Hello Charlie has been produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Didhwani’s Excel Entertainment. (Photo: Aadar Jain/Instagram) Adventire comedy Hello Charlie has been produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Didhwani’s Excel Entertainment. (Photo: Aadar Jain/Instagram)

Touted to be an adventure comedy, Hello Charlie stars Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit, Rajpal Yadav and Elnaaz Norouzi. At the centre of the plot is a young and simple man Chirag Rastogi aka Charlie (Aadar Jain) who has been assigned the responsibility of transporting a gorilla to Diu from Mumbai. Makers believe that Hello Charlie is a family entertainer which will leave a smile on the face of the viewers.

Well Done Baby (Marathi)

Streaming on: April 9

Starring Pushkar Jog, Amruta Khanvilkar and Vandana Gupte, Well Done Baby is said to be a heart-warming story of a couple who is trying to find a purpose in their marriage. Directed by Priyanka Tanwar, the film deals with parenthood and marriage.

Disney+ Hotstar

The Big Bull

Streaming on: April 8

Abhishek Bachchan ’s The Big Bull will release on April 8.

Take ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ from the web series format into the movie structure and you have The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan. The story is inspired by the real-life events of the financial market that took place between 1990 and 2000 involving Harshad Mehta. The film was earlier slated to be released in the theatres but owing to the pandemic, it will be available for streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

Nomadland

Streaming on: April 30

Frances McDormand in a scene from Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland film. (Photo: Twitter/nomadlandfilm) Frances McDormand in a scene from Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland film. (Photo: Twitter/nomadlandfilm)

Nomadland is a drama film based on a 2017 book by Jessica Bruder with the same name. It stars Frances McDormand as a woman who leaves her hometown after her husband dies and work collapses during the recession. She embarks upon a journey around the American West as a nomad. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival where it won a Golden Lion. It had a limited screening at the close of 2020 in select US theatres.

SonyLIV

Kathmandu Connection

Streaming on: April 9

The investigative thriller, set in 1993, revolves around the investigation of three ‘deadly’ cases which have a common connection. Directed by Sachin Pathak, the show has an ensemble cast including actors Amit Sial, Gopal Datt, Aksha Pardasany and others.

AltBalaji

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu

Streaming on: April 20

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

Set in the 90s, the ALTBalaji series follows the story of a young man, Nawab, played by Parth Samthaan, who has witnessed bloodshed all his life. He is later looped into a gang in Mumbai. He becomes a powerful man who takes up the work of production and piracy in the film industry and believes that he is bigger than any don or gangster. The makers promise many twists and turns in the story which features actors Patralekha, Arshin Mehta, Meenal Sahu, Arslan Goni, Ganesh Yadav, Errol Marks, Anubhav Nanda, Tarun Chaturvedi, Saquib Ayubi, Ankit Gupta, Tarul Swami, and Sumit Satija. It will also stream on ZEE5.

Apple TV Plus

The Mosquito Coast

Streaming on: April 30

Based on the best-selling book by Paul Theroux, The Mosquito Coast is a gripping adventure and layered character drama following the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (played by Justin Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the US government.

BookMyShow

Tom and Jerry

Streaming on: April 2

Tom and Jerry released in the theaters on February 19 this year. (Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP) Tom and Jerry released in the theaters on February 19 this year. (Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)

The live-action-animated hybrid comedy movie Tom & Jerry, based on the iconic frenemy duo, released in theaters on February 19 this year. And, now the movie will stream on BookMyShow on April 2. The Tim Story directorial stars Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong.