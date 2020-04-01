Streaming in April: Four More Shots Please 2, Panchayat, Yours Sincerely Kanan Gill and more

Web series and movies to watch online in April 2020. Web series and movies to watch online in April 2020.

With no new movies releasing in theaters, streaming platforms are making sure to keep the audience entertained. Wondering what to watch next? We have listed all the new Indian web series and movies which will be releasing in April across various streaming platforms.

ALTBalaji

Who’s Your Daddy

Streaming on: April 2

Featuring Rahul Dev as Prem Singh Barnala and YouTube sensation Harsh Beniwal as his son Soggy, Who’s Your Daddy revolves around Soggy’s son Tidda, played by Nikhil Bhambri, who is trying to know more about his mother and real father. The web series will also stream on ZEE5.

Baarish

Streaming in: April

Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi in ALTBalaji show Baarish.

Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi starrer Baarish will return with its second season. Anuj (Joshi), who belongs to an uber-rich household, loves his siblings – Rishi and Shreya – like his children. He has worked towards making the family business grow, but lets younger brother Rishi take credit for it. He gets married to Gauravi (Negi), an employee of his company. His sister Shreya is married to Gauravi’s brother Aniket. Problems in Shreya and Aniket’s marriage leads to the separation of Anuj and Gauravi. The first season had a cliffhanger ending, and the audience is excited to watch the second season.

Amazon Prime Video

HIT

Streaming on: April 1

Nani’s production venture HIT, which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, features Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles. Indianexpress.com’s critic Manoj Kumar R gave HIT 2 stars out of 5 and called it an “uninspired thriller”. In his review he wrote, “Instead of a path-breaking procedural thriller that we were promised, we get a movie that has been well-packaged with visual and audio elements to trick our minds into believing that we watched was a path-breaking procedural thriller.”

Trance

Streaming on: April 1

Trance stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. Trance stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.

Fahadh Faasil’s psychological drama Trance is directed by Anwar Rasheed. The film also stars Nazriya Nazim, Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan, Gautham Menon, Chemban Vinod Jose and Dileesh Pothan in significant roles. A low profile motivational speaker from Kanyakumari, Viju has a troubled past and lives with his younger brother Kunjan, played by Sreenath Bhasi. He moves to Mumbai after his brother hangs himself just like their mother. In Mumbai, Viju is recruited by two corporate giants played by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Chemban Vinod to become a wonder-working pastor.

Shikara

Streaming on: April 4

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial is set in 1990 when Kashmiri Pandits were forced out of Kashmir. Starring newcomers Sadia and Aadil Khan, the film focuses on their struggle as they leave their home and have to start afresh in a refugee camp.

Panchayat

Streaming on: April 3

Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Jitendra Kumar starrer Panchayat is the story of a young boy (Kumar) from the city who takes up a government job in a remote village and struggles to adjust to his new life. Caught between the crazy people of the village, he sets his mind on getting out of there as soon as possible. Gupta plays the quirky village pradhan and Yadav is her husband.

Four More Shots Please

Streaming on: April 17

Four More Shots Please stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles. Four More Shots Please stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles.

The first season of Four More Shots Please premiered in January 2019 and became an instant hit among the youth. Now, the audience will see the female protagonists, played by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, “make radical choices in love, career and friendship. Their choices will put them through the grind, make them question their inner being but will ultimately redefine their lives. No matter how unpredictable our women get, and no matter what path they choose, they will come out of every situation together. Stronger and more empowered.” Samir Kochhar and Shibani Dandekar join the cast in season 2.

Netflix

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill

Streaming on: April 24

Kanan Gill’s stand-up special Kanan Gill: Keep It Real is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Kanan Gill’s stand-up special Kanan Gill: Keep It Real is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Kanan Gill’s Netflix stand-up comedy special Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill has the 30-year-old comedian “measuring his adult life against the goals set in a letter written as a teen to his future self”.

Hasmukh

Streaming on: Coming Soon

Comedian Vir Das has collaborated with Nikkhil Advani for a dark comedy titled Hasmukh. It also stars Ranvir Shorey and Manoj Pahwa. According to the official synopsis of the show, Hasmukh is about “a timid, small-town comedian whose long-awaited big break takes a dark turn when he realizes committing murder is the only way to keep his onstage mojo.”

Voot Select

The Raikar Case

Streaming in: April

Aditya Sarpotdar directorial The Raikar Case, starring Atul Kulkarni, Neil Bhoopalam, Ashwini Bhave, Parul Gulati and Kunal Karan Kapoor, is about family, love, deceit and the secrets that pull us apart.

Illegal

Streaming in: April

Illegal is a legal drama featuring talents like Piyush Mishra, Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi, Satyadeep Misra, and Kubbra Sait. Helmed by Sahir Raza, it questions whether all lawyers are mercenaries or can some resist the lure of greed, ambition and power.

ZEE5

Kalavani Mappillai

Streaming on: April 1

The 2018 Tamil comedy, starring Attakathi Dinesh and Adhiti Menon, is helmed by Gandhi Manivasagam. The plot revolves around Deva who marries Thulasi and realises that he has to prove his driving skills to Thulasi’s mother. How Deva, who is forbidden from driving, manages to handle the situation forms the crux of the story.

Virgin Bhanupriya

Streaming on: April 23

Starring Urvashi Rautela, Virgin Bhanupriya explores the relationship between youngsters and their families. Rautela plays the titular role of Virgin Bhanupriya who is tired of being single. The movie also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaz Irani and Rajiv Gupta.

