Streaming Guide: Movies, shows to watch on May 2

With the beginning of a new month, the streaming platforms have updated their content library with new movies, web series and shows. While Netflix has added films like Mission: Impossible-Ghost Protocol, Catch Me If You Can and Tamil film Psycho, Amazon Prime Video is now showing Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad and Tom Hanks A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood.
Recently, Netflix released yet another Indian original, titled Mrs Serial Killer. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta, in the review of the movie, wrote, “Nothing, not Jacqueline Fernandez in her perfectly coiffed curls, nor Mohit Raina trying very hard to appear as if he knows what’s going on, nor the sundry others who come and go, help. Nor, I’m forced to regretfully report, Manoj Bajpayee, who should have known better.”
Also read | Streaming in May 2020: Paatal Lok, Mrs Serial Killer, Baarish 2 and others
Now, since you might have plenty of time in hand to consume the variety of content due to the extended nationwide lockdown, we try to save you some time of scrolling through the content library of several streaming platforms. Hence, here are our best picks which you can watch or re-watch in the upcoming days of the lockdown.
Self-driving cars. Phones that are essentially a hologram that snap into existence in the L between the forefinger and thumb. The promise of eternal life even after you are dead. These are the few salient features of Upload, a quirky, sci-fi-ish show that is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show is for sure heavy on the tech stuff, but that’s just the world it is set in. Once you get over the initial geekiness of it all, Upload reveals its many layers. Read more
Mrs Serial Killer stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles. The official synopsis of Shirish Kunder directorial reads, “When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent.” Read more