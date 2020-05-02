Streaming Guide: Movies, shows to watch on May 2

Here’s what you can watch on streaming platforms today. Here’s what you can watch on streaming platforms today.

With the beginning of a new month, the streaming platforms have updated their content library with new movies, web series and shows. While Netflix has added films like Mission: Impossible-Ghost Protocol, Catch Me If You Can and Tamil film Psycho, Amazon Prime Video is now showing Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad and Tom Hanks A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood.

Recently, Netflix released yet another Indian original, titled Mrs Serial Killer. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta, in the review of the movie, wrote, “Nothing, not Jacqueline Fernandez in her perfectly coiffed curls, nor Mohit Raina trying very hard to appear as if he knows what’s going on, nor the sundry others who come and go, help. Nor, I’m forced to regretfully report, Manoj Bajpayee, who should have known better.”

Now, since you might have plenty of time in hand to consume the variety of content due to the extended nationwide lockdown, we try to save you some time of scrolling through the content library of several streaming platforms. Hence, here are our best picks which you can watch or re-watch in the upcoming days of the lockdown.