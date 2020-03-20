Streaming Guide: What to watch on March 20

The coronavirus crisis has led many to limit themselves to their homes and while this could have been a boring exercise for some, streaming platforms have been a saviour in these trying times.
Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, ZEE5, AltBalaji, VootSelect, SonyLIV and more provide an umpteen number of shows and films that will keep you engaged as you sit at home.
Also Read | Streaming Guide: March 19
Recently, the web series titled State of Siege 26/11 premiered on ZEE5. The show is based on the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Actor Arjun Bijlani plays Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan on the show. In a recent conversation with indianexpress.com, the actor said, “It is an honour to play him. He was the training officer, and very close to everyone. Everyone had a tremendous amount of respect for him. While saving so many lives, he got martyred. And even with the emotion and trauma, his team continued to fight with bravery and passion. I feel we call ourselves heroes, but we are nothing in front of them.”
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Telegram | Helo | Pinterest | Tumblr | TikTok for all things Entertainment
Highlights
The Plot Against America is a new series that is available in India on Hotstar. The show belongs to the genre of alternative-historywhere fascists took control of USA in the 1940s. The Plot Against America stars Winona Ryder in the lead role.
ZEE5's latest show titled State of Siege 26/11 is a riveting account based on the real-life terror attack that happened in Mumbai in 2008. Indianexpress.com's Arushi Jain wrote in her first impression review of the series, "State of Siege 26/11 gives you a stirring visual account of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Since we know it is not only about the victims but also the armed forces, it compels you to keep watching to understand how the security forces of the country came together to save the lives of people, kill nine terrorists and capture Ajmal Kasab alive."
Read More | State of Siege 26/11 first impression: A stirring visual account of 2008 Mumbai attacks