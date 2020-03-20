Streaming Guide: What to watch on March 20

Here’s what you can watch on streaming platforms on March 20. Here’s what you can watch on streaming platforms on March 20.

The coronavirus crisis has led many to limit themselves to their homes and while this could have been a boring exercise for some, streaming platforms have been a saviour in these trying times.

Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, ZEE5, AltBalaji, VootSelect, SonyLIV and more provide an umpteen number of shows and films that will keep you engaged as you sit at home.

Recently, the web series titled State of Siege 26/11 premiered on ZEE5. The show is based on the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Actor Arjun Bijlani plays Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan on the show. In a recent conversation with indianexpress.com, the actor said, “It is an honour to play him. He was the training officer, and very close to everyone. Everyone had a tremendous amount of respect for him. While saving so many lives, he got martyred. And even with the emotion and trauma, his team continued to fight with bravery and passion. I feel we call ourselves heroes, but we are nothing in front of them.”

