Wednesday, March 18, 2020
COVID-19
Streaming Guide: What to watch on March 18

Here are the web series and movies you should watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLIV, ALTBalaji, ZEE5 and Voot among more.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 18, 2020 12:37:41 pm
After being stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, more people are now resorting to streaming movies and shows. And there are quite a few options available thanks to multiple streaming platforms.

Apart from the global streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, we also have our home-grown services such as Hotstar, ZEE5, VootSelect, AltBalaji and SonyLIV, among more.

Of late, VootSelect’s Asur, Hotstar’s Special Ops and AltBalaji’s Mentalhood have struck a chord with the audience.

Special Ops showrunner Neeraj Pandey told indianexpress.com, “I stumbled upon something interesting a few years back, while working on one of my past projects. The premise was very exciting, and it stayed with me over the last few years, growing organically. When we decided to do something in the digital format, the story came back. We realised the medium would suit this particular script.”

Want to watch a web series or movie online? Check out our streaming guide.

    12:37 (IST)18 Mar 2020
    This is Us: Hotstar

    This epic family saga spans generations and revolves around three siblings who share a different equation with each other as well as their parents. It's heartwarming, sweet and intensely emotional. Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia star. 

    More and more Bollywood filmmakers are trying their luck in the digital medium. In fact, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar were among the first of the lot to step into the OTT space.

