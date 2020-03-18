Streaming Guide: What to watch on March 18

A look at the web series and movies available for streaming on Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video. A look at the web series and movies available for streaming on Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

After being stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, more people are now resorting to streaming movies and shows. And there are quite a few options available thanks to multiple streaming platforms.

Apart from the global streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, we also have our home-grown services such as Hotstar, ZEE5, VootSelect, AltBalaji and SonyLIV, among more.

Of late, VootSelect’s Asur, Hotstar’s Special Ops and AltBalaji’s Mentalhood have struck a chord with the audience.

Also Read – Streaming Guide: March 17 | March 16

Special Ops showrunner Neeraj Pandey told indianexpress.com, “I stumbled upon something interesting a few years back, while working on one of my past projects. The premise was very exciting, and it stayed with me over the last few years, growing organically. When we decided to do something in the digital format, the story came back. We realised the medium would suit this particular script.”