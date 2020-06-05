Streaming Guide: What to watch on June 5

Chintu Ka Birthday is streaming on ZEE5. Chintu Ka Birthday is streaming on ZEE5.

While the production of films is set to restart, it will still take a while to get the audience back to cinema halls. Things have changed, and now the digital space has taken centrestage. With new players joining the streaming space, competition is on the rise.

At the home front, MX Player and Voot Select have taken bold steps to attract more users. Voot Select especially has done a stand-up job of bringing to its viewers a plethora of content. Marzi, Illegal, Asur among more have managed to impress the audience and critics alike.

Meanwhile, the veterans like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix are looking to boost their user base by releasing highly-anticipated full-length features which were earlier supposed to grace the big screen. The Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 12.

Apart from these Bollywood flicks, the audience will have a hard time looking away from the screen as shows like 13 Reasons Why Season 4, Kehne ko Humsafar Hai and Queer Eye among more have begun streaming.