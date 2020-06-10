Streaming Guide: What to watch on June 10

Chadwick Boseman starrer Message from the King is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Chadwick Boseman starrer Message from the King is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Even as some states in India enter the Unlock 1.0 phase, the re-opening of theaters still seems like a distant dream. However, audiences do not have to fret over content, or even its quality as increasingly more makers are leaning towards a digital release.

While Ghoomketu and Gulabo Sitabo makers had earlier announced their intention of going the OTT route, new players are joining the space every other day. On Tuesday, it was announced that the Janhvi Kapoor film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will soon start streaming on Netflix.

Speaking on the film’s OTT release, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl producer Karan Johar said, “Gunjan Saxena is a defining film based on a true story about a woman who showed unparalleled courage, and inspiration to many in the coming years. We are excited to partner with Netflix and share this fearless story about following your heart and your dreams with millions around the world.”

While we wait for more announcements, viewers still have a wide variety of options on streaming sites.