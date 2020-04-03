Follow Us:
Friday, April 03, 2020
Streaming Guide: Disney+Hotstar is live in India

Here are web series and movies you should watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, ALTBalaji, ZEE5 and Voot among more.

Written by Sampada Sharma | New Delhi | Updated: April 3, 2020 8:26:49 am
Disney Plus Hotstar Movies and shows to watch on April 3.

With films postponed and the small screen filled with reruns, it is the digital medium that has come to the rescue of viewers who are locked up inside their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot, VootSelect and ALTBalaji are regularly pushing out original content to ensure the audience stays entertained. And entering the club today is Disney+ Hotstar.

Disney+ Hotstar provides over 250 superhero and animated films apart from more than a hundred series that include Disney+ Originals. The streaming platform will also offer stuff for kids, several Bollywood movies and Hotstar Specials.

Ahead of its launch on Friday, Disney+ Hotstar hosted a virtual red carpet event, with the premiere of The Lion King followed by The Mandalorian.

Want to watch a web series or movie online? Check out our streaming guide.

    08:26 (IST)03 Apr 2020
    The Mandalorian: Disney+ Hotstar

    Set after the events of Return of the Jedi, this space western follows a bounty hunter, played by Pedro Pascal. This is the first series of the Star Wars universe on Disney’s web platform. The series has already been renewed for a second season. Read More.

    Talking about Disney+ Hotstar, Uday Shankar - President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India, said, “With the success of Hotstar, we ushered in a new era for premium video streaming in India. Today, as we unveil Disney+ Hotstar, we take yet another momentous step in staying committed to our promise of delivering high-quality impactful stories for India that have not only entertained but also made a difference in people’s lives, a promise that is even more meaningful in challenging times such as this. We hope the power of Disney’s storytelling, delivered through Hotstar’s technology, will help our viewers find moments of comfort, happiness and inspiration during these difficult times.”

