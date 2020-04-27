Streaming Guide: What to watch on April 27

Love Aaj Kal is streaming on Netflix. Love Aaj Kal is streaming on Netflix.

With people locked up inside their homes, streaming giants like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, AltBalaji, Voot Select, ZEE5, MX Player and SonyLIV are in a race to churn out new content to keep the audience engaged.

The past week saw Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction, Chris Evan’s Defending Jacob and Lara Dutta’s Hundred finding many takers.

In her review of Extraction, Shubhra Gupta wrote, “There’s not much space in a Hemsworth-produced film for too many other faces, but still, the desi contingent does get a look-in: Hooda as the not-quite-sure-which-side-he’s-on is watchable as always, Jaiswal as the terrified companion-on-the-run settles into his groove after an initial fumble or two, Tripathi comes in for a flash. Painyuli, as the baddie with a penchant for chopped fingers, gets a couple of stand-out scenes, with his young slumdog-in-training, the interestingly-scarred Rikame. These two turn on real menace between them.”

She added, “The rest is the familiar wham-bam-bam-bam escape fantasy. Stands to reason because of all its Marvel connections. But then Extraction never set out to be any other kind of film. And for what it is, right now, in these lockdown times, it does what it needs to: where the good guy, even if he is a white first-worlder saving the slummy third world, one bullet at a time, comes out on top.”